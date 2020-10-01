Here's Your October 2020 Horoscope For Aquarius

Aquarius, your planetary ruler, Saturn, is direct within Capricorn. Consider this the moment to rejoice. Even though you’re ruled by Saturn, at least the planet is finally going forward. Start writing down your ideas in a dream journal. It can be hard for you to think within the box, so don’t try to conform. It’s important that you find like-minded people, but it’s dangerous to seek validation from others if you don’t affirm yourself. On October 4, Jupiter, the planet of abundance, Pluto, the planet of transformation, and Saturn, the planet of order, will all be direct within your house of dreams and undoing. Keep your mind towards the future, as the planets are encouraging the forward motion of your thoughts and ideas — but don’t get too ahead of yourself.

What October 2020 Has In Store For Aquarius’ Relationships

It’s all about relationships for you, Aquarius. The ruler of your house of relationships, the Sun, is shining bright in the romantic and fair Libra. This transit is calling for you to divide your time between those closest to you and be fair to yourself and those around you. This is the perfect time to read books about relationships, or even start writing down your thoughts and ideas. On October 2, Venus enters Virgo, awakening your need to service and be serviced by others. The concept of devoting ourselves in partnerships can be very scary for some, but try to keep an open mind because you never know how true vulnerability can eventually reward you. Pay careful attention to your inner voice and let go of thoughts and ideas that didn’t originate from you. Sometimes we can get caught up in mindless chatter and internalized perspectives that are not even our own. On October 19, use Mercury retrograde to dig deeper into who you are inside and out.

Tarot Card of the Month

The Fool: You’re going towards a new adventure. Maintain your optimism because this could be exactly what you’re looking for!