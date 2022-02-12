Amazon is home to so many beauty products that you may just find the bevy of offerings completely intimidating. It’s one thing to want to shop for lipstick or cleanser and quite another to call up (literally) thousands of picks that require you to spend hours reading reviews and deciding which one is worth your money and time. But today is your lucky day: I did the work for you and of the best-selling beauty products on Amazon, these 35 are seriously worth the hype.

What does it take to make it to this must-have beauty list? For starters: high ratings and an overwhelming number of reviews — many of these products boast tens and even hundreds of thousands of reviews, most of them glowing. Whether you’re searching high and low for excellent products to add to your skincare routine or want to stash your cosmetics bag with more makeup gems, this list runs the gamut from natural deodorants that really work (like, really, truly work) to a salicylic acid face wash with a cult following to a fast-acting conditioner that takes brittle strands to a glossy mane in eight seconds flat.

You can shop with confidence for these affordable lotions, moisturizers, hair products, silky lip glosses (and so much more) because reviewers confirm they do exactly what they say they’ll do. From a hot air brush with more than 100,000 reviews to botanical-infused booties that take your feet from cracked and dry to smooth and silky, these are the best-selling products you’ll want to scoop right up because they are worth all of the hype they get.

1 This Natural Deodorant With More Than 60,000 Reviews Native Natural Deodorant Amazon $12 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than committing to a more natural product, only to be let down in its effectiveness. This couldn’t apply more than to hard-working deodorants. Luckily, this natural deodorant has garnered over 60,000 reviews and tons of devotees that attest to the fact that it actually works. It uses baking soda, probiotics, coconut oil, and shea butter to keep you smelling fresh for up to 24 hours and is aluminum-free in addition to being free of talc, phthalates, and parabens. Choose from six fragrances such as cucumber and mint or coconut and vanilla.

2 A Makeup Brush Set For $15 Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set (Set of 5) Amazon $15 See On Amazon This makeup brush set includes all the essential tools you need for any makeup application scenario. The set includes a latex-free makeup sponge for applying foundation smoothly and four brushes: a blush, bronzer, highlighter, and concealer/eyeshadow brush. The lightweight aluminum handles come in a range of pretty pink shades, each color-coded to its function, and the synthetic bristles are vegan and cruelty-free. Fans sing their praises such as this reviewer who wrote, “Hands down the best brush set I have purchased!”

3 This Hydrocolloid Patch That Zaps Zits Overnight Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch (36 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Pop one of these hydrocolloid patches onto any acne spot and within six to eight hours you’ll see results. They come in a set of 36 medium dots, each in a translucent matte finish that blends right into your skin so you can wear them day or night with near invisibility. They’re made of premium, medical-grade hydrocolloid that extracts blemishes and clears skin and each patch is non-toxic and allergy tested, in addition to featuring strong adhesion to last the night. Nearly 83,000 reviewers rave about this product with one saying, “This stuff is LITERALLY magic.”

4 A Cream That Provides Intense Hydration For Your Face And Body First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon This intensely hydrating skin cream can do it all: apply it to your face, hands, and body to experience smoother skin in an instant. The vegan cream has a whipped texture and is free of alcohol, fragrances, and oils, so you can easily use it on sensitive skin without worries. One reviewer wrote: “I have bone-dry, sensitive skin. Acne-prone and ingrown hairs on my face due to shaving excess hair. And to top it off, rosacea. [...] First Aid Beauty is the BEST moisturizer, outside of the dermatologist prescribed meds (which treat the skin best but honestly do not moisturize as well) that I recommend for truly sensitive skin. [...] First Aid Beauty does not sting, it does not irritate my skin or cause any redness/rosacea flares, and it hydrates my skin for days at a time.”

5 A Probiotic-Enriched Cleanser For Glowing Skin TULA Skin Care The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser Amazon $29 See On Amazon Ingredients like probiotic extracts help make this a skincare cleanser that scores major points among reviewers for making skin clean, clear, and more radiant. The foaming gel cleanser deep cleans without stripping skin of essential oils and is ideal for all skin types, including sensitive skin. If you need more proof that it really works, it boasts an impressive 4.8-star rating and one of its more than 2,000 reviewers said: “[...] My mom is an esthetician, so I have tried EVERYTHING under the sun & nothing ever worked. I’d heard RAVE reviews about this product, so I finally gave in & bought it. For the price, it’s SO worth it. It works way better than anything medicated/medical grade & is a fraction of the price [...]”

