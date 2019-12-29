If you've been staring off into the distance and wondering what your love life will look like in 2021, you're not alone. This past year has been tough in every regard, including dating. If you were single, chances are you found it nearly impossible to meet new people. And if you were in a relationship, 2020 probably felt like one big test.

Many couples were forced to become long-distance, while others moved in together to quarantine — sometimes before they felt fully ready. There was also a lot of virtual dating going on, which was equal parts awesome and draining. It's been a lot, so let's look ahead to your 2021 love horoscope and see how things might be different going forward.

While there will always be countless factors at play — and you'll still have to go on socially distanced dates, at least for the foreseeable future— astrologers say things will start to feel different once the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve.

"Each year the energy shifts bringing in new hope and a fresh start in love matters," Emili Adame, an astrologer, soul reader, and intuitive healer, tells Bustle. So with that in mind, here's your love horoscope for 2021, so that's you can make the most of the new year.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

While everyone's been feeling stuck and bored, 2020 was particularly hard on Aries folks. But 2021 promises to switch things up. "Whether you’re in a relationship, looking for new love, or seeking to spend some you-time, don’t be afraid to go after what you truly want," Emily Ridout, MA, an astrology and yoga teacher, tells Bustle. Use New Year's Eve as an official reset button, then set out to make 2021 "your year."

As far as dating goes, you're in luck. All of 2021 is going to bring good things your way in the love department, but especially so in around spring, Ridout says, which marks the true new year of the zodiac. That's when you'll want to crack open your dating apps, and scroll through with an "I'm ready to meet new people" vibe.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

The new year has the potential to be a bit chaotic for Taurus folks, so get ready to navigate potentially tricky situations in your relationships — whether you've been casually dating, or are in something more committed. If things start to feel rocky, Ridout says, focus on going with the flow.

If a relationship ends, look for the positives and turn towards yourself, Ridout says. Remember that not everything is meant to last forever, so if you happen to find yourself alone, simply let it go and enjoy some sweet, sweet solo time.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

If you've been dating casually, 2021 will likely be the year you officially decide to commit. "Gemini energy people have an opportunity in 2021 to build relationships that can last," Ridout says. So go ahead and make it happen.

Whatever you'd like to do — whether it's asking someone out, or taking things to the next level with your partner — all you have to do is be honest. "Make your choices with intention, integrity, and clarity, and things will go smoothly," Ridout says.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Good news: Your love life in 2021 is going to be way less dramatic than it was 2020. Why?

"Saturn and Jupiter have moved out of a difficult aspect to [your] sign (and for Cancer-rising people out of their relationship house)," Ridout says. "This means that your naturally warm personality will have a much easier time connecting with new love, or rekindling old love."

That said, your love life could still get a bit confusing again towards the end of the year. "At that moment it’s best to stay the course," Ridout says, "and allow yourself some time to turn within and love/nurture yourself."

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

In the new year, Saturn and Jupiter will be transitioning your 7th house of partnerships, which means you'll want to shake up your relationships.

"Saturn means Leos will need security and progress in their relationships and at times may even feel the need to test their partner’s loyalty," Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author, tells Bustle, while Jupiter could make you want more from a relationship — sometimes to an extreme degree.

If you want more attention, ask for it. If you want to take things to the next level, have a chat. Just don't bulldoze over your partner's needs in the process, and you'll be good.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

You have a tendency to see partner's the way you want them to be, instead of how they truly are. So make 2021 the year you let go of that habit, especially since the planetary movements will be testing you, Barretta says.

For example, you might catch yourself becoming a bit obsessed with a new partner, she says, "especially with someone who may have different relationship expectations." Be wary of forcing a relationship that clearly isn't going anywhere.

Instead, let go and find a partner who wants the same things as you, and you'll be so much happier.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22)

Mars was really messing with your energy in 2020, Barretta says. But now that the planet is "direct in motion" — instead of retrograde — it'll feel like things are working in your favor again.

"2021 should bring a dynamic partner into [your] life," she says, so don't hesitate to get back out there. Put energy back into swiping through dating apps and going on virtual dates — and bask in all the positive attention.

If you're in a relationship and things have been feeling a bit flat, this same energy will rekindle a spark. Spend time with your partner and try new things to help the process along, and soon you'll remember why you fell in love in the first place.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

With Uranus, the planet of change, in your 7th house of partnership, don't be surprised if a long-term relationship suddenly comes to an end, Adame says. It just means it's run its course, and that it's time to try something new.

You also might experience strong homebody vibes in 2021, so don't hesitate to "build the domestic life of your dreams," Adame says. This is your year to buy all the plants, do all the DIY projects, and get cozy. Create the exact lifestyle you want for yourself — and enjoy it.

Your home will help you move into a new headspace and, as the year goes on, it might even inspire you to start dating again with fresh eyes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

Are you in a toxic relationship? Or one that just doesn't feel right? If so, get ready for some serious healing in your love sector, Adame says. As the year goes on, you might even decide enough is enough and begin the process of moving on.

If you need an extra push of motivation, remember the world is full of amazing people and there will be someone else out there for you. In fact, "a game-changing solar eclipse happening in your 7th house of partnership could bring you the long-term love affair of your life," Adame says.

But you won't meet them if you don't make a change!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19)

The new year is all about self-esteem for Capricorns, so focus on things that make you feel good — whether it's your career, hobbies, friendships, etc. And if possible, look into chatting with a therapist to figure out what's been holding you down.

"By building up your self-esteem you can attract a high-vibe union that matches your need for respect and self worth," Adame says. If you're single, you'll notice that you're suddenly more inclined to surround yourself with people who share your values and want the same things in life. And one of them might just end up being your partner.

If you're in a relationship that feels "blah," this is the year you'll feel a shift and, thanks to all your newfound confidence, will finally have the confidence to move on.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

While relationships have been pretty far down on your priority list, things will start to change in 2021. You'll notice that old baggage begins falling away, and that the notion of forming deeper connections suddenly feels right. (You might even realize your best friend has been your soulmate all along, Adame says, so get ready to talk about that.)

If you're in a committed relationship, expect things to shake up in November when a lunar eclipse hits your 4th house of home and family, Adame says. Around this time a long-term partner might move out, or you might get some unexpected news. Take it all in stride and try to stay calm. Sometimes things change for a reason.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20)

If you spent 2020 wishing you weren't single, your entire mindset is about to change in 2021. "Thriving in solidarity is going to be your super power this year," Adame says. You'll start to enjoy your own company again, especially if you dive back into hobbies that are important to you.

A side benefit is the alone time will help you tap into what you truly want and need in a relationship, which will come in handy if you decide to date. "You won’t settle as you have in previous years," Adame says. Instead, if you aren't feeling it with someone or a date goes awry, you'll simply move on — without second-guessing yourself.

If you're in a relationship, this will be the year you and your partner take things to the next level. Think moving in together, Adame says, or even buying a home. So get excited, and look forward to all the good things to come in 2021.

Experts:

Emili Adame, astrologer, soul reader, and intuitive healer

Emily Ridout, MA, astrology and yoga teacher

Lisa Barretta, astrologer and author