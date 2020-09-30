October 2020 Horoscopes: Cancer Zodiac Signs

Here's Your October 2020 Horoscope For Cancer

October will be transformational for your career, legacy, close relationships, and partnerships. You’ve probably been feeling the weight on your shoulders, Cancer, especially because you’re so naturally empathetic. As Mars retrogrades within Aries in your house of career, reflect on the direction your life and legacy are headed. This isn’t to say you’re doing anything wrong, Cancer. It’s possible numerous people are reaching out to you to be a part of their personal projects. Try not to over-commit yourself and avoid forming relationships that you genuinely cannot sustain. On October 13, Mercury turns retrograde in Scorpio, encouraging you to explore beneath the surface, which might mean becoming more intimate with yourself and others. On October 22, the sun enters Scorpio shining a light on your creative projects and endeavors — don’t shy away from the spotlight.

What October 2020 Has In Store For Cancer’s Relationships

The past few months have been exhausting for your relationships, Cancer. Having Saturn, Pluto, and Jupiter all retrograde in Capricorn has prevented many of your close relationships from developing. With Saturn, the planet of order and structure, Jupiter, the planet of higher knowledge and travel, and Pluto, the planet of destruction and transformation, going direct on October 24, significant things will be clarified around your close partnerships. Saturn going direct after its long retrograde might feel relieving. Be patient if you’re not already feeling the impacts of Saturn going direct. On October 27, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters Libra, adding some sweetness to your love life and close relationships.

Tarot Card of the Month For Cancer

Five of Cups: All is not lost — take what’s gone and sustain what’s stayed.