6 This Natural Makeup Remover That Won’t Strip Your Skin Farmacy Natural Makeup Remover Amazon $22 See On Amazon This makeup remover contains lots of natural ingredients to gently remove makeup, all the while protecting the most sensitive skin. Sunflower oil and ginger root wipe away the day while providing hydration, and a blend of turmeric and moringa extracts draw out impurities caused by environmental pollution. It comes in the form of a solid balm that, when applied with water to the skin, melts into a milky lather that rinses off easily. Reviewers support its efficacy saying: “It literally melts away makeup and gives your skin a good cleanse as well. It also takes very little product to cleanse your whole face every night, and doesn’t leave your skin dry or tight.”

7 A Microfiber Hair Towel That Dries Hair 50% Faster Luxe Beauty Essentials Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cut down on drying and styling time with this ultra-absorbent microfiber hair towel that is large enough to wrap around long, curly, and thick hair. The towel is made of a heavyweight 410 gsm microfiber, which means that the material is heavier, denser, and more gentle on the hair, thereby reducing friction on the hair follicle and combatting frizz. Because this towel will dry your hair faster, you’ll save precious time getting out the door and even prevent heat damage by cutting down on styling time. Choose from four soft colors such as gray or pink.

8 This Cult Favorite Hot Air Brush And Volumizer REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush Amazon $35 See On Amazon More than s mind-boggling 266,000 reviews on Amazon solidify this multi-tasking hot air brush as the top pick in its category. With its ability to simultaneously dry and style, even those with the thickest of locks can expect a finished, frizz-free look in an accelerated time frame. In addition to a cool setting and three heat settings, the oval brush is constructed with nylon pin and tufted bristles and smoothes the hair while round edges create volume. The brush is great for curly and straight hair alike, and one curly-haired reviewer wrote, “my hair looks like I spent a ton of time and money on it. Sleek, shiny, and not at all frizzy.”

9 A Nail Strengthener That Repairs Nails In Just Weeks ella+mila First Aid Kiss Nail Strengthener & Growth Treatment Amazon $11 See On Amazon This popular nail strengthener that contains vitamin E can make brittle, damaged nails stronger in just four weeks. The formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and free of toxic ingredients such as formaldehyde, toluene, and dibutyl phthalate. One fan confirmed the hype by writing, “This works. Follow the directions and you’ll be amazed. I promise.”

10 An Exfoliating Body Lotion With Lactic Acid AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion Amazon $13 See On Amazon This innovative daily moisturizer doesn’t just hydrate the skin, it also gently exfoliates with the help of a formula that includes 12% lactic acid. The acid works with the skin’s natural renewal process to delicately shed the dry top layer of the skin, then deeply moisturize deeper layers to create a soft and smooth result. This lotion is great for anybody looking for better hydration and is especially effective for those dealing with keratosis pilaris. It is dermatologist-recommended and free of fragrances or parabens.

11 A K-Beauty Essence That Cleanses & Hydrates MISSHA Time Revolution The First Treatment Essence RX Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a Korean beauty multitasker to clean, moisturize, and prep your skin for other products, look no further than this essence that is rich in fermented yeast extract for deep hydration. This highly rated product is appropriate for both dry and sensitive skin and it comes in eight different formulations that include ingredients such as red algae or artemisa. One reviewer even raved about how it’s not just a dupe for more expensive K-beauty products — it actually works better at a fraction of the cost.

12 This Hair Repair Treatment That Strengthens Brittle Strands Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your hair is feeling like it could use a little TLC, consider this extremely popular hair repair treatment with more than 100,000 reviews that heals damaged, brittle hair and restores shine and strength when used one to three times a week. It’s free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates, and one reviewer raved, “I tried this at my last feeble attempt to salvage my locks after a friend recommended it and I am BLOWN AWAY by the results! It really does work.”

