9 Organizations To Support On Latinx Women's Equal Pay Day

It's been over 50 years since the passage of the Equal Pay Act, and there are still vast disparities between how much women make compared to men. This is especially true for women of color. As of 2020, Latinx women are paid only 55 cents for every dollar a white man makes, whereas women overall earn about $0.81 cents to the dollar. While the gap is closing, we've still got a long way to go. One way to show support for financial equality is by donating to organizations that support Latinx Women's Equal Pay Day and other efforts to close the gender wage gap on Oct. 29.

There are a number of "equal pay days" throughout the year, and each of them is aimed at acknowledging the time it takes for a certain group of women to earn as much as a white man on average. Latinx women's Equal Pay Day is the last of its kind for the year, as the wage gap is largest for Latinx women, per the National Women's Law Center.

In 2019, to put it into perspective, a Latinx woman had to work 23 months to earn what a white man can earn on average in 12 months, according to National Women's Law Center. That adds up to more than $1.1 million lost over the course of a 40-year career. Despite its millions of Latinx women this impacts, nearly half of Americans aren't aware of the wage gap between white and Latinx women, according to a 2019 survey from Lean In.

Fortunately, there are many organizations working tirelessly not only to educate people on this gap but to change it as quickly as possible. Here are nine organizations to support on Latinx Women's Equal Pay Day and beyond.

American Association Of University Women The American Association of University Women works to promote "equity and education for women and girls," per its site. Among other initiatives, the organization offers workshops and online tools to help them negotiate their salaries.

Equal Pay Today Equal Pay Today is an Equal Rights Advocates campaign that aims to eradicate the pay gap for all who are disenfranchised by it. The program uses "an innovative collaboration of national, regional, and state-based women's legal advocacy and worker justice groups" to move towards that goal. It focuses on pay inequality, workplace harassment, and other relevant topics for the Latinx community.

The Equal Payback Project The Equal Payback Project is a campaign that's been run by the National Women's Law Center for over four decades. The legal center specifically pushes for legislation that helps to decrease the pay gap, and is funded by donations and an annual crowdfunding campaign.

National Organization For Women The National Organization for Women is the largest collection of feminist grassroots activists in the country, according to its site. It deploys intersectional grassroots activist strategies to promote pay equality, among other feminist goals.

Latino STEM Alliance The Latino STEM Alliance partners with schools and community organizations across the country to give kids the chance to take advantage of STEM learning in a hands-on way. The Alliance views early STEM education as "a key step in a career ladder for economically disadvantaged populations who may be less likely to pursue these opportunities without strong encouragement and support," per its site. You can donate to this program, or you can even sign up as a volunteer to judge competitions if you have the relevant background.

Association Of Latino Professionals For America The Association of Latino Professionals for America is the oldest national Latino professional association in the nation, according to its site. Its mission is to "empower and develop Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, in every sector of the global economy." It currently serves over 92,000 professionals and students across the country by offering leadership development opportunities, access to paid summer internships, and more.

Association for Women's Rights in Development Association for Women's Rights in Development (AWID) is a global organization working toward gender justice and women’s rights worldwide. Though everything from educational campaigns to art outreach programs, AWID is strengthening the rights of women across the globe. Find out how you can get involved or become a member of AWID on their website.

Rise Up Rise Up is an international organization creating a more equitable worth through legislation. Since 2009, they've helped pass over 120 new and improved laws and policies across the globe, including in Africa, Latin America, South Asia, and the U.S. You can support their efforts by donating to Rise Up or finding ways to take action in your community.