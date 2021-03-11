If your birthday falls between approximately September 23 and October 22, then congrats: That means your zodiac sign is Libra (but you probably already knew that!). These romantic and diplomatic balance-seekers appreciate fairness — and their sign's energy can help us all bring more beauty and justice to our lives.

Whether you're a Libra, your crush or partner is a Libra, or you just want to learn more about the 12 signs of the zodiac, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about Libra zodiac traits — and what it means if Libra is a major influence in your astrological birth chart.

Libra: The Zodiac's Balance-Seeker

Libra is represented by the symbol of the scales, which illustrates their natural ability to weigh both sides of a situation and find a balance between opposing energies. This also gives them a reputation for being highly indecisive. Libra's ruling planet is romantic Venus, which makes sense considering Libra is the sign that rules partnerships. As one of the cardinal zodiac signs, socially-oriented Libras are great at initiating connections and are easy to get along with. And because Libras are air signs, they're also objective thinkers who can see multiple points of view.

Some of the most notable qualities about Libra energy are its focus on other people and sensitivity to social dynamics. "We’re living in a world that is atomized, isolated, and obsessed with individualism, so it’s radical that [the Libran] identity is shaped by relationships," Libra-born astrologer Randon Rosenbohm tells Bustle. "Also, Libras are decisive, we do make decisions: They’re just always perfect decisions that take time and investigation!"

Libra vibes are all about harmony, so they're likely called on to be the peacemaker or party planner within their squad. That said, Libra energy is deeply concerned with fairness and justice, so while they don't like to rock the boat, they'll do so if it means standing up for what's right.

Libras In Love & Romance

Libras thrive in relationships and love being in love. Their good qualities shine when they're working with another person, so they tend to get into relationships easily. Libras are big flirts and can easily charm a lover with their graceful conversation skills, and they're just as easily captivated by the flattery and charisma of others. But to keep a Libra's attention, their partner needs to be as justice-oriented as they are. And since Libras dislike having to make all the decisions, love interests shouldn’t be afraid to make suggestions when it comes to date nights.

The signs most compatible with Libra are fellow air signs Gemini and Aquarius, as well as fire signs Leo and Sagittarius. If you want to impress a Libra, fairness and kindness are key. Libras don't want to have to smooth over any drama in behalf of their partner, so showing off your ability to get along with others is a turn-on.

If Libra Is Your Sun Sign...

If Libra is your sun sign, then you're a graceful social butterfly with a love for all things beautiful. Libras are artistic, so whether you express it through visual arts, fashion, or just curating a cute apartment interior, it's clear that you have a firm grip on aesthetics. You sparkle in social settings thanks to your chameleon-like ability to get along with just about anyone. While your objective sense of understanding can sometimes be construed as playing both sides, you genuinely see it as trying to do what's right.

Being kind to others is good, but make sure your quest for harmony doesn't turn you into a people pleaser. Libras can sometimes cater to others too much, so maintaining a sense of independence and asserting your needs is important.

If Libra Is Your Moon Sign...

Your moon sign represents your more private, emotional, and vulnerable side, and also speaks to what makes you feel comforted. If your moon sign is Libra, then you're constantly seeking to bring balance to your emotional state. You tend to shy away from extreme feelings and prefer to skim over the surface of things, but will seek deep emotional connections in partnerships. Spending time with friends or opening up to your partner makes you feel nurtured.

If Libra Is Your Rising Sign...

If your rising sign is Libra, you're naturally charming, and it's easy for you to make a good first impression. You come off as popular, artistic, and polite, but not in an intimidating way — you're approachable, which is probably why it's so easy for you to make new friends and connect with people. Libra energy is all about beauty, so you probably have a clear-cut aesthetic in your style and enjoy getting yourself dolled up.