13 A Micellar Water Cleanser For Even Stubborn Waterproof Mascara Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Amazon $15 See On Amazon This makeup remover uses micellar water to gently cleanse and remove makeup without irritation, making it the perfect choice for anyone with dry and sensitive skin (or anyone, really). Simply soak a cotton pad and wipe your makeup away without stripping the skin of its moisture. It’s free of alcohol, oils, and parabens and comes in a few different sizes — not to mention: it’s a best-seller with more than 28,000 reviews.

14 This Primer That Keeps Eye Makeup Fresh Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Primer Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you already feel defeated putting on your eye makeup every morning knowing in just a short while it’ll crease, then rejoice in the promise this eyeshadow primer delivers. Apply it to your lids as a base for eyeshadow and eyeliner. The waterproof and lightweight formula fights any oiliness and helps makeup stay in place the entire day. This primer is great for long days and all sorts of weather, as one reviewer raved, “It literally kept my makeup looking like I just put it on [all] day no matter how bad I sweat in the heat!!!”

15 A Dry Shampoo That Adds Instant Va-Va-Voom To Two-Day Hair Living Proof Dry Shampoo Amazon $26 See On Amazon Hit up that SoulCycle class and head to happy hour after with no fear of a too-sweaty mane. This dry shampoo uses powders to absorb oil and sweat on the scalp, while odor neutralizers leave your head with a fresh scent. The formula is safe for color-treated hair and is free of silicones, parabens, and phthalates. One reviewer wrote, “This is the best dry shampoo I've found. I have super-fine hair that tends to flatten out and look greasy if I don't wash every day. This helps me stretch it to a second day easily and sometimes a third. It doesn't leave any residue, and I feel like it effectively makes my hair at least look cleaner.[...]”

16 This Classic Drying Lotion For Overnight Blemish Control Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Amazon $13 See On Amazon This Mario Badescu classic drying lotion is an on-the-spot treatment for surface blemishes that draws out impurities and reduces inflammation while you sleep. The formula combines the efforts of salicylic acid, zinc oxide, sulfur, and calamine to exfoliate, cleanse, protect, and soothe a pimple. Dip a cotton swab into the pink sediment, apply it to your zit, let it dry, and then rinse it off in the morning. Voilà, or as one reviewer put it, “This is the only product I have ever used with this effectiveness, and I love it!!!”

17 A Silky Lip Gloss That Goes On Like Butter NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Butter Gloss Amazon $5 See On Amazon For those who love a shine on their lips but don’t want it to feel like a sticky mess, this lip gloss has a silky soft, buttery texture that melts onto your lips and can deliver sheer to medium coverage, depending on your preference. Wear it alone or over your other favorite lipsticks or pencils, knowing that this gloss won’t feather. It boasts more than 60,000 reviews and you can choose from 30 different delicious-sounding colors, such as creme brulee, summer fruit, or ginger snap.

18 The Cream-To-Powder Eyeshadow Stick That’s Waterproof Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you want to feel ready for whatever the day throws you, weather or otherwise, this eyeshadow stick will keep a beautiful consistent color on your lids no matter what. This creme shadow will dry to a waterproof and crease-proof powder, which can be blended with an included smudger tool. The formula is infused with both vitamin C and E for extra skin nourishment and, with a choice of 26 highly pigmented shades, you also have the option of shimmery, metallic, or matte finishes. But how can you tell if this stick really works? One reviewer put it best: “I’m the biggest fan of these eyeshadow sticks. I live in the tropics and I can go snorkeling and still have this eyeshadow on after half a day in the ocean. Absolutely incredible, no other eyeshadow could stand up.”

19 A Shaving Cream That Gives You 24-Hour Hydration eos Shea Better Shaving Cream Amazon $4 See On Amazon With the help of super-hydrating shea butter and shea oil, this shaving lotion will not only give you an irritation-free shave but will also keep your skin nourished for 24 hours. Its other ingredients include aloe, vitamin E, and vitamin C for extra smooth results and it can conveniently be used on wet or dry skin. It has more than 23,000 reviews. and you can choose from five different scents — from vanilla bliss to pomegranate raspberry.

