With the whole of the UK living under strict COVID-related restrictions right now, we all deserve (nay, need) to surround ourselves with delicious treats. And, with so much time to spare, why not have a go at creating your favourites at home? Everyone has that one dish that brings them comfort – be it a chocolatey dessert or a carb-heavy main. And you may be surprised to learn how easy yours is to cook from scratch – especially if you enlist the help of a famous chef. Luckily, Nigella Lawson has tonnes of comfort food recipes on her website (and beyond), and I've picked out a few of the best below.

According to the Office of National Statistics, 45% of people in Britain said they used baking as a coping mechanism during the first lockdown. You couldn’t open Instagram without seeing someone's sourdough starter or perfected banana bread recipe. And if you’ve found that cooking (and, more importantly, eating) delicious food has helped you cope with the pandemic, then there could be some science behind it. Studies have found that doing something creative each day can go a long way towards happiness and satisfaction.

In the spirit of staying happy and feeling cosy during lockdown 3.0, here are some of Nigella Lawson’s best comfort food recipes.

Brownies Brian Hagiwara/Getty When I think of comfort food I automatically think of brownies. Lawson’s brownies promise to be gooey and decadent. And they're easy enough for baking novices to make without problem. The full recipe is on her website and makes max 48 brownies.

Bangers & Mash Sausages and mash are a combination made in culinary heaven. It’s so warming – perfect for a cold evening in. To try out this recipe Nigella style, you'll need to consult two of her recipes: her make-ahead mash, which is creamy and delicious, and her sausage and onion recipe. Both recipes can be found on her website (bangers here and mash here).

Macaroni Cheese Manny Rodriguez/Getty Nothing screams home comforts like melted cheese and pasta. Nigella’s macaroni and cheese recipe doesn’t involve a white sauce so cuts all the hassle but is still super delicious. You can use cheddar cheese or put your own twist on it. The full recipe is on her website and serves four people.

Vegetable Curry Curry isn’t just super warming but feels like a real treat too. And you don’t have to rely on your local takeout place in lockdown, as this option from Nigella is just the ticket. You can use a range of vegetables, deviating for the recipe depending on what’s in your cupboard, and the spices make it super fragrant. The full recipe is on her website and it serves four people.

Apple & Cinnamon Muffins Robert Lowdon/Getty When you’re working from home, little treats throughout the day become extra important. Lawson’s apple and cinnamon muffins have all the taste of winter and can be enjoyed at any time of the day with a cup of tea. The full recipe is on her website and serves 12 people.

Molten Chocolate Babycakes Just because Christmas is over doesn’t mean you have to turn your back on decadent desserts. You can make these cakes hours before and save them in the fridge. The outside of the babycakes are made of rich cake but the inside is oozy chocolate. The full recipe is on her website and serves six people.

(Vegan) Spaghetti Bolognese haoliang/Getty This vegan take on a comfort food classic contains a "gorgeously rich sauce" that Nigella believes stands up "in its own right." Perfect for those trying Veganuary this year. The full recipe is on her website and serves four to eight people.

Sticky Toffee Pudding Sticky toffee pudding is such a classic. It makes the perfect after-dinner treat on a Sunday or you can make it and reheat it whenever you need a pick me up. Just make sure you have some ice cream or custard in the house. The full recipe is on her website and serves four to six people.

Chicken Pie LauriPatterson/Getty As Nigella herself puts it, "even the word pie is comforting." The chef makes things super easy with this recipe, using shop-bought pastry and browning the chicken and then making the sauce all in one go. The full recipe is on her website and serves two people.

Indian-Spiced Shepherd’s Pie Another twist on a traditional dish, this recipe brings all the comfort of a shepherd's pie but with a little something extra. One to try immediately, if not sooner. The full recipe can be found on her website and serves four people.