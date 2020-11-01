Here's Your November 2020 Horoscope For Aquarius

Your dreams have been talking to you all year, Aquarius, and it’s time to start paying closer attention. With Saturn now direct in Capricorn, you’re encouraged to accept deep realities around the world you’ve grown up in. On Nov. 1, taking note of your travels can help reveal the aspects of yourself that still need healing. While practicing patience with yourself, embrace the voice within that is urging for personal development. The Sagittarius sun on Nov. 22 might be an opportune time for you to put yourself out there and meet new people. Consider signing up for a networking event or join a group that represents your personal interests. You never know who’ll teach you something new — and how much it can benefit you.

What November 2020 Has In Store For Aquarius’ Relationships

The sun in Scorpio is influencing your house of close relationships, encouraging you to carefully review who you are and who you’re becoming. When Mercury turns direct on Nov. 11, you may clearly recognize the relationships that propel you towards your goals. It’s important to remember that you’re capable of cultivating the image and legacy that you’d like to project, but some partnerships may keep you from your fullest potential. Assess the distractions and cut off the haters, because it might just lead you towards your next breakthrough.

Tarot Card of the Month

3 of Cups: Let your emotions be free, as there are people who will celebrate them.