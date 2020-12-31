8 Vegan Recipes From Nigella Lawson To Try This Veganuary

Last year, around 40,000 people in the UK committed to Veganuary – a month-long break from using products derived from animals – and signs suggest that even more people will be trying out a plant-based lifestyle for 31 days this month. But what to cook? Admittedly, Nigella Lawson may not be the first chef you think of when it comes to vegan recipes. While the beloved chef incorporates plenty of veggies into her dishes, she's also not one to shy away from butter and cheese (remember double-buttered-toast-gate?). But you may be surprised to learn that Nigella Lawson actually has some delicious vegan recipes up her sleeve, perfect for anyone taking the plunge into Veganuary for the first time.

Though Nigella was recently championing her porky Christmas feast, for those who have yet to try a vegan lifestyle, they'll be happy to hear that Nigella's vegan recipes are as filling and, urrr... sensual as her carnivorous creations. In the list below, you'll find noodle dishes, curries rich in flavour and heat, and even some baked goods to try.

If you haven't already, be sure to stock up on lentils, chickpeas, and mung beans before your Veganuary journey begins – you're going to need them – and keep reading for seven vegan recipes you'll return to again and again in 2021.

Butternut & Sweet Potato Curry haoliang/Getty A vibrant curry to try over Veganuary and this one is perfect to cook mid-week. There are just four easy steps and then you pop it in the over for 40-50 minutes. Simple. The recipe, from the Nigella Lawson website, serves 4-6 people and can be stored in the freezer for three months.

Moroccan Vegetable Stew Considering we'll be stuck in the cold UK for the foreseeable future, one way to guarantee a winter "getaway" is through food. I know it isn't quite the same, but Nigella has a flavoursome Moroccan vegetable stew recipe to help warm up chilly January evenings. Featuring the vegan hero ingredient chickpeas, the recipe will certainly fill up large appetites. The recipe, from the Nigella Lawson website, serves 4-6 people and can be stored in the freezer for three months.

Mung Bean Dal Inject a little colour into your day with a flavour-packed mung bean dal. The Indian dish is favoured by vegans for its versatility and flavour — it's also not too difficult to make. In true Nigella fashion, the chef describes the dish as "mild and modest" with "earthy simplicity." She also offers up an accompanying recipe for a mint and coriander raita made with coconut milk yoghurt (see here). The recipe, from the Nigella Lawson website, serves 4-6 people and can be stored in the freezer for three months.

Ruby Noodles Crimson red noodles? I'm excited to try this vibrant creation. Made with beetroot juice, ginger, limes, and plenty of garlic, this will make a bright change to your usual pasta night. (Just remember to pick up a vegan equivalent to fish sauce!) The recipe, from the Nigella Lawson website, serves four people and can be stored in the refrigerator for five days.

Tuscan Fries Just when I thought I couldn't love Nigella more, she has created a recipe for "revolutionary" Tuscan fries that are "crisp, oil-free fries of utter fabulousness." The recipe, from the Nigella Lawson website, serves 4-6 people.

Luscious Vegan Gingerbread I was so pleased to learn that Nigella had a vegan baking recipe for new vegans to try. I mean, what's life without cake? Especially in January. Nigella says she's "incredibly proud" of this recipe, as it's "everything you want out of a gingerbread." What to expect is a "sticky, spicy, deeply aromatic" cake to see you through winter. And, Nigella promises that you would never miss the butter or eggs. The recipe, from the Nigella Lawson website, serves 12-18 people and can be stored in the freezer as a whole for three months, or as slices for one month.

Rice Bowl With Ginger Depending on your appetite, the rice bowl with ginger is a great lunchtime option. Cooking time is 10-30 minutes and it's one of the lighter, healthier recipes on the list. The recipe, found on BBC Good Food, serves two people.