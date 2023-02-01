Cher Horowitz is back — and she hasn’t stopped shopping. Alicia Silverstone has revived her iconic Clueless character, partnering with cash-back shopping app Rakuten for a new Super Bowl commercial. In a teaser for the upcoming ad, Silverstone walks into a classroom donning her signature plaid yellow blazer with shopping bags in tow, stunning the students. She sets the bags down on the desk and turns around. “Don’t bug,” she warns. “Your girl is back.”

In an interview with Variety, the 46-year-old actor explained that partnering with Rakuten made total sense because using the app is exactly how Cher would shop today. “When I think about Cher and about how she’s film’s most historic shopaholic, the idea that she would be able to use this recognition app is the greatest hack ever, getting cash back on all your shopping,” she said. “I feel like she would want everyone to know that.”

Aside from using Rakuten to get cash back on all of her purchases, Silverstone thinks Cher would have also become a more ethical shopper, given her evolution at the the end of the 1995 film. “She always has compassion, but she really awakens to what matters,” she explained. “I think that she would be buying the really eco[-friendly], animal cruelty free clothes.”

The full 30-second commercial will air during Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 5, when Rihanna will grace the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

However, don’t expect Cher’s re-emergence to lead to a Clueless sequel. Silverstone has previously shut down all speculation of a sequel — even though her 11-year-old son Bear had a fully fleshed-out plot idea when he was just 8. “One night we were laying in bed and he wrote Clueless Part 2 and what and where Cher would be,” she told Entertainment Tonight in April 2020. “It was unbelievable what he thought. She was an alcoholic but he didn’t say those words. He was like, ‘She drinks a lot and maybe she’s a makeup artist?’”

Silverstone once again explained why a sequel wouldn’t happen to Variety, saying that director Amy Heckerling has never been interested. “She got asked so many times and she just refused,” she said. “She just felt like there’s magic in what we did. ... You can have the most incredible cast, the most incredible script, the most incredible director and still those movies don’t work sometimes. So when it does, it’s really special.”