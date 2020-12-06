Of The Best-Selling Gifts On Amazon This Year, These 62 Are The Most Legit

Buying reliable products that do exactly what they claim can bring a great deal of joy and happiness to your life. With that being said, many people might find it hard to figure out which products those are since there's so much to choose from while shopping. This year, there are loads of best-selling items on Amazon that offer convenience beyond compare — and with the help of glowing ratings and reviews, I've come up with a list of products that's easy to sift through and buy from.

Whether it's for your home, office, or self-care, these products will likely make a difference for the better. While you're scrolling through, you'll find that there's a little bit of something for every lifestyle — with many at a price point that's hard to beat. From unique pizza cutters, scrubbing dish gloves, and fabric shavers to automatic hair curlers, repair treatments, and callus removers, the products on this list run the gamut. On top of that, each product is backed by tons of rave reviews from users who have tried and loved them, so there's a good chance that you'll be fully satisfied with your purchase.

Now that you're ready to shop, it's time to check out some of this year's best-selling items on Amazon.

1 A Rechargeable Fabric Shaver & Lint Remover PRITECH Fabric Shaver Amazon $14 See On Amazon Say goodbye to linty sweaters and clothing using this fabric shaver. It can remove pilings, fuzz, lint, and more, trimming and discarding unwanted fabric imperfections on contact. This device is easy to use and works via USB recharge, eliminating the need for batteries while also rejuvenating your wardrobe at the same time.

2 These Moisturizing Heel Socks To Help Repair Dry Heels ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can repair dry, cracked heels with these gel spa socks. They're made of cotton and feature an open-toe design for added comfort and breathability. These socks can be used alone or in conjunction with your favorite lotions or gels. Offered in a set or two pairs, they can be washed and used as much as you'd like.

3 A Lumbar Support Pillow Filled With Soft Memory Foam LOVEHOME Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can help reduce and soothe the occurrence of back pain with this lower lumbar support pillow. Made with a memory foam inner, it's soft and comfortable to use in any setting while the buckled mesh cover makes it breathable and easy to adjust. Use it in your office chair, home lounger, or car as your drive for all-day support.

4 The Waterproof Scalp Massager That'll Lather Your Shampoo MAXSOFT Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon With over 44,000 Amazon reviews and 4.6-star rating, it's obvious that customers are loving this shampoo brush. Complete with strong silicone bristles and a handle for grip, it'll help you massage your head in the shower while simultaneously lathering your shampoo and conditioner.

5 An 8-Pack Of Cordless Motion Sensor Lights AMIR Motion Sensor Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Add extra lighting to your home with these cordless LED lights. They're motion-detecting and can be installed with the use of adhesive pads and a built-in magnet. Each light – there are eight in total — functions via three AAA batteries (which aren't included), making them easy to place just about anywhere.

6 The Weighted Blanket That's Great For Year-Round Use ZZZhen Weighted Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Sleep comfortably and soundly using this weighted blanket. The cotton outer features box stitching that helps evenly distribute the blanket's interior glass bead filling. It's great for year-round use and comes in a variety of colors for your choosing.

7 A Comfy Electric Blanket That Plugs Into Your Car Stalwart Electric Car Blanket Amazon $21 See On Amazon Plug this electric blanket in for warmth wherever you go. It's compatible with your car's cigarette lighter and features a long cord that allows you to stay toasty while you're out and about on long road trips, tailgating, and more. The cover is small enough to fold and store in the backseat or trunk for easy portability.

8 An Organizer Shelf For More Bedside Storage 7U Organizer Shelf Amazon $12 See On Amazon Store all of your major necessities in this convenient bedside shelf. Great for glasses, remotes, magazines, phones, and more, this is great to have at your side at home or in the office. It's made of durable plastic and comes with self-adhesive tape to help you mount it anywhere you'd like.

