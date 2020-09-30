Here's Your October 2020 Horoscope For Gemini

Gemini, you have been going through transformations that have been rocking your world. With Saturn, the planet of discipline and order, and Jupiter, the planet of knowledge and direction, direct, it’s likely you’ll feel torpedoed into personal transformation. While this is a sobering time for you, Gemini, try to appreciate all the work you’ve already done. Recognize once you keep your head above water you should be fine. With Mars retrograde for the entirety of October, try to pay closer attention to what's being communicated to you in your day-to-day life. The planet of communication Mercury is direct in Scorpio, reminding you that all that’s said might not be fully understood. On October 13, Mercury turns retrograde forcing you to pause and think about the commitments you're making.

What October 2020 Has In Store For Gemini’s Relationships

Rejoice, Gemini, all the hard work you’ve thrown into yourself and your relationship is preparing to reveal itself. Jupiter, the ruler of your house of relationships, is direct in Capricorn and will conjunct Pallas-Athen, the asteroid of information and intuition, in the beginning of the month. Keep your eyes and ears open, Gemini. This isn’t an implication that something bad is going to happen — in fact, if you go out looking for something “wrong,” you may find yourself developing issues that weren’t previously there. Focus on trusting your intuition in October. You may find yourself cycling out of certain close relationships, and that’s fine as you trust it’s for the best. When Pluto, the planet of transformation, turns direct on October 4, expect a rush of changes to reveal themselves within your relationships.

Tarot Card of the Month For Gemini

Five of Wands: Prepare for a little conflict, as it’s nothing you can’t handle.