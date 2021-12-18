First things first: No, you aren’t too late to get great Christmas gifts for your loved ones, and no, you don’t have to leave your house and fight crowds and cash register lines in the process. If you know where to look online, there are plenty of options still available that promise to ship quickly and arrive in plenty of time for the holiday. This list of 55 popular gifts on Amazon, for example, will have something for almost everyone on your list — yes, even those relatives who have everything. From kitchen gadgets and time savers, tools and accessories for the DIYers in your life, electronics for the tech-savvy, makeup and mirror accessories, and more, there’s plenty to choose from.

How can we be sure they’ll reach you? If you look closely, you’ll see that there’s an indicator on each of these products that promises their arrival before Christmas, and all you need to do is click. So, pop in your favorite holiday CD, grab some cocoa, and put your feet up, because you’re sure to find some fabulous ideas here. And be warned, you might be tempted to add a few things to your cart for yourself, too (I say go for it).

1 A Handheld Milk Frother For Cafe-Quality Drinks At Home PowerLix Handheld Eloectric Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon This electric milk frother turns milk into foam in seconds, so pro-level lattes, cappuccinos, and mochas are just moments away. It comes in 15 colors and styles, and has its own stand, so it can be displayed on the counter top or easily tucked away. And, it’s battery-operated, so there are no cords to fuss with.

2 This Fogless Mirror For Easy & Efficient Grooming Shave Well Company Deluxe Anti-Fog Shower Mirror Amazon $13 See On Amazon Save precious time during morning routines with this fogless mirror that hangs right in the shower. The included adhesive hook can be applied to most walls or shower surfaces, and the mirror can be easily lifted off or removed for cleaning or close-ups. It measures roughly 7 by 5 inches so you get a good view of that face while shaving or cleansing.

3 A Cold Brew Maker That Takes A Fraction Of The Time Presto Dorothy™ Electric Rapid Cold Brewer Amazon $35 See On Amazon Cold brew can be one of life’s greatest joys, but preparing it isn’t always as simple as pressing a “start” button like other brew methods allow. Enter this electric cold brew maker, which takes just 15 minutes to make 22 ounces by using a tornado-style brewing method. If that’s not cool enough, the machine’s components are dishwasher-safe, too.

4 These Bright & Colorful LED Lights That Can Be Used Any Time Of Year Tenmiro 65.6ft LED Strip Lights Amazon $25 See On Amazon This LED light set comes with two strips totaling more than 65 feet, so you can use it them to festively line the perimeter of a room, frame the TV, install under-cabinet lights, and more. The included remote controls a variety of functions and features, including color options, brightness, and dimming.

5 A Reading Light That Keeps The Beam Personal LUXJET Book Light Amazon $19 See On Amazon This best-selling reading light can be positioned around your neck and angled right at the reading material, or craft supplies, tools, and more. Even better, it’s rechargeable, has three different brightness levels, and adjustable arms to get things just right for trains, planes, or bed. There are three body colors to choose from (so you and your partner will easily know whose is whose).

6 An Elegant Bamboo Tray That Makes Bath Time A Luxurious Getaway SereneLife Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Amazon $30 See On Amazon What’s better than a warm bubble bath? A warm bubble bath surrounded by a good book, a delicious drink, and other luxe favorites, balanced on this bamboo bath tray. It even has a built-in wine holder, a cup holder, a cellphone slot, and a book holder that fits a tablet. It expands up to 43 inches long, fitting most standard tubs.

7 This Magnetic Pickup Tool That Helps Retrieve Items From Tight Spaces DREAM MASTER Magnetic Pickup Tool Amazon $20 See On Amazon Especially useful in the midst of doing home repairs or when looking for something in the car, this magnetic pickup tool is here to save the day. The head is equipped with LED lights to illuminate the area you’re searching, and extends up to 22 inches. It’s a total whiz with screws, nuts, and bolts, so take note if there’s a handyperson or DIY-er in your life.

