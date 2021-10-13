Why October's Full "Blood" Moon Is Your Time To Shine

Astrology
Face your fears.
The October 2021 full blood moon will rise on Oct. 20 as it ingresses into the bold and gutsy Aries, giving the collective a loving push to face our fears and embrace life's challenges with tenacious grit. Channel your inner fearlessness with these do's and don'ts.
According to the Farmer's Almanac, the October full moon ushers in the ideal time for hunting ahead of the bitter winter season. Since the farmers have clear fields, they have a better view of deer, foxes, and other animals, naming it the full blood moon.