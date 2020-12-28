Here's Your Love Horoscope For New Year's Eve

It’s almost time to say goodbye to this libido-killing year of Zoom dates and social distancing, and say hello to all the new possibilities of 2021. But first, let’s talk New Year’s Eve. If your love life in 2020 has been less than ideal, there may be something you can still look forward to before the year is over. Whether you're single or in a relationship, your love life horoscope for New Year’s Eve 2020 has all the details on how you’re going to end the year. According to an astrologer, it's going to be a lot of fun for many signs.

"Astrologically, 2020 was predicted to be life-changing, bookended as it was by two massive conjunctions — Pluto and Saturn, which happens every 35 years, and Jupiter and Saturn, which happens every 20 years," astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. "Chances are, we have all felt the heft of this mammoth astrological energy. But despite the heavy year, New Year's Eve will have some fun astrological energy."

First, the Moon, Venus, and Mars, will all be in passionate fire signs, creating an overall positive tone of the end of the year. When the Moon is in flashy Leo, Monahan says we'll be more prone to indulgences. What better time to indulge ourselves than on New Year's Eve? Leo is also associated with fun, creativity, and romance, which is perfect if you're looking to have a memorable night in with your partner.

"Optimistic Moon in Leo is definitely glass half full," Monahan says. "We'll be ending the year on a good note." With that said, here's what you can expect for your love life this New Year's Eve, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle With Mars in your first house of self, you'll be ending the year with more focus on yourself rather than your partner. However, with the Moon in Leo entering your fifth house of fun and sex later on in the day, things will start to heat up. "You may start the day with a strong urge to write out a proactive list of resolutions, and end it feeling like ambushing your partner with surprise celebrations," Monahan says. "The Moon loves being in the fifth, so the mood will be extra romantic and amorous. This is an extra fertile position, so be careful if you're not looking to make this an extra special New Years Eve!"

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The Moon is currently in your nostalgic fourth house of home, so you may be perfectly content with abiding by the lockdown restrictions. But since the Moon is in showy Leo, New Years Eve is still going to be a night of indulgences for you. "Get some top shelf wine or bubbles, scented candles, your favorite food, and prepare for an intimate night in with your partner," Monahan says. "When the Moon transits the fourth house, it's a great time to go through old memories together and share what you've appreciated most about the past year." If you're single, you'll also feel like spending the night indulging yourself with a relaxing bath, delicious food and wine, and romantic goal setting for the upcoming year. According to Monahan, "If there's one sign that knows self pleasure, it's Taurus."

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Geminis will be feeling like their usual fun and flirty selves on New Year's Eve, as the moon in Leo will be blazing through your third house of communication. “This is the perfect night of the year for you to meet someone through technology," Monahan says. If you’re in a relationship, you may be feeling extra chatty with your partner, and you could find yourselves talking throughout the night about anything and everything. If you've been putting off telling your partner something, this is the night to finally do it.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This will be a decadent night for you, Cancer, with the Moon transiting your house of sensuality. If you’re planning on having an intimate date night with your partner, make sure you go all out. Spend extra time getting ready or setting the mood if you’re staying in. “It’s also a great time to show appreciation for your partner and tell them just how much you value them and why," Monahan says. If you’re single, it’s a great time to set some goals on what type of relationship you want to have in 2021. According to Monahan, the energy of the moon right now is perfect for manifesting your desires.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Although you lions are known for being the life of the party, this will be a more low-key New Year’s Eve for you than usual. “You will still be feeling pretty good, as the Moon will be hanging out in the sign of Leo,” Monahan says. “However, Sun transit Moon represents a monthly resetting of relationship goals, and what better day to do this than the last day of the year.” Since the Moon will be in your sign, you’ll also feel more emotionally centered and in tune with your partner’s emotions. Furthermore, Saturn, the planet of restrictions, has just moved into your house of relationships. According to Monahan, Saturn loves making things secure, so you’ll be assessing your current relationship for long-term potential. If you feel like your current partner doesn’t have what it takes, you may decide to start fresh in the new year.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The Moon in Leo will be in your 12th house of subconscious and secrets, so this could be a day where you’re feeling extra contemplative. “When the Moon transits the 12th house, we tend to seek alone time,” Monahan says. “Make sure you carve out time just for you, so you can take stock on 2020 — what it brought or didn’t bring in the love department.” This is also a great day to leave behind any emotional baggage you don’t want to take into 2021. If you’re already in a relationship, you’ll appreciate doing something low-key with your partner. Cuddling on the couch while counting down to the new year together will be your idea of a perfect night.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle For all Libras, 2021 looks to be an easier time for you in love than 2020. On New Year’s Eve, the Moon will be in your house of friendship, so you’ll be feeling extra social during that that time. “When the Moon transits here, we tend to focus our energy outward and crave interactions with others,” Monahan says. “You’ll definitely be up for festivities with your special someone." If you’re single, you may start seeing a friend a new and more alluring light. So don’t say “no” to any New Year’s Eve Zoom parties. You never know what the night will bring.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The Moon will be in your 10th house of public image this New Year’s Eve, so you’ll be wishing you were out, showing off your wonderful partner to the world. If that isn’t possible where you are, you may decide to host a little Zoom party for you and your friends. According to Monahan, the moon in your 10th house means that you want to be seen. “Make sure you dress the part,” she says. If you’re single, this will be a great time for you to update your dating profile photo and maybe even rework your bio. With the Sun and Mercury transiting your 10th house as well, Monahan says you’ll be more in tune with what your audience wants to see and will be extra perceptive in showing off your best side.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle This year, you may be feeling a little restricted over where you can go and what you can do on New Year’s Eve. As a Sagittarius, you love having big adventures and being around people. But with Venus in your sign, now’s a great time to do something fun for just you and your partner. According to Monahan, you also have Mars in a flowing aspect to your Venus, which means you’ll be extra in tune with your emotions and desires. “Not usually forthcoming in what you need emotionally, this day is a great time to speak to your partner about what you want and need,” she says.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Staying in and spending some quality with your partner will be on the agenda this New Year’s Eve, as the Moon will be hanging out in your house of intimacy. “This is a very private place for the Moon to be in — plus one vibes only,” Monahan says. “With the Moon also in Leo, you may try planning an extravagant night indoors.” If you’re single, you’ll be in the mood to connect with others, so you may try setting up a last-minute date. According to Monahan, you’ve had an extra long and energy-draining 2020 due to many “heavy hitter planets” being in your sign. Fortunately, that’s going to change in 2021. If you’ve had some difficulties in your love life, be optimistic for the future. Say yes to any invites you may get throughout the week.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Out of all the signs in the zodiac, you’re set to the have the most intimate night of them all. According to Monahan, the fun-loving Moon in Leo will be lighting up your house of partnerships so you’ll want to spend the night with your one and only. If you’re single, Venus will be in your 11th house of community and friends. You should have no shortage of parties to attend. “Venus here also tends to imply luck with love through friends (especially female ones), so accept that offer to be set up,” Monahan says. Even if things haven’t worked out in the past, this is the one time when it just might.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle New Year’s Eve may be a pretty busy day for you, Pisces, as the moon will be in your sixth house of work and routine. According to Monahan, this is a great day to make New Year's resolutions relating to health, which this house also rules. This also includes making resolutions around having healthy relationships. “If your relationships or connections have been on the unhealthy side, is a great day to erect some new boundaries,” she says. The Sun will also be hanging out in your 11th House of friends, so you may be in the mood to spend time with a group over Zoom or one-on-one. The planet of restrictions, Saturn, has just left your 11th house as well, which means you may be wanting to reconnect with people you haven’t spoken to in a while.

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer