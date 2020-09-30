Here's Your October 2020 Horoscope For Taurus

You still have some issues that need sorting out at the beginning of the month, potentially around your close relationships. In early October,, Mercury, the planet of communication, is in Scorpio. This suggests that you'll have to open your ears and close your mouth. You might not notice this about yourself, Taurus, but you might not always be the best listener. With Saturn, the planet of discipline, and Jupiter, the planet of expansion, both direct within Capricorn, you might finally learn those hard lessons you’ve been struggling to learn. With Venus in Virgo for the majority of October, take time to create through service-driven endeavors. Perfect outcomes aren’t promised, but that shouldn’t keep you from throwing your hat in the ring.

What October 2020 Has In Store For Taurean’s Relationships

You’re being haunted by the ghost of your past relationships. I hope nothing too spooky is popping out! We all have ghouls and demons that haunt our minds, Taurus. That being said, it’s likely that your exes won’t actually make any physical appearances. With Mars in your house of subconscious desires and dreams, it’s likely that you’ll feel the impacts of past relationships when you rest your head. With Mercury in Scorpio, there are things left unsaid and there’s nothing wrong with finding someone to talk to about it. We know that you can be a bit of a hardhead sometimes, Taurus, but it’s OK to drop the ego and feel your feelings. Libra season is shining a light on your daily relationships. Notice what’s working and what’s missing. You’re capable of having everything that you need — so long as you’re willing to do the work.

Tarot Card of the Month For Taurus

Seven of Pentacles: It’s time to start raking in your rewards, because your work is producing results.