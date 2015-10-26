18 Non-Alcoholic Drinks For Your Halloween Party

This Halloween is going to look a little different than years past. There’ll be significantly more hand sanitizer than usual. You might have to figure out layering a face mask over, well, a spookier face mask. But one thing that doesn’t have to change? Spooky snacks and beverages! In the spirit of trying new things, perhaps you’re looking for non-alcoholic Halloween drinks to sip on all day long. Whether you’ve got kids or you are just trying to enjoy some non-spiked punch, these drinks won't let you down.

The list of alcohol-free Halloween drinks is long and full of fun and festive mocktails. Fall, in particular, has plenty of seasonal flavors that make for delicious drinks: apple, cinnamon, pumpkin, maple, just to name a few. Plus, we’re in that sweet spot weather-wise where we can enjoy both warm and cold drinks without sweating profusely or freezing our pumpkins off. In other words, even if you’re skipping out on the Schnapps, you don’t have to skip out on making something delicious.

And you know what pairs well with any scary-delicious Halloween drink? A marathon of deliciously scary Halloween movies. (Or just Sabrina the Teenage Witch.) So, get cozy, turn up the Monster Mash, and prepare to get spooky. Here are 18 non-alcoholic Halloween drinks to enjoy all season long.

1. Witch's Brew Punch

Not all witch's brews require eye of newt. The Kitchn's punch is made with cranberry cocktail as its base.

2. Caramel Apple Cider

This recipe for caramel apple cider from Averie Cooks has everything autumnal: caramel, cider, caramel, apples, caramel, cinnamon, and did I mention caramel?

3. Fluffernutter Milkshake

Is this fluffernutter milkshake from Brown Eyed Baker exclusively a Halloween drink? No, but you can easily make it festive by topping it with candy corn or decorating your cookie topping to look like little ghosts!

4. Pumpkin Butterbeer Hot Chocolate

If you need something warm, try recreating the Harry Potter classic — with a bit of a twist, thanks to Half Baked Harvest.

5. Spiced Cider Punch

Taste and Tell proves that citrus and cider are one amazingly underrated combo.

6. Butterbeer

For a magical affair, serve up Pastry Affair's version of The Three Broomsticks' choice beverage.

7. Chamomile and Tumeric Tea

This chamomile and turmeric tea from vegan food blog Green Kitchen Stories is an eerily bright yellow color, making it the perfect addition to any Halloween spread.

8. Caramel Macchiato

This is the season you attempt to make a caramel macchiato at home. Averie Cook's recipe is relatively easy and extremely delicious.

9. Warm Spicy Apple & Carrot Drink

If you've yet to experience the strangely delicious combination that is carrot and apple, let Green Kitchen Stories' recipe be your introductory guide. Plus, it's orange!

10. Plum, Cardamom and Black Pepper Shrub

If you're a fan of apple cider vinegar, this recipe from My Darling Lemon Thyme is for you. It's tangy, sweet, and features oft-forgot fall flavors like cardamom.

11. Hot Buttered Cider

Swap the hot buttered rum for this tasty sober version by Taste and Tell.

12. Mulberry Soda

This blood-red drink from My Darling Lemon Thyme is a great way to use up any mulberries you've got left over from summer.

13. Mulled Cranberry Apple Cider

A spooky and sophisticated soirée demands The Kitchn's cranberry mulled cider. Bonus: it will make your home smell amazing.

14. Caramel Apple Cider

This festive take on apple cider by Pastry Affair is perfect for kids and adults alike.

15. Apple Pie Shake

This recipe from Your Cup of Cake is an apple pie you can drink. Need I say more?

16. Blackberry & Bay Leaf Lemonade

Got some leftovers from blackberry-picking? Pair the berries with lemonade and bay leaves for a treat from BBC Good Food. Lychee and olive “eyes” not compulsory.

17. Pear, Rosemary & Lemongrass Tea-Ish

Pears are at their best in autumn, so making this pear, rosemary and lemongrass alcohol-free tipple from Green Kitchen Stories is easy as pie. Don’t have lemongrass on hand? Blue Wings Tea recommends subbing in cold-brewed lemongrass tea.

18. Pumpkin Puppuccinos

Okay, this one is for your furry friends. Damn Delicious has created a festive drink your pets will love and you'll love making for them. Plus, you won't have to worry about your dog eyeing your drink.

If all else fails, you can't go wrong with a bottle of sparkling apple cider. Happy sipping!