Here's Your October 2020 Horoscope For Virgo

On October 2, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters your house of self, urging you to dedicate and devote time to honoring and serving you. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed with other people's concerns, and you tend to keep a lot of things to yourself, Virgo. While your love language is very much expressed through acts of service, try to spend October prioritizing your needs and concerns. On October 4, Pluto, the planet of transformation, turns direct within your house of creativity, fueling you to develop projects in line with your goals. Once Venus enters Libra on October 27, you’ll be more compelled than usual to tend to those you value. Just make sure that you’re not taking on more than you can handle.

What October 2020 Has In Store For Virgo’s Relationships

The ruler of your house of relationships Jupiter, the planet of abundance, is finally direct within your house of creativity, Virgo, encouraging you to explore outside of your usual friend circle. While you may find it difficult to leave your comfort zone, make like a turtle and ease out whenever you feel comfortable. There are major transformations occurring within you relationships, and it’s inevitable that you turn your attention towards the relationships that seem to be dragging you down and holding you back. With Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions, slowly transiting through your house of relationships, you could be confused about which partnerships are worth sustaining. Trust your instincts, as it will be revealed to you in time.

Tarot Card of the Month For Virgo

Temperance: You give some, you get some. Be patient during this time, because nothing needs to happen overnight.