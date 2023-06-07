This Viral Appliance Can Turn Anything Into Ice Cream

Though the sound of the ice cream truck pulling up your street never gets old, there’s a good chance you’re past the age of Powerpuff Girl popsicles and Spongebob-shaped treats on a stick. But don’t worry, because now there’s a way to upgrade your go-to summertime snack while still honoring your inner child. Enter the TikTok-viral Ninja Creami ice cream maker, which can transform your favorite ingredients into a delicious bowl of homemade ice cream in minutes. =

You won’t be scrolling through the #ninjacreami hashtag (which has over 391.5 million views, BTW) for very long before you’re convinced to add the viral ice cream maker to your list of “TikTok made me buy it” purchases. The machine comes from the appliance brand Ninja and is capable of turning ingredients like fruits, matcha, and even candy into ice cream, sorbets, milkshakes, and more. Homemade McFlurrys, anyone? The only catch is, the base needs to be frozen for 24 hours before its mouth-wateringly smooth makeover, but that’s a small price to pay for being able to make cheesecake ice cream anytime.

The viral appliance comes in two styles: the Ninja Creami Breeze, which is a 7-in-1 ice cream maker, and the Ninja Creami Deluxe, which can make up to 11 different treats including gelato and frozen yogurt.

TikTokers have been getting pretty creative with the ice cream maker, and many are sharing their favorite recipes so you can try them at home, too.

Strawberry ice cream isn’t very hard to come by at the store, but strawberry and white chocolate ice cream is a whole other story. User @delilahdoesaesthetics made a batch of the aesthetically pleasing treat, and it looks like the recipe only calls for two ingredients.

Another strawberry creation that only requires two ingredients is this strawberry pineapple sorbet from @sharmaynejessica — perfect for an afternoon by the pool.

Just because it’s not your birthday doesn’t mean you can’t test out @caitlynbk’s cake batter ice cream recipe.

Professional chef @abbyinthegalley has a whole series called “Can It Creami?”, in which the creator tests out different ways to use the machine. Some of the TikToker’s most successful recipes include pumpkin pie, mango sorbet, and Reese’s ice cream.

BTW, you can also use the maker for an ~adult~ snack by spiking your creation with the alcoholic beverage of your choosing. After making watermelon sorbet with tequila, @kaitlyneats admitted they would be spiking the rest of their sorbets moving forward.

Meanwhile, once @_abbiekae figured out how to make a watermelon marg slushy, the creator claimed the end result was “enough of a reason” to buy the ice cream maker. That’s a glowing review if I’ve ever heard one.

If you’re ready to try these recipes for yourself, or you want to turn your favorite treats into irresistible ice cream combos, the 7-in-1 Creami Breeze is available on the Ninja website for $199.99.

From unique ice cream flavors to stunning sorbets, summer is sure to be a lot cooler with a Ninja Creami on hand. Just be careful who you share your creations with, unless you want the entire neighborhood running to your door like you’re the ice cream man.