Here's Your November 2020 Horoscope For Scorpio

Happy Birthday, Scorpio! Pay careful attention to your dreams and intuitive process. Allow for your gut to be your guide every once and awhile, and don’t hesitate to express yourself when you’re uncomfortable. On Nov. 1, Libra Mercury retrograde will bring some messages and thoughts that you’ve left un-hashed. Are you being completely honest with yourself, or are you still doubting your partnerships? On Nov. 11, Mercury turns direct in Scorpio, bringing the ability to speak your truth. Know that it’s completely fine to sit with uncertainty and it’s better to move on your own time than to do so because of others. You're your own person, so you’re the only one who can determine what’s best for you.

What November 2020 Has In Store For Scorpio’s Relationships

Nov. 1 starts with the moon within your house of relationships, bringing forth emotions and feelings that you’ll be unable to ignore. You pride yourself on your circle, Scorpio. And while you might sometimes be unclear on your close relationships, trust that you can call a spade a spade. With Uranus, the planet of the rebellion, retrograde and conjunct Black Moon Lilith, you may feel compelled to make sudden and potentially irrational moves if you're feeling oppressed in your relationships. Understand that while this transit may last for a while, the moon conjunction Uranus and Lilith may encourage you to act out of your emotions. There’s no shame in trusting your instincts in the moment, but be careful about the consequences of your actions. With Venus in Libra for most of the month, it seems to be in your best interest to allow people to reveal themselves to you. Try to avoid making any sudden reactions — it may pay off in the long run.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Scorpio

5 of Cup: Not all that could be yours should be yours. Appreciate what you have, Scorpio.