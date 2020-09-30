Here's Your October 2020 Horoscope For Leo

October starts with Venus, the planet of love and beauty, in the last degrees of Leo, calling for you to fully embrace your inner light during the first week of October. Add a little sugar to your words in the beginning of the month, because people will be paying closer attention. On October 4, Pluto, the planet of transformation, goes direct in Capricorn, urging you to change your habits. Personal growth and development were a focus this year, and 2020 still isn’t over. On October 13, Mercury, the planet of communication, goes retrograde within your house of home, bringing your attention and reflection to your home and family life. Is there something that you’re not tending to in your bedroom, Leo? It’s best to clean skeletons out of your closet at this time.

What October 2020 Has In Store For Leo’s Relationships

You've been throwing your hat in many rings, and it's probably been frustrating to wait for things to materialize. Pat yourself on the back, as your patience will likely be rewarded. On October 4, you'll see the changes you’ve been working toward in your close relationships and partnerships manifest. While you may not be expecting any marriages during October, the stars do suggest that the work you put in around your health and wellness, can lead you towards long-lasting relationships. Keep your energies high, Leo. Some of your relationships may fall out, but allow them to. There’s no need to hold on to commitments that are asking to be let go.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Leo

King of Pentacles: You’re more than capable of governing your space. Trust your judgement.