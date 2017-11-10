While "the holidays" tends to connote indulgence of all kinds, it doesn't need to include alcohol. Check out these non-alcoholic Thanksgiving drink ideas for a pain-free (read: hangover free) next few weeks.

The holiday season in the United States — which begins either at Halloween or Thanksgiving depending on who you ask and ends with New Year's Day — has become a months-long marathon of pie eating, gift giving, and familial obligations. Thanksgiving falls smack dab in the middle, and in this era of increasing generational gaps and political tension, it has developed a reputation as a heavy-drinking, heavy-eating, heavy-fighting holiday.

But for those who are sober, or are sober curious, Thanksgiving may look a little different this year. People who are sober curious limit their alcohol intake or completely cut drinking out of their lives to improve their well-being. Reducing your alcohol consumption can result in more stable moods and better REM sleep, allowing you to concentrate better throughout your day, especially since a lot more of us are working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

But that doesn't mean you can't have a mocktail on Thanksgiving. If you're looking to experience the holiday sober, check out these non-alcoholic ciders, tonics, coffee drinks, and hot chocolates.

Mulled Cranberry Apple Cider Emily Han/The Kitchn A classic cold weather concoction, this Mulled Cranberry Cider from The Kitchn can be made in a big ol' batch. Bonus: your entire home will smell truly amazing.

Ginger Honey Lemon Tonic Listen, cold weather means cold season. There's bound to be a few sniffling guests at your holiday table. Make them this Ginger Honey Lemon Tonic and they'll be feeling better in no time.

Sparkling Apple Berry Mocktail There's something about the word "mocktail" that immediately makes me wanna get the goss from fellow suburban moms. This Berry Apple Mocktail has just three main ingredients but looks (and tastes) very fancy. "Oh, this ol' thing?" you'll be able to say, "I just whipped it up!"

Stovetop Cinnamon Hot Chocolate Is there anything better than stovetop hot chocolate? No, there is not. With this recipe for Stovetop Cinnamon Hot Chocolate, zhush up a true original.

Thanksgiving Punch It's always nice to add a little tradition in the mix and this Thanksgiving Punch is the perfect traditional libation for the holiday. Super quick and easy, swap this recipe with your loved ones before hopping on your virtual Friendsgiving.

Maple Latte Jelly Toast In the wake of Pumpkin Spice Latte season, people sleep on maple-flavored bevvies. That's a big mistake. Huge. Prove 'em wrong by serving this Maple Latte at pre- and post-Thanksgiving breakfasts.

Sparkling Blackcurrant Raspberry Mocktail Sure, the styling here may look a bit summery, but raspberry and blackcurrant are year-round flavors. This Sparkling Blackcurrant Raspberry Mocktail will prove a refreshing respite from the, like, five slices of pie folks will be prepping to down.

Turmeric Ginger Tea Turmeric has healing properties up the wazoo, and the combination of travel and cold weather may have some guests feeling less than stellar. Pour them a cup of this Turmeric Ginger Tea and feel like a kitchen witch.

Asian Pear Sparkler "Asian Pear Sparkler" just screams holiday sophistication, no?

Pumpkin Pie Milkshake Hot take: serve this Pumpkin Pie Milkshake instead of pumpkin pie. Or in addition, because why not.

Blackberry Shrub The Little Epicurean Ooh hoo hoo, people don't even need to know this Blackberry Shrub doesn't have alcohol in it (just kidding, you should probably not be a deceitful host). But wow does it give mocktails a good name.

Pink “Champagne” Mocktail Feel fancy without the hangover. This bubbly mocktail features a festive berry blend that’s the perfect hue for the holidays.

Apple Pie Punch I’m not a huge fan of apple pie (can we say basic?) but apple pie inspired drinks and treats? Sign me up. This Apple Pie Punch is just the right balance of apple and cinnamon to put your taste buds in the holiday spirit.

Pumpkin Butterbeer Hot Chocolate Does this really need an explanation? Pumpkin, hot chocolate and butterbeer!? I need it in my belly now.

Sparkling Cranberry Apple Punch So where does the "sparkling" part of this Sparkling Cranberry Apple Punch come from? 7-Up. Yes, I'm serious. Yes, it's truly delicious. Make it in a big batch for kiddos and adult-os alike.

Butternut Chai Latte If you enjoy Butternut Soup, why not try this Butternut Chai Latte? Think PSL, but slightly different.