20 This Award-Winning Exfoliant Paulas Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Amazon $32 See On Amazon This award-winning liquid facial exfoliant has garnered over 53,000 mostly high reviews for its efficacy. It’s made with 2% salicylic acid and can be applied with a cotton pad or your own hands one to two times a day as a very gentle, non-abrasive exfoliator. It’s lightweight in texture and can be used on all skin types, with every application helping to unclog pores and smooth the skin. As for results, one reviewer raved, “I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! this was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would.”

21 A Prescription-Strength Acne Treatment Gel For Just $13 Acne Treatment Differin Gel Amazon $13 See On Amazon This acne treatment gel comes in a prescription-strength formula and contains 0.1% adapalene, which helps to clear the skin of breakouts that start deep in the pores. It comes in a water-based, non-comedogenic formula that treats both pore-clogging and inflammation. This retinoid treatment has more than 46,000 reviews and one fan raved about its effectiveness while encouraging patience: “It’s amazing! About to order my 2nd tube... trust the process!”

22 This Detangling Hairbrush For Wet Or Dry Hair Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Different hair types can require very different tools, but this detangling hairbrush will accommodate any head of hair from the curliest to the straightest — it’s even gentle enough to be used on wet hair. It has unique cone-shaped plastic bristles that, instead of separating the hair vertically, separate your locks sideways to gently untangle the gnarliest of knots. As a bonus, the painless bristles offer a scalp massage that can increase circulation and prompt hair growth. Choose from six cute colors such as pink, turquoise, or purple. As one reviewer wrote, “This is the first brush that has managed to keep my hair tangle-free in...well, decades.”

23 A Multi-Purpose Balm That Relieves Extremely Dry Skin La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Soothing Therapeutic Multi Purpose Cream Amazon $15 See On Amazon This multi-purpose balm is just the thing you need to save dry, cracked, and chapped skin. The formula contains a combination of dimethicone, glycerin, shea butter, and vitamin B5 to soothe the driest of skin and it comes in a cream texture that dries to a matte finish with no greasiness. With the addition of cica (or Centella Asiatica), you can also expect a powerful calming effect to inflamed skin, or as one reviewer put it, “This is a small miracle in a bottle.”

24 This Lash-Strengthening Mascara That Wears All Day DHC Mascara Perfect Pro Double Protection Amazon $18 See On Amazon This mascara uses Japanese polymer tube technology to ensure it won’t flake, clump, or smudge. The wand is made with extra-fine bristles to reach and lengthen the finest of lashes, while beeswax is used to strengthen and thicken. Reviewers attest to its ability to really last all day, as one fan wrote, “I am a full-time makeup artist, I’ve been freelancing for 6 years now. This is hands down the best tubing/waterproof mascara. I would trust a client to go swimming with it on.”

25 A Sleeping Pack That Seals In Moisture Overnight Etude House Moistfull Collagen Sleeping Pack Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you prefer to take the “set it and forget it” approach to life, then this hydrating leave-in mask treatment, otherwise known as a sleeping pack in K-beauty terms, will be your new best friend. The jelly-textured formula goes on at night to provide a hydrating protective barrier on the skin’s surface, effectively sealing in moisture. One fan reported, “Makes my skin feel soooo great and glowy.”

26 This Niacinamide Face Serum For Brighter Skin Naturium Store Niacinamide Serum 12% Plus Zinc 2% Amazon $16 See On Amazon This face serum stands out for its super-high concentration of anti-inflammatory niacinamide (a stable form of vitamin B3), which has numerous skin benefits such as improving skin texture, fading dark spots, and balancing oil production. The formula also includes 2% zinc, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E to boost your skin’s hydration and make it smoother and brighter. The non-toxic serum is pH balanced, which makes it great for sensitive skin users.

27 A Face Wash That Exfoliates As You Cleanse CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser Amazon $10 See On Amazon Multitask with this face wash that cleanses and exfoliates at the same time. It’s made with a non-comedogenic and non-drying formula that features salicylic acid as a chemical exfoliant to gently remove dead skin cells (rather than a physical exfoliant that can be harsh on the skin). It’s also rich in ceramides to protect the skin’s natural barrier and hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin D to promote hydration and provide nourishing antioxidants. With over 32,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating, it’s easily one of the most popular cleansers on Amazon.

