Here's Your November 2020 Horoscope For Cancer

This month begins with your planetary ruler, the Moon, conjunct Chiron, the wounded healer. During this time, you’ll be processing emotional upsets, as well as any feelings on expression. Chiron may represent our deepest wounds, but by being yourself, there’s something to gain from these momentary emotional phases. Try to turn your attention towards creative processes, especially starting Nov. 11, when Mercury, the planet of communication, moves direct within your house of creativity. After Mercury Retrograde ends on Nov. 3, you should’ve developed a more robust understanding of how to communicate your needs. For the remainder of the month, focus on strengthening your relationships. Friends and lovers come and go, Cancer, but that doesn’t mean you don’t try to hold onto them.

What November 2020 Has In Store For Cancer’s Relationships

The ruler of your house of relationships is direct and powering through Capricorn. At its final degrees, Saturn is challenging you to revisit your expectations around boundaries and relationships. This retrograde gave you a peek into assumptions that need to be readjusted, so try not to beat yourself up over work that hasn’t been completed yet. Pay close attention to how you communicate your needs to those closest to you. With the Asteroid Pallas in Capricorn, conjunct Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto, you may be surprised by how well your relationships may work out during this time. Pallas symbolizes intellect and defines brain function. Within your house of relationships, this may translate into long-term plans working out in spectacular ways (think: your dreams). Try not to dwell on what could or couldn’t happen, Cancer, and trust that you have a strong intuition and a sharp mind. You’ll be able to thrive, even if some plans don’t work out exactly how you’d like.

Tarot Card of the Month For Cancer

3 of Pentacles: You’re developing a practice that will work for you. Keep at it, Cancer!