Here's Your November 2020 Horoscope For Taurus

Hate to be a nag, Taurus, but it’s time to start prioritizing your health. With Venus and Mercury retrograde lighting up your house of health and routine, it's the perfect time to schedule more fun for yourself. On Nov. 11, Mercury will leave Libra, entering the mysterious waters of Scorpio. Try your best to maintain your joy, even if unexpected emotional truths come to light. The Mercury retrograde of Scorpio and Libra has come and left, but you can still make use of its lessons. Being a fixed Earth sign, you’re not the first one to express your feelings. You may know precisely how you feel, but you’re stubborn, Taurus. Try to step outside of your comfort zone. On Nov. 22, your efforts towards growth could truly bloom — if you’re willing to do the work.

What November 2020 Has In Store For Taurean’s Relationships

The sun is shining brightly within your house of close relationships, Taurus. November might be the month that gets you to spill the beans. You’re a charmer, but just like a bull, you can be slow to self-expression. You may think that you’re incredibly transparent with your inner circle, but the Scorpio sun will cast a light on any areas where you haven’t grown. On Nov. 11, Mercury will join the sun, creating what may feel like a ritual union in your house of relationships. You’re inclined to not reveal your feelings, so people don’t always respond as you’d like. Trust that your friends and lover(s) will catch you if you fall. What is life if we don’t take reasonable risks?

Tarot Card of the Month For Taurus

Six of Cups: Re-explore your childhood, Taurus. There’s wisdom to gain from it.