9 This Pair Of Cuff Earrings That Add Some Sparkle To Any Look PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon This set of cuff earrings is perfect for any occasion. They're designed with white gold and are plated in rhodium for a comfortable nickel-free, lead-free, and hypoallergenic finish. Use them to dress them up or down in your favorite outfits.

10 This Beanie With A Built-In Light So You're Visible At Night Etsfmoa Unisex LED Beanie Amazon $11 See On Amazon This one-size-fits-all lighted beanie will become your new best friend for nighttime activities. Use it to walk your dog, hike, jog, camp out, and more. It's comfortable, warm, and equipped to keep you visible in darker conditions. The light comes with three brightness settings and can run for up to eight hours on one charge.

11 A Windshield Cover That Protects Your Car From Snow, Hail, And More OxGord Windshield Snow Cover & Ice Removal Amazon $30 See On Amazon This windshield cover helps protect your car, truck, or van from snow, hail, rain, debris, and more. It easily straps on for simple use, leaving your front windshield clean and clear for visibility while driving. The shield is durable and resistant to cold and hot conditions.

12 This Automatic Soap Dispenser That You Don't Have To Touch Hanamichi Soap Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon This touchless hand soap dispenser offers a safe way to wash up. It's powered by four AA batteries, features motion detection technology, and allows you to adjust the amount of liquid that's being dispensed. The waterproof rubber base helps prevent slipping and corrosion, making it easy to set on any countertop.

13 This Comfortable Laptop Desk With Built-In Phone Slot & Mouse Pad LapGear Lap Desk with Phone Holder Amazon $35 See On Amazon Work from home with comfort using this convenient laptop desk. It's large enough to accommodate most laptops and has a cushioned bottom that sits neatly on your lap. The desk is also equipped with a mouse pad and cell phone slot so that you can keep all of your devices handy throughout the day.

14 The Water Flosser That Keeps Your Mouth Feeling Fresh MOSPRO Water Flosser Amazon $38 See On Amazon This water flosser will have your mouth feeling unbelievably fresh and clean. It works to irrigate in between teeth and other hard-to-reach places and comes with a rotatable nozzle for easy use. The USB capability offers a long-lasting charge, powering your device for up to 10 days at a time, while the removable water tank feature allows you to thoroughly clean its insides.

15 This Sticky Bluetooth Tracker That Keeps Tabs On Your Things Tile Sticker, (2 Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Keep track of important items such as remotes, phones, keys, and more by using this adhesive Bluetooth tracker. The tile simply sticks onto your objects to locate items within a 150-foot radius. An associated app is used to source your item's most recent location, making this set of stickers great for use by the entire family.

16 These Ice Roller Balls For Soothing Facial Massages CIBLUTY MAGIC ICE Roller Ball Amazon $24 See On Amazon These facial ice rollers offer a cool and soothing massage. They can help reduce puffiness while stimulating circulation on contact, giving your skin a rejuvenated look and feel. Simply cool the rollers in the fridge or freezer before use and apply them to your skin.

17 A Callus Remover With Built-In Vacuum Pedi Vac Callus Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can get smoother feet in an instant by using this electric callus remover. It removes old skin and buffs out calluses on contact, and it's powered by a rechargeable battery for simple and fuss-free use. The built-in vacuum ensures that you'll use it with no mess, and it's small enough to stow away or take with you on vacation and beyond.

18 A Stainless Steel Tumbler That Keeps Beverages At Their Best Temps Chillout Life Stainless Steel Tumbler With Lid Amazon $11 See On Amazon Keep drinks at an optimal temperature with this 12-ounce, double-wall insulated tumbler. It's made of durable stainless steel and can accommodate hot and cold beverages with ease. The removable lid is fully BPA-free and features an easy entry point for straws and stirrers. This product comes in a ton of vibrant colors for your choosing.

19 The Pen That Makes Your Jewelry Look Like New CONNOISSEURS Diamond Dazzle Stik Amazon $11 See On Amazon This gem cleaning pen does an amazing job at polishing your fine jewelry. It's very simple to use, twisting to dispense a cleaning solution that you then brush onto your diamonds and other jewels. Made with micro-fine polishing agents, the formula reaches deep down inside of your stone mountings and other crevices, giving them a beautiful sparkle and shine.

