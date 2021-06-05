Of The Most Popular Pet Products On Amazon, These 42 Are Seriously Worth The Hype

Having a pet can be a seriously rewarding experience. You have a furry friend that keeps you company, provides you with endless laughs, and eagerly waits for you to get home. But taking care of your pet can have its challenges, which is why I’ve rounded up a list of pet products on Amazon that are seriously worth the hype.

If you’re a dog owner looking to provide your pooch with some extra mental and physical stimulation, this list is stocked with innovative toys that encourage natural, healthy behavior. For example, there’s an aerodynamic Frisbee that’ll give your dog a good workout and a treat-hiding puzzle toy that has multiple layers and compartments, so your pup will really have to work for their reward. And for those who have a kitty at home, you’ll find a few different beds that your cat will love to curl up on. From a fluffy faux fur cushion to a chic hanging hammock, there are plenty of options to make your feline feel like they’re sleeping in the lap of luxury.

Rabbit and guinea pig owners: I didn’t forget you. Below, you’ll see quite a few fun products, including a foraging mat that creates an entertaining playtime for multiple animals at once. While you might not always believe the hype surrounding a popular new product, trust me — these clever pet products deserve it, and there are tons of rave reviews from customers to prove it.

1 An Interactive Puzzle That Dispenses Dog Treats Outward Hound Dog Treat Puzzle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Dogs thrive with mental stimulation, and this interactive puzzle provides lots of it. The toy has four different layers and 12 hidden compartments for hiding treats and kibble, along with three bone-shaped covers that hide the contents. Once you fill it up, your dog will have to figure out how to access the treats. Let the fun begin.

2 This Grooming Comb That Reviewers Love Poodle Pet Detangling Comb Amazon $12 See On Amazon Here’s a highly rated detangling comb that works on both long- and short-haired pets. Equipped with an easy-grip handle and dual-length steel teeth, this comb gets through knots and mats without pulling your pet’s fur. Whether you’re a professional groomer or a casual pet owner, you’ll benefit from having this tool in your life.

3 A Fluffy Faux Fur Bed Your Pet Can Curl Up On Noyal Donut Pet Bed Amazon $22 See On Amazon Your cat or dog will love curling up in this donut-shaped pet bed made from plush faux fur. The raised sides create a sense of security, allowing your pet to snuggle up in a tight ball. With 10 colors to choose from, you can even find a shade that matches your bedroom or living room. The best part? You can machine wash and dry it. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 10

4 The Stylish Cat Hammock You Can Hang From The Ceiling KARCEEY Macramé Pet Hammock Amazon $42 See On Amazon This macramé pet hammock doubles as a piece of wall art. The hand-woven design is effortlessly chic, adding a rustic vibe to any space you put it in. The rounded cushion is infused with catnip, which will tempt your feline to take a nap on it. The included installation hardware allows you to easily attach it to your ceiling or window.

5 These Bite-Sized Treats That Are Perfect For Training Pet Botanics Training Reward Treats Amazon $13 See On Amazon When you’re training your dog, having lots of tasty treats on hand will help keep his attention — but there is such a thing as too many snacks. These bite-sized training treats offer a little tasty reward to your dog, at only 3 calories apiece. That means you can continue to reinforce your pet’s behavior, without worrying about upsetting his diet. Available flavors: chicken, salmon, bacon, beef, duck & bacon

6 This Soothing Paw Balm That’s All Natural Paw Nectar Healing Balm Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your dog’s paws are sore and dry, this all-natural balm can help. Made with 100% organic ingredients, the wax moisturizes, heals, and protects paws from damage. Just massage a small amount into the rough skin to repair cracks and smooth skin. It’s so gentle, you can even use it daily if needed.

7 A Scratch-Proof Cover For Your Car’s Back Seat Active Pets Dog Back Seat Cover Amazon $35 See On Amazon Bringing your dog along on a road trip can be a blast, but you’ll also want to protect your car’s interior from scratches and dirt. This back seat cover hangs over your headrests and on top of your cushions, creating a bench-like barrier for your dog to sit on. The cover can be easily removed and cleaned in between uses. Available sizes: 2

8 This Car Booster Seat For Puppies & Small Dogs Utotol Car Booster For Dogs Amazon $42 See On Amazon When your small dog is accompanying you in the car, you’ll want to make sure he’s nice and secure. This plush booster seat straps around your car seat headrest and has raised sides, so your pooch won’t slip out when you make a sharp turn. There’s also a storage bag on either side to hold your pup’s treats and toys. Available colors: 5

9 A Hide& Seek Puzzle Toy Outward Hound Hide-and-Seek Toy Amazon $20 See On Amazon This adorable plush puzzle toy encourages your dog’s natural foraging instincts. With multiple holes in its tree trunk base, the dog will have to sniff out the stuffed hedgehogs hiding inside. You can even remove the hedgehogs and use them for a game of fetch. Available sizes: 4

