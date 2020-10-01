October 2020 Horoscopes: Pisces Zodiac Signs

Here's Your October 2020 Horoscope For Pisces

It’s time to put yourself out there, Pisces — and no excuses because your ruler Jupiter is direct. You’re no stranger to shining, even if you can’t see your potential in this moment. Lack of visibility is not a reason to not take chances on yourself. On October 13, Mercury, the planet of communication and messages, will turn retrograde within your house of higher knowledge, inspiring you to reflect on lessons you’ve learned, regardless of how unconventional they were. You are a wealth of knowledge, Pisces, and sometimes you may not clearly see how valuable you are. With Jupiter, the planet of abundance, Pluto, the planet of transformation, Saturn, the planet of structure, all direct within Capricorn towards the middle of October, you’ll see major shifts in how you engage in community, and what communities you’re a part of. This shouldn’t come as a surprise. In fact, you’ve been preparing for this all year. Don’t lose yourself in fears over what could have been — be brave and pave a path for yourself.

What October 2020 Has In Store For Pisces’ Relationships

There are a lot of things to look forward to within your close relationships and partnerships. On October 2, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, will enter Virgo within your house of relationships, bringing a desire to devote yourself to those closest to you. You don’t shy away from someone in need, Pisces, and during the month of October, you’ll find joy in making others happy. Look forward to Mercury retrograde in Scorpio on October 13, as you’ll better understand why you’ve committed to your partnerships. Utilize the entirety of October to recognize any hesitations you have around being intimate with yourself and others, as it’s likely you’ll get clarity. Try not to overthink anything, Pisces. This is a time for you to enjoy the good and let go of what’s not serving you.

Tarot Card of the Month

The Magician: You have everything you need to thrive. Tap into your inner power and shine.