8 A Smart Outlet That Can Be Used For Big Outdoor Lighting Projects & More BN-LINK Smart WiFi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlet Amazon $17 See On Amazon When standard outlets and surge protectors don’t cut it, consider this heavy duty smart outlet, which is great for holiday decor, party set-ups, and entertaining. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant for outdoor voice control, and you can also use the app to control lights from anywhere you have service.

9 These Drill Brush Attachments For Easy Deep Cleaning Holikme Drill Brush Attachments Set (20-Piece) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Are your power tools gathering dust? Why not employ them to get rid of dust instead? This drill brush set makes it easy (and fun) to deep clean in and around your home. Included are six brushes, nine scouring pads, an extension rod, and scrub sponge pieces. They work on a variety of surfaces including floors, counters, carpets and upholstery for a sparkling clean.

10 A New Showerhead To Upgrade Your Shower (And Your Routine) SparkPod Shower Head Amazon $30 See On Amazon This best-selling rainfall shower head is just the thing if yo or someone you know, has been yearning for more tropical rain in life. It offers high pressure spray, can be tilted to adjust the angle just-so, and it’s a cinch to install, according to buyers. There are six finishes to choose from.

11 A Projector That Shines The Night Sky Onto The Ceiling For Dreamy Vibes BlissLights Sky Lite LED Laser Star & Galaxy Projector Amazon $50 See On Amazon Fans of the cosmos will be over the moon (sorry) for this galaxy sky projector. It uses unique holographic techniques to create a pretty nebula along with stars. The light display can be controlled via downloadable app or manual button, and there are different effects that you can choose between, like rotation and dimming. Reviewers give it 4.6 stars and call it “a hit.”

12 A Puzzle Mat For Working On & Storing Puzzles Up To 1500 Pieces Genovega Jigsaw Puzzle Mat Roll Amazon $30 See On Amazon If someone you know loves to puzzle, then you definitely want to consider surprising them with this helpful jigsaw mat. It allows puzzlers to store and even transport their works-in-progress while keeping things neatly in place. Plus, in addition to the goods that convert the mat to a storable tube, it comes with six puzzle-piece storage trays.

13 An Easy Outdoor Security Camera For Enhanced Peace Of Mind Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Amazon $55 See On Amazon An outdoor security camera that’s easy to install? Yes, please. Even better, it’s wireless and comes with two AA batteries, which should last up to two years. The coordinating Blink app allows you to see and speak with visitors in real-time, for ultimate comfort and protection. And, it sets up in minutes.

14 A Digital Meat Thermometer For Precise Cooking Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Take the guesswork out of cooking with a digital meat thermometer that tells you whether or not the dish is done. It gives a clear reading in seconds, offers both Celsius and Fahrenheit measurements, and is easy to use and store — it’s magnetized for fridge hanging, has a hole hanging elsewhere, or can be folded up small enough for a drawer.

15 The Single Device That Completely Streamlines Streaming Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon $25 See On Amazon “Alexa, turn on Bridgerton.” This Fire TV stick and remote gives the option of controlling the TV with voice commands, or with the push of a few buttons. Plus, not only does the remote have designated labels for popular streaming networks, but it has regular TV controls so you don’t have to toggle between multiple controllers.

16 A Ring Light Tripod With A Remote Shutter For Professional-Looking Photos Lamicall LED Circle Halo Light with Cell Phone Holder Amazon $39 See On Amazon This 10-inch ring light is a great accessory for anyone looking to step-up their selfie and streaming game. It offers three lighting styles (white, natural, and warm), and the tripod can stand anywhere from 22 to 67 inches tall. It fits a variety of phones, and charges by USB cable (included, too).

17 These Pushup Handles That Work Muscles With Every Push-Up Perfect Fitness Perfect Pushup Elite Amazon $27 See On Amazon Suitable for workout fans of all fitness levels, these pushup handles are designed to enhance the burn by engaging muscles and alleviating joint pressure. Made with ergonomic grips and tread along the bottom to keep them steady on the floor, they evenly distribute weight and can support up to 400 pounds.

