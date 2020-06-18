Fundraisers & Organisations Supporting Refugees That You Can Back From The UK

Where is our humanity? That is one of the questions raised by viewers and advocacy groups this week after BBC News and Sky News aired footage of refugees travelling by boat across the English Channel. The news broadcasts showed a crowded dinghy attempting to reach Dover while the refugees inside bailed out water with plastic receptacles. The videos have since been labelled as de-humanising.

According to statistics from UN Refugee Agency, there are 25.9 million refugees in the world today. This is the highest figures ever seen. And that is before you even add in the challenges of a global pandemic. Drawing attention to these facts, and — crucially — celebrating the creativity, resilience, and stories of refugees in the UK, Refugee Week has grown into a worldwide festival since its inception in 1998. This year, World Refugee Day was marked on June 20, and World Refugee Week ran between 15-21 June. But the work continues beyond these international events, as the media's coverage and government's response so clearly shows.

But what can you do to support? So much. By donating to charities and fundraisers, you’ll help support efforts to protect refugee’s rights. There’s also a number of talks, podcasts, and books available so you can learn about some of the experiences of refugees and the people working to advocate for them. Here are a selection of fundraisers and organisations to support refugees all year round.

Organisations To Support The UN Refugee Agency The UN Refugee Agency is a leading organisation that provides resources to help save lives and protect the rights of refugees and people who have been forcibly displaced from their homes. Established in 1950, they work across the globe to better the lives of millions of people. Support them here Refugee Action Refugee Action works alongside people who have escaped some of the most traumatic situations and terrible regimes. They provide them with support so they can find housing and rebuild their lives. Support them here Women For Refugee Women Women For Refugee Women works with refugee and asylum seeking women, empowering them to speak out and advocate for change. They’ve created a network that has sought to end isolation and bring people together who have gone through similar things. Support them here Young Roots The London-based organisation was founded in 2004 and has partners in Nepal and Lebanon. Young Roots works with young refugees and asylum seekers, seeking to improve the life chances and quality of life for young people in the UK and abroad. Support them here The Refugee Council The Refugee Council works with thousands of refugees every year. From the moment they arrive in the UK they provide practical health and crisis support. They also help refugees integrate into communities and facilitate counselling services. Support them here Doctors Of The World Described as "a humanitarian movement", Doctors Of The World works to ensure people have access to safe medical care. They work in marginalised communities, advocating for their healthcare rights and providing crucial care. Support them here The Worldwide Tribe This online platform shares the stories of refugees, advocates for their rights, and provides help and resources for people in refugee camps around the world. Donations help run projects on the ground and supports volunteers. Support them here

Fundraisers To Support Refugee Week Refugee Week is an organisation that works with a number of partners to put together a festival every year. This year all the events are online and range from seminars and talks to exhibitions and music. By donating to Refugee Week it helps to run the events and support volunteers. Support them here Refugee Action Coronavirus Emergency Fund During the COVID-19 pandemic refugees stand as one of the most vulnerable groups in society. The Refugee Action Coronavirus Emergency Fund will ensure that Refugee Action can continue to work and adapt, continue to support those who need it, and deal with the long term impacts of the pandemic. Support them here #SafeSpace To celebrate Refugee Week, Youth For Refugees is holding #SafeSpace. Home and safety look like many different things to different people. The organisation is asking people to take a picture in their safe space with a heart sign. They’ll create a collage to highlight that having a safe space is a fundamental human right. Support them here Racial Justice Network On June 17, the Migration Matters Festival have teamed up with the African Voices Platform to host the Racial Justice Network. It’s likely that you’ll have seen ‘decolonize’ attached to workplaces, education institutions, and charities. However, this discussion will highlight the real power behind the word. Support them here RCF Rohingya Appeal The Refugee Crisis Foundation has set up a GoFundMe in aid of Rohingya refugees who have already gone through one of the worst ethnic cleansings of our recent times. Funds raised will go towards providing education, medical care, and food to those who need it most. Support them here Black LGBT Refugee Relief Fund Out and Proud African LGBTI (OPAL) was established in 2013 in the Netherlands and UK. It’s a group made up of African LGBTQ+ refugees and asylum seekers. They established a GoFundMe to raise money for displaced people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. They provide peer support and safe spaces for people in real need. Support them here