20 The Multipurpose Loose Face Powder With Over 50,000 Reviews Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder (2.3 Oz.) Amazon $6 See On Amazon This translucent face powder can be used to provide coverage, or it can be used as a setting powder to finish your look. The formula is light, airy, and easy to apply whenever or wherever you need. Available shades: Translucent, Translucent (Extra Coverage), Translucent (Honey Beige), Naturally Neutral, Naturally Neutral (Translucent), Suntan, Honey Beige

21 A Ring Light With A Tripod That Adjusts To Many Levels UBeesize Selfie Ring Light Amazon $35 See On Amazon Get the best lighting for photos, videos, and more with this ring light. It features three color modes and has 11 brightness levels. The tripod adjusts between 17.5 to 51 inches while the rotatable phone holder can be placed in horizontally and vertically.

22 The LED Desk Lamp With A Built-In Wireless Phone Charger AFROG LED Desk Lamp Amazon $40 See On Amazon This LED desk lamp provides tons of lighting options as well as a place to wirelessly charge your phone. It features 25 brightness levels and comes with sensitive touch control so you can customize any way you'd like. Made with a built-in auto-off timer, you can also use this lamp as a night light or accessory for nighttime reading and relaxing.

23 A Handbag Holder That Fits In Between Your Car Seats Car Cache - Handbag Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Hang this convenient handbag pocket in your car for a safe and easy place to store your purse, umbrella, gloves, and more. It also provides a barrier for small pets that may be in the backseat, preventing them from climbing into the front as your drive. It's super simple to install, requiring no tools to use.

24 This Restorative Hair Treatment Strengthens & Repairs Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment (3.3 Ounce) Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can protect and strengthen damaged tresses with this restorative hair treatment. This bond builder repairs structural damage, fortifying the hair from within. It is paraben-, phthalate-, and sulfate-free as well as completely vegan and cruelty-free. Use it up to three times a week for strong and resilient strands.

25 An Electric Tea Kettle That Heats Up Within Minutes Mueller Electric Kettle Amazon $24 See On Amazon Boil water with little hassle by using this electric tea kettle. It's made of borosilicate glass and features a seal-tight lid. The auto shut-off ensures safety while the speed boil capabilities keep it ready to pour for your favorite teas, hot cereals, and more.

26 A Label Writer That's Small Enough To Fit In Your Pocket Aibecy Portable Label Writer Amazon $36 See On Amazon Use this label writer to tag your clothing, price items, and more. It's fully compatible with Android and iOS devices and operates wirelessly through a rechargeable battery for convenient and easy use. Small enough to fit into your pocket, this printer can go with you anywhere it's needed.

27 The UV-Powered Toothbrush Cover That Sanitizes As You Travel NewWay Mini UVC Toothbrush Cover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sanitize and protect your toothbrush using this UVC cover. Simply place your toothbrush inside and close the lid and it automatically begins to sanitize. The long-lasting battery means that you can use it up to 20 times before recharging, making it great for both travel and home use.

28 This Set Of Charcoal Pore Strips That Help Remove Dirt & Oil Bioré Blackhead Remover Strips Amazon $6 See On Amazon Made with natural charcoal, these pore strips help immediately unclog and clean pores. Place them on your nose to remove dirt, reduce the appearance of blackheads, and more — all within 15 minutes or less. This set of six nose strips also helps reduce unwanted shine, drawing out excess oil.

29 A Rechargeable Eyelash Curler EETG Store Eyelash Curler Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can enhance the look of your lashes with this eyelash curler. It can be used anytime and anywhere, heating up in two minutes and recharging quickly to offer 125 minutes of use time with each charge. The built-in comb helps to lift and separate for beautifully styled lashes.

