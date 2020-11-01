Here's Your November 2020 Horoscope For Gemini

This month, get in touch with your personality’s more vulnerable and delicate aspects. Venus and Mercury in Libra, within your house of creativity and pleasure, is encouraging you to embrace joie de vivre. On Nov. 3, the Moon will make a conjunction to the North Node within Gemini. During this time, try to clarify the emotional realities that are difficult to unpack. Don’t be shy about demanding growth — it would be a travesty to deny yourself personal development. On Nov. 22, the sun will enter Sagittarius, bringing even more support for preserving your joy. If you haven’t made time for laughter, this is the month to do so.

What November 2020 Has In Store For Gemini’s Relationships

The ruler of your house of relationships, Jupiter, is pushing forward and moving directly as it’s still stuck within the stern sign of Capricorn. I’m sure by now you’ve begun feeling like things have picked up. Whether you like it or not, you’re coming to some realizations about your close connections that will impact how you permanently approach relationships. Try not to get stuck in your inquisitive self-dialogue, Gemini, as it could cost you in the long run. The south node in Sagittarius making its transit through your house of relationships reminds you that nothing is forever. Try not to act down in the dumps. Embracing what's sustainable will make a world of difference. Don’t hesitate to communicate with those closest to you if you have any concerns. I mean, why couldn’t you have open and honest communication?

Tarot Card of the Month For Gemini

King of Swords: Focus on your priorities — you have a kingdom to manage. You’ve got this.