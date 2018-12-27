If you’ve decided to stay in from the cold this New Year’s (and honestly, it’s the safest option this year), you’re probably wondering what hearty dish you can create to ring in the new year with warmth in your heart and belly. There are so many New Year's Eve recipes you can make in an instant pot and instantly reduce the amount of work and stress you need to put into making a filling and delicious meal. Instant Pots allow you to not only meal prep for yourself but also for bigger groups (like your roommates). Cooking in general can be both physically trying and mentally complicated. But it's not too much, so long as you rely on an Instant Pot to do the work for you, quickly.

It's not too good to be true, Instant Pots allow you to toss a bunch of different ingredients together into a pot and let them cook on their own. You can leave them to cook while you're at work and you can keep them in there warming until you’re ready to eat. It's literally the best and fastest invention for people on the go or for those of us that would rather “set it and forget it." So, if you've had one forever but never had a reason to plug it in, or just got one for Christmas, now is your chance to put it to good use.

Here's a list of instant pot recipes that are perfect for entertaining on New Year's Eve, and then of course heating up all the leftovers on New Year's Day.

Chipotle Black Bean Chili Brian Hagiwara This recipe by Naturally Ella is perfect for an appetizer, or a main dish. Chili is so easy to make, and it's filling enough to serve as an entree, but casual enough to serve as a side.

Cocktail Meatballs This recipe by A Spicy Perspective for cocktail meatballs is one of my favorites. It's such a simple appetizer that's so easy to serve, you can literally stick these babies on toothpicks and pass them around — no utensils necessary.

Creamy Broccoli Mac & Cheese This recipe from Damn Delicious is one of the most efficient ways to make mac and cheese. It's fast, it's delicious, and you can hold off and save for a midnight snack when those cravings kick in.

Fast Beef Stew Fast and easy to make, this 45-minute beef stew recipe from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs is a delicious life saver for the cold winter months.

Risotto Julie Vinogradov / 500px Risotto is a warm and hearty dish that you can customize to fit any dietary needs and likes, easily. As it's easy to prepare, you can make this ahead of time before your virtual dinner party or happy hour and heat it up before hopping online with friends. Check out this recipe from The Kitchn.

Lasagna Soup It's a pasta dish, it's a soup, and it's super easy to make. Just toss the ingredients from this A Farm Girl's Dabble's recipe into your Instant Pot and wait. Add fresh cheese on top when you're ready to serve and herbs and salt to taste.

Chicken Tagine If you're feeling confident in the kitchen, you might want to try out this seasonal chicken dish. It's salty, it's sweet, and it's an easy-to-serve stew that will impress your virtual guests. Check out this recipe from Sustainable Dish.

Spicy Pineapple Chicken Tacos Tacos. Need I say more? This sweet and tender pineapple chicken will make the perfect taco filling. Check out the recipe on Half Baked Harvest.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes What's dinner without mashed potatoes? This recipe from I Am A Food Blog requires so little effort and yields such a tasty dish.

Classic Spaghetti If you thought spaghetti was easy to make on a stove, wait unti you realize how easy it is to make in an Instant Pot. Check out the simple recipe on Mel's Kitchen Cafe.

Root Beer Pulled Pork Are you drooling? Same. Serve this pulled pork however you want, in a slider, in an empty potato skin, on crackers, in soup, no matter how you dish it you're going to love it. Check out the sweet recipe on the Healthful Pursuit.

Garlic Butter Brussels Sprouts Jacobo Zanella This recipe by I Am A Food Blog yields the most tender, sweet, savory Brussels sprouts that you're going to love. Most importantly, it will fill your house with the delicious smell of garlic and butter which will definitely rev up appetites.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Dip This recipe should be made without explanation. Who doesn't enjoy anything that is buffalo and ranch flavored? No one, that's who. This Instant Pot dip recipe will go great with tortilla chips or celery sticks.

Vegetable Pot Stickers Pot stickers take a bit more preparation but they're worth it. Easily customizable for both meat eaters and vegetarians and once all the prep work is done they only take five minutes in the Instant Pot.