18 These Battery-Operated, Flameless Tea Lights That Look Like The Real Thing Homemory Battery Flameless LED Tea Light (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These elegant flameless tea lights give you the ambiance of real candles, but without the risk of actual flames. They’re great for centerpieces, decor, and holiday displays, and they’re simple to use since they’re controlled by a manual switch. Plus, batteries are included, and they can glow for up to 100 hours before they need to be replaced.

19 A Magnetic Chess Board For New & Experienced Players Alike FanVince Magnetic Folding Board Chess Set Amazon $12 See On Amazon This magnetic chessboard is just the thing for buffs playing indoors, outdoors, or even while traveling. Pieces are attracted to the board and stay put while the game’s in play or paused, but are still easy to move. It measures less than 10 inches on each side, and folds down for easy storage and transport, too.

20 These Flashlight Gloves For When You Want To See (Or Be Seen) Mylivell Camo LED Flashlight Gloves Amazon $21 See On Amazon Whether running, fishing, camping, or doing something else completely, these versatile LED flashlight gloves make things easier by illuminating the space around them while keeping hands free. Batteries are included, as is a screwdriver to use when they need replacing. There are four styles to choose from: plain black, plus three different versions of camo.

21 This 3-Barrel Hair Iron For Gorgeous Waves In Minutes Dopheuor 3-Barrel Curling Iron Amazon $30 See On Amazon This three barrel hair wand makes it easy to style beautiful, wavy hair. It comes in three sizes and heats up in seconds, with adjustable temperature to suit various hair and styling needs. A built-in metal stand also protects countertops. Reviewers especially love how lightweight it is, and how simple it is to use.

22 This Clever Cleaning Putty That Picks Up Dust & Debris PULIDIKI Interior Detail Removal Putty Amazon $7 See On Amazon The little nooks, crannies, and air vents in cars are magnets for dust and debris. This detailing putty makes it a cinch to clean and freshen up the dash area, cupholders, and more — yep, even air vents can be handled. The putty can be reused, and it’s also good for keyboards and other electronics, too.

23 These Vanity Mirror Lights So Home Feels Like A Fancy Dressing Room LPHUMEX Led Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon Channel that inner old Hollywood glamour queen with these mirror lights that bring the elegance and illumination. The strand is 10 feet long and can be trimmed if necessary, and it has adhesive backing, so installation is super simple. Once up they’re easy to use, and can be turned on, dimmed, and brightened via touch control.

24 A Stylish Bluetooth Speaker That Can Go Anywhere DINDIN Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $35 See On Amazon This portable Bluetooth speaker has a sturdy handle built right in, so it’s easy to grab and go. But don’t be fooled by how versatile it is, it still packs a punch, with two subwoofers, two tweeters, plus a bass. With a wood design and both manual and remote control, it’s easy to use and looks nice, too.

25 These BBQ & Grill Accessories For Seasoned & Newbie Grillmasters Veken BBQ Grill Accessories Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Stock the grill area with this extensive collection of BBQ accessories that level up the grill game. Included in this thoughtful set are tools like a grill brush, tongs, spatula, basting brush, knife, plus skewers, a grill mat, and meat claws. All of it fits into an apron with plenty of pockets to keep essentials on hand while the chef is at work.

26 The Lap Desk That Keeps Laptop Users Comfy During Work & Play LapGear Home Office Lap Desk Amazon $35 See On Amazon This home office lap desk has spots for all the essentials. In addition to holding laptops up to 15.6 inches, there’s a built in mouse pad, a phone holder, and a subtle ledge that keeps objects from sliding. The attached strap makes it easy to carry, and there are six colors and patterns to choose from.

27 This Handy Little Warmer That Charges Phones OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Pun intended with “hand-y,” sorry. However! This portable pocket heater is excellent for keeping hands toasty with three heat levels. It’s double-sided and warms up in seconds, and is smooth and ergonomic so feels good to hold (or keep in a pocket). It can also be used as a power bank to charge up smartphones — a nice double-duty item.