30 These Rotating Closet Hooks For Bags, Hats, Scarves, & More Thinkmay Rotating Hangers (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Get super organized with these closet hooks which have room specifically designated for items like bags, hats, scarves, and more. The package comes with four fully rotating hooks to help you store and maximize closet space.

31 A Phone Ring Stand That Helps You Use Your Mobile Device In Any Position SAACHSO Phone Ring Holder Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon Attaching this phone ring to your mobile device will allow you to swivel or tilt your phone in any position. It's compatible with smartphones, tablets, and phone cases, providing you with a stand and grip so that you can use your phone or watch your favorite movies with ease. Backed with strong adhesive, it adheres to your phones quickly and durably for continued use.

32 This Whiteboard Platform For Taking Notes At Your Desk Quartet Glass Desktop Computer Pad Amazon $20 See On Amazon Place this whiteboard platform between your keyboard and monitor for comfortable and convenient computer use. The durable glass allows you to write and erase notes whenever you want to. As a bonus, it comes with a dry-erase maker and also has a hidden storage area where you can place pencils, pens, markers, and more.

33 This Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker That Can Stick To Your Shower Walls INSMY IPX7 Waterproof Shower Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $19 See On Amazon This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is great to use while taking a bath or shower — or even while hanging by the pool or beach. It's nice and compact, making it easy to take anywhere you go. The micro-USB charging cable ensures that it's powered up and ready to play tunes while the lanyard and suction cup make it easy to carry or attach to your bathroom walls. Choose from six different colors.

34 An 18-In-1 Multitool That's Shaped Like A Snowflake Desuccus Snowflake Multi Tool Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep this multitool handy for ultra convenience. It serves as a screwdriver, box cutter, wrench, bottle opener, and more — and it comes with a key ring that allows you to attach it to your keys or backpack. The unique snowflake shape gives it an interesting twist while remaining durable and fully functional.

35 This Fogless Shower Mirror With Razor Holder ProBeautify, Fogless Shower Mirror Amazon $17 See On Amazon This fogless shower mirror makes handling your hair, applying makeup, and shaving in a steamy bathroom a total breeze. It features 360-degree rotation and will never fog up, no matter the humidity. This device is easy to install — thanks to its powerful suction cup — and comes with a built-in razor holder for added convenience.

36 An Ionic Curler That's Cordless & Easy To Use On The Go AMZGIRL Cordless Auto Curler Amazon $60 See On Amazon This ionic ceramic curler quickly gives hair wave and body while shielding it from static, leaving it smoother than ever. It charges via USB and can be used for 60 minutes at a temperature between 300 degrees Fahrenheit to 390 degrees Fahrenheit. The LCD screen offers full knowledge of the device's direction, timer, and battery level so you have full control, all while the auto-off setting powers it down after 10 minutes of non-use.

37 The U-Shaped Pillow That Cradles Your Body PharMeDoc Body Pillow Amazon $43 See On Amazon Give your body some much needed TLC with this U-shaped body pillow. The device allows you to cuddle up and relax in comfort, supporting your back, spine, hips, legs, and more. The contoured design makes it great for anyone who has trouble getting comfortable as they rest, and it makes an especially great gift for pregnant women.

38 This Humidifier With A Built-In Fan To Help Prevent Furniture Damage Nulaxy Top Fan Humidifier Amazon $43 See On Amazon This humidifier features a top fan to help reduce the occurrence of wetting the nightstand, tabletop, or dresser that it's sitting on. It has a tank capacity that can accommodate up to 30 hours of misting, all while the auto-off and timer features work to detect low water levels, powering down when needed.

39 The Laser Projector That Adds A Galactic Ambiance To Your Home Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector BlissLights $60 See On Amazon Give your home a starry ambiance with this sky projector. Simply switch it on to watch your walls light up with drifting blue stars within minutes. The easy-to-use controls allow you to adjust light effects, brightness, and rotations to your desired levels.