Available styles: 9

10 The Raincoat That Keeps Your Doggy Dry In Wet Weather Best Pet Supplies Raincoat Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you live in a wet climate, you’ll likely have to walk your dog in the rain at some point. This water-wicking raincoat straps under your dog’s midsection, covering her top half and keeping her dry. There’s even an attached hood to protect your dog’s ears from the water. The coat comes in five high-visibility colors, including bright yellow and fuchsia. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 5

11 An Aerodynamic Frisbee From A Cult-Favorite Brand ChuckIt! Paraflight Dog Toy Amazon $8 See On Amazon Chuckit! is known for making durable dog toys that go the distance (including their famous ball launcher), and the Paraflight flyer is no exception. The Frisbee-style toy is constructed from lightweight nylon and has soft rubber edges that are perfect for your dog to grip with her teeth, so she can carry it back to you. Made with bright colors, you’ll be able to spot the toy from far away. Available sizes: 2

12 These Treats That Soothe Stressed-Out Dogs Zesty Paws Calming Bites (90 Count) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whenever your dog has a bout of anxiety — during a thunderstorm or fireworks, for example — you can feed them one of these natural treats for a bit of calming relief. Made with hemp seed oil and a form of L-theanine, these turkey-flavored bites really work, so both you and your dog will be at ease.

13 The Clever Water Bottle With A Built-In Doggy Bowl Highwave AutoDogMug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Keep your pooch hydrated on the go with this water bottle that has a built-in bowl on top. Just fill the bottle up with water, and squeeze to dispense it into the top chamber. After your dog drinks to her heart’s content, just release the sides of the bottle and the water will go back inside. The plastic mug holds up to 18 ounces. Available colors: 5

14 This Hassle-Free Way To Shampoo Your Kitty Mooncat Waterless Cat Shampoo Amazon $18 See On Amazon Many cats have an aversion to water, so bathing them can be quite the difficult task. This waterless shampoo takes the hard work out of getting your cat to stand still and endure the process. Made with moisturizing murumuru butter and coconut, the gentle formula works on all hair types. Rub the foam into your cat’s fur and use a towel to dry him off — that’s all there is to it.

15 A Unique Food Bowl That Encourages Slow Eating Outward Hound Slow Feeder Amazon $10 See On Amazon Turn mealtime into a game with this bowl that encourages slow feeding. Add your dog’s kibble to this uniquely shaped feeding device and watch him work to get the pieces out. Your pup will eat his food up to ten times slower, aiding in the digestive process and reducing bloating. The bowl is also dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Available styles: 6

16 These Chic Bandanas With Rave Reviews Remy+Roo Dog Bandanas (4-Pack) Amazon $25 https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B086G586CV?ie=UTF8&tag=bustle-80336463-20&camp=1789&linkCode=xm2&creativeASIN=B086G586CV This pack of bandanas will have your dog looking paw-sitively marvelous. You get four different trendy designs, so you can switch up your pup’s look throughout the week, and since they’re made with durable polyester, they’ll last for years to come. With an average Amazon rating of 4.9 stars out of five, the quality of these bandanas speaks for itself. Available sizes: 2

17 A Self-Cooling Mat For Small Breeds TheGreenPetShop Dog Cooling Mat Amazon $25 See On Amazon When hot weather rolls around, your dog can get overheated, especially if she has thick fur. This self-cooling mat works without refrigeration or electricity, providing your pooch with a relaxing spot wherever you go. Place it in the car, by the pool, or even in your pet’s crate. The pressure-activated gel technology works for up to three hours, and recharges after 15 to 20 minutes of non-use. Available sizes: 3

18 The Pet Carrier That Collapses For Storage Pet Magasin Collapsible Cat Carrier Amazon $34 See On Amazon Here’s a comfortable pet carrier that safely holds your kitty while traveling or on trips to the vet. The sturdy base gives your animal a solid platform to stand on, while the sides offer plenty of ventilation. Plus, the open mesh front allows you to get a good view of your pet. When you’re finished using it, the sides can be collapsed for compact storage.

19 This Berry-Infused Peanut Butter Your Dog Will Love Bark Bistro Buddy Budder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Peanut butter is a special treat for many dogs, but the stuff made for humans can have added sugar or high-fructose corn syrup. This wholesome alternative is made with five all-natural ingredients: peanuts, honey, blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries — that’s it. Use this butter in baked dog treats, or add it to your dog’s favorite puzzle toy.

