Here's Your November 2020 Horoscope For Pisces

November will serve you well, specifically around having compassion for yourself. Sometimes you fall, but failure is not as simple as it seems. On Nov. 3, allow for the illuminating conjunction between the moon and the North Node of fate to help you see that the grass is greener where you water it. Give yourself the space to feel defeat, but remember to rise up when opportunities present themselves. Let more patience and moderation in your life, and perhaps you'll be able to shine brighter if you set the distractions to the back burner. When you focus your energy, you'll find that it’s easier to accomplish your tasks. In fact, you might find that you’ll be able to push through them with more ease.

What November 2020 Has In Store For Pisces’ Relationships

I hope that you know that people are there to help you, Pisces. Try reaching out to them. Mercury retrograde within Libra hallmarks the beginning of your month. When Mercury, the ruler of your house of relationships enters Scorpio on Nov. 1, challenge yourself to become more intimate with those around you. You often take the approach of being a servant to those you care about, which is a very humble approach to relationships. However, those who are closest to you are likely to want you to prosper. Would you intuitively let them in if you felt otherwise? When you let others serve you, it helps you release stored up tension and approach life with a more relaxed perspective.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Pisces

2 of Cups: Lean into your partnerships and they will help take you to the next dimension.