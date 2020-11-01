Here's Your November 2020 Horoscope For Sagittarius

Happy Birthday, Sagittarius! You’re learning that not all that glitters is gold. Libra Mercury retrograde in your house of community and social relationships is encouraging you to assess fair and realistic expectations for your inner circle. More often than not, those around you are the people who impact your ability to thrive. Take interactions with a grain of salt, understanding that not everyone is qualified to be in your corner. On Nov. 22, the sun in Sagittarius enters your house of self, ushering in your solar return and encouraging you to shine. For those who are concerned about their reputation, it’s likely that you’ll be learning some major lessons about how others perceive you. Don’t worry, Sagittarius, a reputation is rarely ever fully damaged. If you're still putting yourself out there, you’re also capable of moving past any momentary upsets. Keep your eyes on the prize and maintain focus — you’re an intellectual who’s more than capable of thriving.

What November 2020 Has In Store For Sagittarius’ Relationships

Mercury is still retrograde in Libra, encouraging you to think critically about your love life and other close relationships. The cardinal energy of Libra may encourage you to feel a bit muddled in your partnerships, particularly in how they intersect with your larger community and goals. You’re discovering your work-life balance, and while equilibrium is in a constant state of flux, you may find it helpful to lean away from feeling imbalance. Listen to what those closest to you are saying and carefully meditate over the meaning with the knowledge that you may never fully understand the context. On Nov. 3, the North Node of fate and the Moon will make a harmonious conjunction within your house of relationships, encouraging you to trust your intuition. You may have hesitations around communicating your needs and desires, but try to push past that.

Tarot Card of the Month For Sagittarius

Judgement: You’re beginning to come into the clear, Sagittarius, so expect for questions to be answered.