Because of their ability to brush and dry hair while giving it body and volume, hot air brushes are complete game-changers for people with fine hair. And while it's important to make sure you're using one of the best hot air brushes for fine hair — namely, a tool that has multiple heat settings, heats up quickly, and has a big enough barrel to give your hair tons of volume — it's even more crucial to make sure you're styling your fine hair properly (read: safely) to avoid causing damage. So before you get to picking out a new hot tool, keep reading for some hair-styling tips.

First, always apply a heat protectant to your hair before styling it with any sort of hot tool to minimize damage. Apply it in sections and comb it through your hair to make sure each strand is evenly coated. Also, try working with damp hair, as opposed to sopping wet hair, whenever possible. When styling your hair with a hot air brush (or blow dryer, or flat iron), fine hair types should choose the lowest heat setting to avoid frying their hair.

After styling your hair, apply a few drops of moisturizing serum or oil to your ends if your hair is fine and dry; if it's fine and thin, or tends to fall flat, spritz some texturizing spray near the roots to give your hair even more of a boost.

Now that you're armed with those key styling tips, you're ready to use a blow dryer brush. So scroll on to shop three of the best hot air brushes at every price point, all available on Amazon — and perfect for fine hair.

1. The Overall Best

In the hair-styling world, the Revlon One-Step is iconic. It has a cult following IRL and over 60,000 (!!!) five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, as well as over 20,000 glowing reviews. Highlights include its lightweight, ergonomic body; three temperature settings; tangle-free bristles; and ionic technology to help create a smooth, shiny style. Its big, round brush dries hair quickly and makes it easy to achieve tons of volume, and unlike traditional blow dryers, you can place the One-Step close to your scalp without the risk of burning it, which is great for giving fine hair tons of body at the root. Top things off with its reasonable price point, and why not join the One-Step club?

2. Best For Curls & Waves

This hot air brush from pro-favorite brand Hot Tools has a thinner body and a curl release switch, which makes it better for creating more defined waves and curls. Choose from a .75-, 1-, and 1.25-inch barrel, depending on your hair texture/length/curl preference. It has soft, flexible bristles that won't get tangled, multiple heat settings, a cool tip, and an 8-foot swivel cord. Pretty great for the price!

3. Best For Straight Hair

Because this is a paddle brush, not a round brush, it's better for creating sleek, straight hair — and it's also a lot easier to maneuver. Just use it like you'd use a normal brush; no need for creating sections or working in upward motions with your hair. Made with three types of bristles for quick, easy, tangle-free styling and an ionic generator to reduce unwanted frizz, it has two heat settings and a cool shot button, and perhaps best of all, an under-$20 price tag.