20 A Filtered Water Fountain That’s Ultra-Quiet Veken Pet Water Fountain Amazon $27 See On Amazon Some cats prefer to drink from running water sources, which is why this water fountain is so genius. It offers fresh, filtered water for your pet to drink at all times of the day, and the motor is so quiet, your guests won’t even notice it’s on. The water can flow three different ways, so you can find the one that works best for your cat or dog. With a tank capacity of 2.5 liters, this fountain is best suited to small- to medium-sized pets. Available colors: 2

21 This Natural Dog Chew Made With Yak Milk Himal Dog Natural Chew Toy Amazon $13 See On Amazon Chewing is a natural activity for dogs, and it even helps reduce tartar and plaque on their teeth, but they can’t be chewing up your stuff all the time. Instead, give them this natural dog chew made with yak milk — even the toughest of chewers will be challenged to devour it. The chew is grain-free, gluten-free, and completely digestible.

22 A Buckled Harness For Taking Your Cat Outdoors rabbitgoo Cat Harness Amazon $16 See On Amazon While leash-walking is typically associated with dogs, there are plenty of well-adjusted cats who don’t mind going for an outdoor stroll. This cat harness buckles securely around your feline’s body, so there’s no chance he can wiggle out of it. The vest-style design prevents neck strain, allowing your cat to freely explore his surroundings in utmost comfort Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 10

23 These Eco-Friendly Waste Bags That Are Biodegradable Earth Rated Biodegradable Dog Waste Bags (120 Count) Amazon $7 See On Amazon When out walking your dog, you should never be without a waste bag, but plastic versions aren’t so great for the environment. Reduce your plastic waste with these leakproof biodegradable bags that can hold messes of all sizes. The packaging and core are made with recycled materials, and the bags’ durability means you only need one to get the job done.

24 A Collar That Repels Fleas & Ticks For 8 Months Seresto Flea and Tick Collar Amazon $60 See On Amazon Ditch the messy monthly treatments and get this collar that keeps your dog flea- and tick-free for eight months. The Seresto collar doesn’t just eliminate fleas and other bugs — it repels them too, so they won’t even get close to your pup. That means you don’t have to wait for a flea problem to start using it. Odorless and non-greasy, this collar discreetly fits over your dog’s neck for year-round protection.

25 The Bed That’s A Perfect Hiding Spot For Your Cat Bedsure Cat Bed Amazon $23 See On Amazon Cats love to hide, but many beds and cushions don’t offer the darkness or security they crave. This microfiber cat bed is tent-shaped, providing a cozy retreat for your feline friend. If you want to switch it up, you can also remove the plush pillow and fold the top down to transform it into a traditional cat bed. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 5

26 These Highly Rated Puppy Pads For House Training American Kennel Club Puppy Training Pads (100-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These absorbent training pads will make your life so much easier when it’s time to house train your dog. Each pad is made up of 17 layers and is infused with quick-drying gel, providing up to 24 hours of leak protection. Over 25,000 customers have given these pads a five-star rating on Amazon, praising their quality and affordability. Available sizes: 30 x 28 inches, 22 x 22 inches

27 A Dental Kit That Keeps Your Dog’s Mouth Fresh Arm & Hammer Dog Dental Care Kit Amazon $7 See On Amazon Save a trip to the doggy dentist with this handy dental kit that includes tartar control toothpaste, a toothbrush, and a finger brush for sensitive mouths. Choose from three delicious flavors of toothpaste: beef, banana mint, and vanilla ginger. For best results, give your canine’s teeth a quick brush two to three times a week.

28 An Entertaining Foraging Mat For Rabbits & Guinea Pigs Tokihut Rabbit Foraging Mat Amazon $20 See On Amazon Rabbits and guinea pigs need mental stimulation just like dogs and cats do. This foraging mat is equipped with all sorts of fun diversions, including small vegetable-shaped flaps that can hide treats and pellets. Made from soft fleece, it’s large enough to accommodate multiple large rabbits at a time and can be folded up between uses.

29 This Natural Flea & Tick Spray For Your Home Vet's Best Flea and Tick Home Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether your dog currently has fleas or you’re just looking for extra protection, this home spray by Vet’s Best is a must-have. The natural formula is gentle, making use of natural essential oils that get rid of fleas and ticks on contact. While you can use it around the house, it’s also gentle enough to spray directly onto your dog’s fur.

30 A Compact Tunnel For Hamsters, Rabbits & Rats Living World Hagen Pet Tunnel Amazon $8 See On Amazon This collapsible tunnel is just big enough to accommodate your rabbit, hamster, rat, or other small rodent. It provides your pet with a little bit of exercise, and also serves as a nice hideout spot outside of the cage. You can set it up practically anywhere, and fold it up when not in use.

