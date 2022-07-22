Calling All ‘00s Babies — The Powerpuff Girls Is Getting A Reboot

If you’re a ‘90s or ‘00s kid who was glued to Cartoon Network as a child, then you’ll more than likely remember The Powerpuff Girls. Fans of the show should prepare themselves for nostalgic feels, as the “perfect little girls” are set to return in a brand new reboot .

In case you’ve forgotten, the beloved series centred around three sisters — Blossom, Buttercup, and Bubbles, that were made out of sugar, spice, and everything nice by their scientist father, Professor Utonium. The creator of the show, Craig McCracken, is behind the remake, meaning it should be very true to the original series.

McCracken started his career at Hanna-Barbera Cartoons in 1992. Sam Register – president of Cartoon Network Studios told Variety: “The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up.” He continued: “Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

McCracken is no stranger to making cartoons for Cartoon Network. He’s also the creator of Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends which is making a comeback on the channel alongside The Powerpuff Girls. The reboot of the latter comes almost two decades after the show ended in 2005. According to Variety, it will see both familiar and new faces as the trio continues to fight off evil.

The show proved popular during its original run, winning two Emmy Awards and receiving nominations several times for others, including Nickolodean’s Kids’ Choice Awards. With six seasons and 78 episodes in total, it’s fair to say that The Powerpuff Girls had a good run and a strong fan base. The cartoon also spawned a *lot* of merchandise from pillows (which I absolutely had) to pencils.