28 A Set Of Luxe French Hand Creams In A Keepsake Box Un Air d'Antan Hand Cream Gift Set (5-Piece) Amazon $36 See On Amazon I, for one, can never have too much hand cream — especially in winter. This set of five luxurious creams is crafted in France, and they are loaded with yummy ingredients like shea butter and sweet almond oil. Five delicate scents are enclosed: floral Joie (orange blossom, rose, lily of the valley), citrus-y Provence (Verbena and Bergamot), Rose (rose, peach, and patchouli), Douce (almond, fig, and vetiver), and Fleur De Cerisier (cherry blossom, freesia).

29 This Cute & Compact Egg Cooker For Easy Breakfasts DASH Rapid Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this best-selling egg cooker offer egg enthusiasts multiple options for preparing them (Eggs Benedict, anyone?), but the colorful retro design makes for a charming addition to the kitchen, too. It can prepare up to six eggs at a time, and also does omelets. Plus the non-electrical parts are dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to clean and maintain.

30 This Electric Can Opener That’s Sleek & Compact Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $36 See On Amazon This electric can opener lets you pop open cans with the press of a button, without cluttering up the counter like many corded electrical openers. Plus, a built-in lid remover protects fingers from metallic edges. There are nine colors and styles to choose from, so it’s easy to complement any current kitchen decor.

31 A Jewelry Cleaner That Gets Valuables Sparkling With Just Water Magnasonic Professional Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner Amazon $40 See On Amazon This ultrasonic jewelry cleaner uses water and energy waves to gently clean jewelry, glasses, and other silver and metal items (though, a heads-up, it won’t work for tarnish). It comes with a cleaning basket that drops in so items are safe while the machine is in use. It makes a great gift for a certain someone who likes to take extra special care of jewelry.

32 A Wireless Doorbell With 58 Ringtones & More Flexibility Than Built-In Systems SECRUI Wireless Doorbell Amazon $19 See On Amazon This sleek, compact wireless doorbell system comes already paired, so all you need to do is attach the ringer to your desired location, and plug the receiver into an outlet. With 58 tones and songs to choose from, five volume settings, and flashing capabilities, you’ll be able to customize it to your exact preferences. Plus, it’s weatherproof, and comes in black and white.

33 This Mini Donut Maker So Fresh, Delicious Breakfast Is Just Minutes Away Dash Mini Donut Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Finally, a way to satisfy a craving for fresh donuts that doesn't require leaving the house. From Dash, this mini donut maker makes up to seven small donuts at a time in minutes. No worries if you haven’t made donuts before, since the included recipe book provides dozens of ideas and options. There are two styles to choose from: teal and a cheeky donut print.

34 This Himalayan Salt Lamp With A Rainbow Of Color Choices FANHAO USB Himalayan Color Changing Salt Lamp Amazon $22 See On Amazon If your local ambiance guru is looking to switch up the amber glow of traditional Himalayan salt lamps, you may want to consider this hand-carved, color-changing salt lamp. It still offers the calming, nature-loving vibes of glowy rock salt, just with seven additional colors to pick from. With a wooden base and easy cord settings, it’s an elegant and easy display to set up.

35 These Neon Letters That Make A Statement In Any Room Obrecis Letters Neon Signs Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether someone might want to put up a single initial or spell a whole word, these neon letters provide plenty of eye-catching options. At roughly 9 inches high and 7 inches wide, letters can be hung on the wall or positioned on a shelf, and they are powered with either batteries or the enclosed USB cable.

36 These Pretty Hanging Plant Holders With Room For 8 Different Plants AerWo Macrame Plant Hangers (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon These sophisticated and stylish macrame plant hangers are made of cotton rope, so they’re both decorative and durable. Each of the five hangers is a slightly different shape and size, so while each is unique, they neatly complement one another. They come with loops for hanging, and five hooks are included, too.

