Here's Your October 2020 Horoscope For Sagittarius

Go thank your lucky stars, Sagittarius. You’re not out of the mud yet, but at the very least, your ruler, Jupiter, is direct. Jupiter rules over higher knowledge, travel, and abundance. If you’ve been feeling a little stuck, expect for movement to start occurring. Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn are all in Capricorn, which may feel like you’re stuck in quicksand. Sagittarius, the best thing that you can do for yourself is realize what you value and what you want from life. When you do that, everything will naturally fall in place. On October 4, a significant transformation of your personal values and possessions will begin. Perhaps now is the time to remodel your wardrobe or to start paying closer attention to your long-term investments. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day and you don’t have to understand the world in a month. Take it easy this October.

What October 2020 Has In Store For Sagittarius’ Relationships

There’s a lot of attention around your close relationships, whether you like it or not. The north node in Gemini signifies what you should be moving towards, and within your house of relationships, there’s a call for you to understand perspectives different from your own. Mercury, the ruler of your house of relationships, is transiting in Scorpio. So, pay close attention to your dreams and subconscious desires. It’s possible that your behaviors are trying to tell you something. And even if the messages aren’t clear, it’s worth taking note. On October 13, Mercury will begin its retrograde motion, urging you to turn the microscope onto your intuitive feelings. Don’t brush things off your shoulder regarding partnerships and close relationships. As Mercury makes an opposition towards Uranus, you’ll begin to see people for exactly who they are. Take it one step at a time, Sagittarius. You need to understand yourself first before you try to understand others.

Tarot Card of the Month For Sagittarius

Four of Cups: Stop getting in your own way, Sagittarius — you might miss your blessings!