28 This Soothing Serum With Snail Extract Mizon Snail Repair Intensive Ampoule Amazon $16 See On Amazon This snail repair intensive ampoule contains a high concentration of snail extract (80%), in addition to hyaluronic acid and peptides to both repair and nourish skin. In addition to being paraben and fragrance-free, it has been dermatologically tested to be safe for sensitive skin and comes in a thick, elastic texture that you gently tap onto your skin after using cleanser and before applying moisturizer. One reviewer declared: “This is my favorite ampoule. It doesn't really have a scent, and it makes my skin feel great. I like this entire line, but I consistently use this product on a daily basis as part of my Korean skincare regimen.”

29 A Leave-In Hair Conditioner That Softens & Strengthens Hair Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Spray Leave-In Hair Conditioner Amazon $20 See On Amazon This leave-in hair conditioner goes from cream to a fine mist — spray it in your hair daily to increase both softness and strength. Perfect for every hair type, from thick to fine, the formula is free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, and phthalates. It makes hair more manageable and soft, while detangling, decreasing frizz, and repairing damage. One fan claimed, “This stuff keeps my frizz down especially in the summer and really has made my hair soft and silky.”

30 This Vitamin-Rich Rice Water Cleansing Oil THE FACE SHOP Rice Water Bright Rich Cleansing Light Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon This lightweight cleansing oil relies on a powerful but gentle ingredient — rice water — to smooth hydrated skin. Now you can feel regal from the comfort of your own bathroom by using this oil to both refresh and cleanse the skin. The rice water formula contains vitamins such as A, B, and E, in addition to skin barrier-protecting ceramides, and the addition of moringa oil helps remove makeup and gently cleanse sensitive skin. For those who have never used an oil cleanser before, one reviewer promised, “What I loved was realizing oil cleansers are worth the hype for all!”

31 These Peeling Pads Made With Wine Extract DERMALOGY by NEOGENLAB Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Pads Amazon $27 See On Amazon Exfoliate your skin and keep it bright and glowing with these unique gauze peeling pads that are infused with wine. The pads slough away dead skin cells without removing your skin’s natural oils and keep your complexion bright and soft. The highly rated pads have more than 2,000 reviews and also come in lemon extract or green tea formulations. One reviewer wrote “I LOVE this product so much, it's on ‘holy grail’ status in my evening skincare routine. It smells like a grape jolly-rancher, which may not be for everyone (especially if you're sensitive to scents), but I love it! [....] After using this 2x a week for a month, the improvement is so significant [...] The discolorations are fading, pores are more refined, and stubborn little bumps on the sides of my nose have disappeared.”

32 The Wonder Water That Transforms Hair In Eight Seconds L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Amazon $9 See On Amazon Even if you barely have time to breathe during the day, there’s a solid chance you have eight seconds to transform your hair from dry to glossy. This fan-favorite wonder water has more than 28,000 reviews because it does just that: apply it to the ends of hair after a shampoo, leave it on for exactly eight seconds, and rinse it out to find yourself with a mane of shiny, smooth hair. The conditioner, which is ideal for all hair types, is free of silicone and adds intense moisture without weighing your hair down.

33 This Natural Peel For Baby-Smooth Feet Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tough calluses and dry skin on your feet can be a real challenge to banish. Instead of shelling out tons of money each week on pedicures, reviewers said this foot peel does the trick beautifully — and that you can literally see proof that it is working. Wear the booties for an hour and allow their natural botanical extracts to absorb and get to work sloughing away dead skin cells. As the week goes on you’ll visibly see your dead skin shedding, leaving you with silky-smooth feet. This pick has more than 41,000 reviews.

34 An Exfoliating Shower Towel For A Deeper Clean GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Why wait until after your shower to apply exfoliating lotions and creams? This $15 exfoliating shower towel starts the exfoliation process in your bath or shower and can help prevent breakouts and keep your skin smooth. The towel is made in Japan and features more than 7,000 reviews including one from a fan who said, “[...] It’s made my whole body so smooth I feel like a dolphin!! [...]”