37 An Ergonomic Mouse For Comfortable Gaming, Browsing, & More Anker Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon This vertical mouse promises a more natural and comfortable position for the click-hand, so if you’ve ever struggled or felt discomfort from a traditional mouse or touch pad, you may want to take note. Along with offering three different sensitivity levels, it’s wireless, battery-operated, and is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux systems.

38 This 12-Pack Of Scented Soy Candles With Constellation Tins WuNa Constellations Scented Candles Gift Set (12-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Perfect for candle lovers or space fans (or both) these 12 scented candles make a sweet gift. They’re made with soy wax, essential oils, and cotton wicks, with unique fragrances like vanilla, rosemary, or strawberry. They arrive in in decorative, constellation-themed tins that can be reused. The best part? They promise a burn time of 15-20 hours.

39 A Foam Muscle Roller To Ease Aches & Pains TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller Amazon $35 See On Amazon Tired or sore muscles can be rolled into oblivion with this grid foam roller. It offers different textures to recreate various massage techniques, help with stretching, and to provide glorious tension relief. At 13 inches long and with a diameter of 5.5 inches, it’s durable and effective, according to buyers. There are eight colors to choose from.

40 A Set Of Pretty & Practical Ramekins That Home Chefs & Hosts Will Love Bellemain Porcelain Ramekins (6-Count) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Great for sauce, dip, desserts, and more, these classic porcelain ramekins are a kitchen staple. They’re made with glazed porcelain that’s dishwasher-, freezer-, oven-, and microwave-safe, and there are three different sizes available (4, 6, and 10 ounces). They come in all white, blue tones, or multicolored sets.

41 This Portable Hammock That’s Great For Camping, Park Visits, & More Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammocks Amazon $25 See On Amazon Just imagine how amazing this portable hammock will feel on a warm summer afternoon. It comes in single and double sizes, so someone can enjoy plenty of room on their own, or a cozy up with a lucky friend. It folds up small enough to pack, and can be easily set up in minutes. There are 15 colors to choose from.

42 A Car Vacuum Cleaner That Makes It Easy To Keep A Tidy Car THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $40 See On Amazon A clean car feels great, but isn’t always the easiest thing to achieve. Enter this handheld car vacuum that has all the accessories needed to make any car spick and span. There’s a flathead hose, upholstery brush, and extension tube, and all fit together in a bag for easy storage. Conveniently, it plugs right into the car for power.

43 A Set Of Cheese Knives For Elegant Entertaining & Delicious Dinners In Cheese Knives with Wood Handle Set (12-Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re shopping for someone who loves to host, or someone who loves cheese (because, same), these elegant cheese knives will be much appreciated. The 12-piece set offers four wood-handled tools for serving and spreading, plus four each of small forks and spoons. Though, if that combination of utensils isn’t quite right, there are several options for different sets and handle styles, too.

44 This Waterproof Phone Pouch & Lanyard That Keep Valuables Safe In The Elements JOTO Universal Waterproof Pouch Amazon $8 See On Amazon Anyone who likes to spend time on or near the water knows the heart-stopping feeling that occurs when phones get too close to the splash zone. This waterproof pouch protects important devices while still keeping them usable, thanks to the transparent touchscreen window. A variety of phones and sizes can fit, and there are 14 styles to choose from.

45 These LED Lights That Make Home Feel Like A Luxurious Theater PANGTON VILLA TV LED Strip Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon Take “Netflix and chill” to the next level with a strip of LED lights that can be used to line the television. Adhesive is included so installation is a breeze, and the included remote gives 16 color options and dimming capabilities with the press of a button. There are two sizes available: 6.5 feet and 14 feet.

46 A Vintage-Themed Hot Dog & Bun Toaster For Quick, Fun Feasts Coca-Cola Pop-Up 2 Hot Dog and Bun Toaster Amazon $43 See On Amazon If there’s a hot dog lover (traditional or veggie) in your life or your home, they’ll definitely get a kick out of this hot dog and bun toaster. It can handle two hot dogs and two buns at once, so dinner is served in seconds. Even better, the retro Coca-Cola design will be a conversation starter whenever it’s in use.

