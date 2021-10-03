Nigella's Clever Crumble Hack Will Give You “Near-Instant” Dessert

TV chef Nigella Lawson has shared a recipe of her Jumbleberry Crumble which contains not one but two genius hacks for rustling up a crumble in super-quick time.

Lawson posted her recipe on Instagram, calling it a “near-instant” dessert. She explained that, unlike in traditional recipes, hers foregoes fresh fruit in favour of the frozen variety. It not only saves time on prep, but means you can easily store the ingredients for future use. As well as her frozen berry tip, she also noted that she makes extra topping in advance so she can have a delicious dessert whenever a crumble craving strikes.

Lawson captioned the post: “Today’s #RecipeoftheDay is Jumbleberry Crumble! I customarily use frozen mixed berries and make up the crumble topping early and stash it in the freezer, too, so there is a near-instant pudding always waiting for me when I need one!”

The recipe was a hit with fans, with one writing: “This is my all time favourite dessert! I may have a little crumble topping hidden from my family in the freezer for emergencies.”

Another wrote, “I adore this crumble, it works so well and is great comfort food.”

Lawson calls it “Jumbleberry Crumble” as it is “an old, English term for whatever mixture of berries were used in jams or puddings or jellies,” according to her official website where the recipe can be found in full.