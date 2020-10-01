Here's Your October 2020 Horoscope For Libra

Happy Birthday, Libra. While there’s so much going on in the world, it’s important you don’t lose sight of what's important right now that’s you. You’ve been dealing with a lot at home, and with Jupiter and Pluto direct, what you’ve been working towards will finally materialize. Keep your wits about you and remember that you’re focused on your long-term goals, which means it’s important to make the right commitments during this time. With Uranus, the planet of the rebellion, transiting through your house of intimacy and transformation, within the Taurus, it’s likely that there are going to be interesting disruptions that set the tone for the rest of this year. When Venus enters Virgo on October 2, explore the narratives that you tell yourself. There’s a lot to learn from your dreams if you keep an open mind.

What October 2020 Has In Store For Libra’s Relationships

Try not to get into your head over your close relationships in October, even though that may be easier said than done. Mars will be retrograde in Aries for the entirety of the month, which means you’ll be reflecting over your connections. You’re not going to be able to maintain them all, and you really don’t have to, Libra. As time progresses, you develop a stronger understanding of who your friends and enemies are, and there really isn’t a need for you to make any sudden changes. Allow those closest to you to reveal themselves to you over time. Being that Mars retrograde rules over your house of relationships, the major theme for you this month is calming down and controlling your feelings. When Mercury turns retrograde on October 13, understand that your views don’t have to be understood by everyone. People differ, and it’s about knowing who you can communicate with.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Libra

Queen of Cups: Hold space for your emotions so you can be emotionally present.