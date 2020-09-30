Here's Your October 2020 Horoscope For Aries

Aries, you seem to be dealing with a lot personally. There’s a significant amount on your shoulders at the beginning of the month. Mars, your planetary ruler, is retrograde and that’s calling for you to sit and reflect. With Scorpio Mercury transiting through your house of death and transformation, try to hang in there as changes are happening. Venus in Virgo will encourage you to be pleased throughout the month of October. By now, I know you’re probably freaking out over global restrictions. However, try to keep hope alive, this too shall pass — eventually! Today’s efforts will pay off tomorrow.

What October 2020 Has In Store For Aries’ Relationships

It’s time to turn more attention towards your relationships, Aries, because you haven’t been able to give them the attention that they deserve. The sun in Libra is casting light in your house of relationships, inspiring you to work towards being fairer to yourself and your close relationships. With Venus in the final degrees of Leo, it’s time for all the effort you’ve been putting towards your partnerships to shine. You’re not one to dim your light for anyone, Aries, which means, your efforts will shine through. Don’t hesitate to set boundaries and take a step back as needed. Libra season is all about embracing balance and moving towards love, even if you feel like doing your own thing. We know you enjoy independence, but try to let more love in this month.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Aries

Death: Welcome to the rebirth, Aries, even if that means taking a few losses.