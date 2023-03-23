5 Outfit Planning Apps That Will Make You Feel Like Cher Horowitz

Clueless was ahead of its time in so many ways, starting with Cher’s incredible closet setup (if you know, you know). In the nearly 30 years since its release, many outfit planning apps have tried to capture the magic of Cher’s personal computer stylist by offering styling and planning tools that let you upload photos of your wardrobe to create outfits in no time. With so many options, though, you’re probably wondering which apps are worth your time. Before you start snapping photos of everything in your closet, check out this list of the best outfit planning apps that’ll make you feel like a modern-day Cher Horowitz.

In 1995, Cher’s computer styling device was pretty impressive. But technology has come a long way since then, which means now you don’t need to live in Beverly Hills to have a personal styling system for your closet. From closet organizers that’ll help you keep track of all your clothes to planners that let you coordinate your outfits ahead of time, these outfit trackers should definitely be on your radar, especially if you hate getting dressed in the morning — or if you want to live out your Clueless fantasy. Paul Rudd not included.

Whering Whering Get ready to never think about what you’re going to wear again. The Whering app lets you store pictures of all the items and outfits in your wardrobe, so you can create a look from scratch or use your premade ‘fits for inspo when you’re in a pinch. Plus, the app also comes with a Planner, so you can keep track of your OOTDs, and a “Dress Me” option that picks an outfit for you. Something that Whering has over Cher’s closet, though, is that the app also comes with its own Marketplace where you can buy new items from ethical brands or pre-loved items from other app users.

Pureple Outfit Planner Pureple Outfit Planner The Pureple Outfit Planner is another tool that can be used to not only create outfits with items in your closet but suggest outfits to you with the help of a virtual stylist as well. Not to mention, the app is capable of auto-categorizing your items for you, which is a huge plus if you have more clothes than you can keep track of.

Skap Skap The Skap app lets you snap of your clothing (and features a handy Editing tool that helps remove the background of your photos, BTW) so you can plan outfits ahead of time, as well as an option to get styled by the Skap Stylist, which is powered by Skap AI. You can even share the contents of your wardrobe with your friends, so you can decide which top to borrow from your bestie before a night out.

My Wardrobe — Outfit Finder My Wardrobe -- Outfit Finder The My Wardrobe — Outfit Finder is a wardrobe organizer first, and an outfit planner second. Use the app to keep track of your clothes (because no one knows how many black sweaters they actually own), or create stylish outfits and separate them into categories such as Casual, Classic, Glamorous, and Sporty.