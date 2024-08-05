This AI-Powered App Will Help You Redecorate Your Home

Sometimes you get the itch to move your couch or swap out your rug, and before you know it you want to redecorate your entire space. Usually, that means dragging furniture to the other side of the room, holding up artwork to see how it would look above your bed, or painting a giant swatch of color on your wall to test the shade and sheen. Now, you can reimagine your home without the hassle using an app called Palazzo, which renowned athlete Venus Williams co-founded.

Palazzo is an AI-powered home visualization platform packed with fun features to help you map out your space without lifting a finger. To get started, you upload a photo of your room and from there you can work with Vinci, the app’s AI assistant that offers design tips, color palette recommendations, and style suggestions. The platform then uses AI to create a mockup of your new room so you can see it come to fruition — without having to buy and return furniture or cans of paint.

The platform, which launches from beta this month, allows you to experiment with different furniture layouts, design aesthetics, and paint colors brought to you by a partnership with HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams and the brand’s 2025 Color Collection of the Year called Naturally Refined. “Visualization in home design is a game-changer,” Williams said in a press release, noting that Palazzo allows you to play around and discover what you like before you commit.

Palazzo’s pricing makes it easy, too. You get three free tokens when you first sign up that can be used to design a photo with unlimited iterations. You can buy additional tokens to keep designing additional photos. The app will also roll out a subscription plan for those taking on bigger projects, like a total home redesign.

Downloading Palazzo would be helpful for realtors staging a home for sale, designers mapping out rooms for clients, content creators documenting their home decorating — or anyone else who wants to reimagine their space. With this launch, Palazzo offers a mobile app for on-the-go design, virtual staging of empty or outdated rooms via Palazzo Pro, and a smoother UI experience. Later in the year, Palazzo hopes to provide a shopping feature so you can actually buy the items in the rooms you create. The company also plans to share new design features and even more collaborations with other brands down the line.

If you know you don’t like your space, but can’t quite put your fingers on why, then you can take the Aesthetic DNA custom style quiz to zero in on the best styles for you. Palazzo can also help you move past decision paralysis, which is oh-so-common when redesigning a space. Instead of waffling over paint colors or wondering if everything will go together, you can see the final look laid out before you — while also getting the seal of approval from Vinci.