40 The Boot Dryer That Helps Remove Moisture From Your Shoes JobSite Original Shoe Boot Dryer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Dry and protect the integrity of your boots, shoes, and more with this boot dryer. It works to remove any type of moisture from your items, naturally deodorizing and preventing bacteria growth. The design works silently, so it shouldn't disrupt the family while in use.

41 This Floor Stand That Mounts Your Phone Up High Anyike Tablet Floor Stand Amazon $28 See On Amazon Mount your tablet or phone on this floor stand for simple viewing. It's adjustable and flexible, equipped with a swivel gooseneck for multi-directional use while watching movies, taking photos, or making videos. Quick and easy to assemble, this is sure to become a favorite for many in the house.

42 An Electric Scrubber That's Lightweight & Simple To Operate MECO Electric Spin Scrubber Amazon $40 See On Amazon This handheld cordless scrubber makes it easy to clean your bathroom and other areas. It's lightweight and simple to use, since it does the scrubbing for you. The device has multi-adjust heads that can be adjusted to rotated 360 degrees, working efficiently and quickly. The built-in rechargeable battery can stay powered for up to 60 minutes per charge.

43 The Phone Camera Lens That'll Take Your Instagram Grid To The Next Level CoPedvic Phone Camera Lenses Amazon $33 See On Amazon Handle phone photography like a pro — and bring your IG grid to the next level — with this set of phone camera lenses. It seamlessly extends your camera's photo ability, allowing for better close-ups, videos, and beyond. The attachment is compatible with many devices, clamping on quick and easy for beautiful photographs on the go.

44 A Lighted Travel Mirror That Comes With A Carrying Bag LUNA London Travel Mirror Amazon $37 See On Amazon This slim, lightweight mirror is the perfect accessory for travel. It can fit neatly into your suitcase or bag for easy transport, and it comes with three color modes and three light settings. It charges quickly via USB and comes with a soft, drawstring carrying case for convenience.

45 A Dozen Flameless Candles Powered By remote Control Enido Flameless Candles With Remote (12-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon These flameless candles will give your home a whole new ambiance. They're controlled via remote and can be set to automatically shut off at your desired setting. The flickering set comes with 12 waterproof candles that are powered by two AA batteries each — and they're suitable for outdoor use.

46 The Facial Steamer That Can Also Be Used As A Humidifier BeauTy Nymph Spa Home Facial Steamer Amazon $23 See On Amazon This face sauna will allow you to steam your face and open your pores for more efficient application of your facial creams, lotions, and serums. It works to make skin feel more soft and supple with each use. The device can also be used as a humidifier and comes with an attachment for nose and mouth inhalation.

47 This Dish-Drying Rack That Can Be Rolled Up & Stored In Between Uses Attom Tech Home Large Dish Drying Rack Amazon $21 See On Amazon Don't fret if you're running out of counter space — just add this dish-drying rack to your kitchen. Unroll the stainless steel rods over your sink whenever you need to dry dishes, fruit, and more. Then, roll it back up until you need to use it again. The edges are coated with silicone to help keep it in place.

48 A Set Of Flexible Cutting Boards Make Of BPA-Free Plastic Zulay Flexible Cutting Boards (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These flexible cutting boards are made from BPA-free plastic that's easy to clean and use. They each feature a non-slip bottom for increased stability and are large enough to suit all of your food prep needs. Each mat in the set of three comes in a different color that's dishwasher-safe and simple to store.

49 A Bamboo Cheese Board Set With A Storage Drawer Bambusi Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set Amazon $60 See On Amazon Entertain your family and friends in style while using this cheese board and knife set. Constructed with bamboo, this board is made of natural properties that won't stain or absorb unwanted odors. The server is accompanied by a set of high-quality stainless steel knives with bamboo handles that are tucked into a drawer beneath.

50 This Electric Shaver That Can Be Used Wet Or Dry Miserwe Hair Remover Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Get a quick and close shave with this electric razor kit that's equipped for wet or dry use. This device is cordless, and can be charged for two hours to provide up to 75 minutes of shaving. There's even an LED screen that displays the battery power.