47 This Sleek Folding Keyboard For Effective Typing On-The-Go iClever Portable Bluetooth Keyboard Amazon $37 See On Amazon For meetings, notes, off-the-cuff brainstorming sessions, and impromptu idea generation, this portable Bluetooth keyboard does the trick. It folds up to less than 4 inches on each side, so it’s easy to slide it into a bag or even a pocket. It’s even compatible with up to three devices at a time, so you can smoothly switch between them. Reviewers are impressed with how well this little number delivers.

48 This Magnetic Wristband So Important Tools & Screws Are Always Within Reach HIGHEVER Magnetic Tool Wristband Amazon $16 See On Amazon DIYers and handy people, this one’s for you. This magnetic wristband holds screws, nuts, bolts, nails, and more, thanks to its 15 magnets and two pockets. At just under 13 inches long when unrolled, it’s adjustable so comfortably fits most wrists, or it can be hung on a belt, or even next to a workstation.

49 An Electric Cleaner That Has Makeup Brushes Looking Like New In Seconds RICRIS Electric Brush Cleaner Machine Amazon $22 See On Amazon It’s simple, and pretty fun, to keep makeup brushes clean and soft with this electric brush cleaning machine. It completely refreshes bristles in seconds, and allows you to keep your hands dry and clean in the process. The spin mechanism that’s used for cleaning can also be used for drying, too, so the entire process is quick and efficient.

50 This Sanitizing Gadget That Also Wirelessly Charges Phones Samsung Electronics Qi Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a real “get two birds with one stone” experience, snag Samsung’s wireless charger and UV sanitizer in one. Just pop a phone into the sleek box, shut the lid, and leave it for 10 minutes — UV-C light eliminates up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria. It’s also got Qi Wireless Technology to fast-charge smartphones. Best of all? You can drop in any high-touch item that’s in want of a good sanitizing.

51 A Personal Blender With USB Charger For Smoothies On The Go PopBabes Portable Personal Blender Amazon $37 See On Amazon This petite little blender from PopBabies is ‘chef’s kiss’ for crafting custom smoothies and heading out the door. Or, you can take it with you — the USB charger makes it ideal for the office or even international travels. In addition to blending up smoothies, it’s great for shakes, fresh baby food, salad dressing, marinades, and more. It crushes ice and fruit seeds with aplomb. Over 8,000 fans rate it a perfect five stars.

52 An Elegant Set Of Hangers With Non-Slip Pants Bar ZOBER Wooden Suit Hangers (20-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon A coordinated closet is a simple-yet-effective upgrade, and this set of 20 Lotus wood hangers can handle the heaviest coats and most delicate camis. Deep notches on the shoulders ensure straps don’t slide, and the vinyl-covered pants bar makes pants stay put. And the best part? The hook swivels 360 degrees so you don’t have to hang (and re-hang) for things to face the same way.

53 The Smart Mug With Precise Temperature-Control & Charging Coaster Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug Amazon $150 See On Amazon Keep your favorite warm drinks at their preferred temps with this smart mug and coaster — because few things are more disappointing than trying to enjoy coffee after it’s gone cold. The Ember mug prevents that from ever happening again, because it comes with a smartphone app that lets you fully customize and preset different warming preferences. The charging coaster keeps it at such temp all day.

54 This Wood-Patterned Removable Wallpaper For An Instant Rustic-Chic Upgrade Abyssaly Adhesive Removable Wood Wallpaper Amazon $13 See On Amazon This peel-and-stick wallpaper is perfect for easy DIY home upgrades, and can completely transform a wall, a shelf, or even a piece of furniture. Grid lines are printed on the back to help with installation, and it’s easy to adjust and reapply. There are eight roll sizes available for a variety of crafty endeavors.