Here's Your October 2020 Horoscope For Capricorn

Capricorn, you good? Not to be funny, but you’ve had a lot happening in your personal development of self. Saturn has finally turned directly within your house of self, meaning you’ve had plenty of time to reflect on the person you are, and the person you are trying to become. Keep an eye out on October 4 when Pluto, the planet of transformation, turns direct while also being conjunct with Saturn within your house of self. The month of October comes with promises of major transformation, an expansion of your understanding, and major boundaries. On October 2, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters the sign Virgo where it will stay until October 28. Devote that period to your pursuit of higher knowledge, but be aware of confirmation bias. It’s very possible that when we believe in something so strongly, we lose an open mind. There’s no need to carve out a path that has been lined with cruel intentions — it’ll serve you in the long-term if you hash out the difficulties now.

What October 2020 Has In Store For Capricorns’ Relationships

As per usual, your close relationships are in a state of constant flux, Capricorn. On October 3, the moon will conjunct Uranus, the planet of innovation, giving birth to something that seems a little unexpected. Be sure that you are acting carefully and out of the best interest of yourself and others, because who knows what’s going to be conceived this month. On October 7, the moon will conjunct the north node of fate, propelling your desires towards a change within your daily life and routine. Some of you may have a significant health-related change that will impact how you structure your life and routine. Don’t be scared or jump to any conclusions. On October 13, the moon will conjunct Venus within Virgo, helping you tap into a deeper level of emotional and romantic thought. Remain optimistic in your close relationships and partnerships, Capricorn — you’re beginning to understand how mutually beneficial they can be.

Tarot Card of the Month For Capricorn

King of Cup: You’re in a position of power, so wield your emotions wisely!