51 A Set Of Colorful Hot Pot Holders Lined With Durable Silicone RELIANCER Expandable Hot Pot Holders (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This five-pack of trivet mats allows you to serve food straight from the stovetop onto the table. Simply place them under your hot pots and pans for family-style dining that stays warm. Each colorful mat is made of food-grade silicone and stainless steel, folding for customized use and storage.

52 These Reusable, Eco-Friendly Mesh Produce Bags Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (15 pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Eco-friendly and waste-free, these mesh storage bags are reusable so you can keep them in your car for whenever you go food shopping. Made of durable mesh polyester, they're lightweight and transparent. That way, you can always view the contents. Clean them with soap and water when you want to use them again.

53 A Rotating Makeup Organizer That Store All Of Your Beauty Products Masirs Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Have easy and convenient access to all of your makeup and beauty needs with this rotating organizer. Its large capacity makes it suitable for lipsticks, polishes, lotions, perfumes, and more. This space-saving design comes in two neutral colors that'll look great on your dresser or bathroom countertop.

54 A Pack Of Highly Absorbent Sponge Cloths Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These dishcloths combine the look and size of a tea towel with the absorbency and cleaning power of a sponge. They're great for scrubbing — but they're also soft, reusable, and easy to launder in the washing machine. Select your favorite of six vibrant colors.

55 This Bamboo Cutting Board With Built-In Containers For Chopped Veggies NOONCHIHOME Cutting Board with Containers Amazon $40 See On Amazon This bamboo cutting board features sliding drawer trays that'll help you food prep easier than ever before. The four compartments — which can be removed and placed into the fridge — are made of clear plastic for easy viewing (they're also easy to clean). Meanwhile, the bamboo top features an opening that makes it easy to slide contents into after chopping.

56 These Heat-Resistant Oven Mitts Made With Silicone Loveuing Kitchen Oven Gloves Amazon $15 See On Amazon Crafted with food-grade, heat-resistant silicone, these five-finger cooking gloves can help protect your hands while allowing dexterity when it comes to placing and removing hot items from the oven. They feature soft cotton inners for comfort and are perfect for cooking and baking over high heat. Long and short options are available in two colors of your choice.

57 A Big Heating Pad That Can Warm Your Feet, Shoulder, & More Serta Foot Warmer Amazon $40 See On Amazon You can soothe your muscles while staying warm with this electric heating pad. Made of plush fleece, the design is crafted to warm areas such as your shoulders, back, and feet. It has a controller with four different settings that easily adjust the warmth levels to your desired settings.

58 These Bristles Scrubbing Gloves That Make Doing The Dishes So Much Easier RANWISE Scrubbing Dish Gloves Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your hands dry while getting dishes squeaky-clean with these silicone scrubbing gloves. Each set includes a pair of rubber gloves, a yellow silicone sponge, and a blue silicone sponge. Every piece in this set is soft and comfortable to use while the gloves are one-size-fits-all.

59 The Foldable Jewelry Organizer That's Great For Traveling BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can travel with your gems easily by using this foldable jewelry organizer. It features several compartment that are equipped to hold your rings, earrings, necklaces, and more. There are three sizes and many colors available for your choosing.

60 The Charging Station That Powers All Your Devices At Once Simicore Charging Station Amazon $34 See On Amazon This charging station will help you organize your electronics while keeping them powered in the process. It comes with seven charging cables, including lightning, micro-USB, and type-C options — and the rubber base ensures that'll it'll remain sturdy and in place while keeping everything together.

61 These Refrigerator Bins That Keep Your Kitchen Organized mDesign Plastic Kitchen Pantry Cabinet (Set of 4) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Tuck fruits, vegetables, condiments, and more in these large-capacity bins for a neatly organized refrigerator. They come in a set of four that are stackable and made with side handles for simple portability. Each one is also constructed with durable, BPA-free plastic that can be easily cleaned with soap and water.