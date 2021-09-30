Astrology
It’s time to recharge your batteries.
There’s a new moon happening on October 6 in the diplomatic and sociable sign of Libra. This lunation invites the collective to reflect on their relationships and recharge their energy in view of Mercury retrograde. Here’s everything you need to know to survive — and make the most of it.
This lunation is all about striking balance in your home, career, and personal life. Break down your responsibilities according to their importance and deadlines, then try to see where you can cut down or what you can work on later. Leave room for self-care.