31 This Medicated Dog Shampoo That Soothes Scaly Skin Veterinary Formula Clinical Care Medicated Shampoo Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your dog has a rash, mange, or a bacterial skin infection, this medicated shampoo can offer quick relief. The anti-parasitic and anti-seborrheic shampoo gently treats red, scaly skin without removing any topical flea treatments you’ve already applied. And although it’s made with veterinary-grade ingredients, this shampoo is still budget-friendly.

32 These Chewing Bones For Teething Puppies Nylabone Chew Toys for Teething Puppies (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Teething is a stage that all puppies go through, so it’s important to be ready with healthy chewing options. This three-pack of chewing bones will keep your dog’s attention over time. The graduated set includes a soft chicken-flavored bone for puppies, a more durable bone for dogs with new permanent teeth, and a bacon treat for canines 6 months and older.

33 A Gravity Feeder For Hands-Off Meals PetSafe Gravity Feeder Amazon $21 See On Amazon If your cat or dog prefers grazing throughout the day as opposed to set mealtimes, this gravity feeder is a great addition to your home. It dispenses food as your pet eats it, so you don’t need to constantly refill the bowl. The storage chamber holds up to 4 pounds of food, with a locking lid that seals in the kibble’s freshness. The removable stainless steel bowl is dishwasher-safe, and you can also pick up a gravity bowl for water. Available sizes: 3

34 These Shields That Protect Furniture From Scratching Stelucca Furniture Protector Amazon $27 See On Amazon If your cat has dubbed your couch or armchair as her favorite scratching post, you should try these transparent protectors that stick to the sides of your furniture. The adhesive shields can be cut to size, and they also come with optional twist pins, so you can reinforce them as needed. Your cat will quickly learn to find another place to scratch... like a designated scratch pad.

35 The Self-Cleaning Litter Box That’s So Low Maintenance PetSafe Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Box Amazon $170 See On Amazon If scooping up your cat’s litter box is your least favorite part of the day, then this self-cleaning litter box is worth the investment. The motion-activated device senses when your cat has used the box, and then rakes the waste into the tray below. It can work on its own for weeks before you have to dump out the bottom tray.

36 An Action-Packed Agility Course You Can Set Up Anywhere PAWISE Dog Agility Exercise Training Equipment Amazon $72 See On Amazon This four-piece agility course can be set up in a yard, park, or athletic field, where it gives your dog a multifaceted physical challenge. Just assemble the pieces and secure them to the ground using the included stakes and ropes, then train your pup to zoom through the tunnel, weave around the poles, and jump over the hurdle before landing in the pause box — you’ll both get a workout.

37 This Quick-Drying Shammy Towel For Freshly Washed Pups Tuff Pupper Shammy Towel Amazon $22 See On Amazon After giving your dog a bath, this is the only towel you’ll want to dry her with. Made with absorbent chenille, the shammy holds seven times its weight in water, and since the material is odor-resistant, it won’t leave behind that “wet dog” smell after you’re done. It has two pockets for your hands, so you can get a firm grip.

38 A Hamster Tunnel That’s Shaped Like A Tree Trunk Niteangel Natural Wooden Hamster Tunnel Amazon $9 See On Amazon If synthetic plastic isn’t your hamster’s thing, you can still provide him with an interesting hiding place. This wooden tunnel looks like a hollow tree trunk, naturally blending in with your hamster’s bedding. Your little friend can have fun exploring the tunnel’s nine entrances, which are disguised to look like holes in the wood.

39 This DIY Treat Mix For Homemade Dog Biscuits Whisk & Wag Natural Dog Treat Baking Mix Amazon $10 See On Amazon Pamper your pooch by whipping up his favorite treats right in your own kitchen. This dog treat mix is made with premium ingredients that support digestion and immune health. One jar makes over two dozen heart-shaped, honey- and oat-flavored treats — all you have to do is add oil and water. This easy, at-home baking project is great for dog lovers of all ages, including kids.

40 This Training Spray That Corrects Unwanted Dog Behavior Stop That! Behavior Correction Spray for Dogs Amazon $16 See On Amazon Training your dog isn’t always easy, especially if she’s got a stubborn streak. This safe, effective behavior correction spray could be just what you need to supplement your training sessions. Using a combination of noise and pheromone technology, this spray works with just a single burst. It redirects your dog’s attention, so you can focus on positive behaviors.

41 A Non-Stinging Solution For Itchy Cat & Dog Ears ZYMOX Enzymatic Ear Solution for Dogs and Cats Amazon $21 See On Amazon When your dog or cat’s ears get itchy or inflamed due to ear infections, they’ll likely be sensitive when it comes to treatment. This enzymatic ear solution is made with hydrocortisone to soothe redness and irritation without stinging your pet’s skin. After seven days of use, you should notice a positive difference in your furry friend’s ears.