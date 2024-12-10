Instead of trying to corral friends via your group chat, it’s much easier (and iconic) to send everyone a Partiful invite. With over 71 million posts on TikTok it’s clear creators are having a blast designing these artful invitations for their BFFs — and there’s a long list of unique ways to use Partiful.

ICYMI, Partiful is a free app that makes it easy to plan parties, track who’s going, share photos, and keep everyone updated with details ahead of the big day. The site allows you to customize your invite by naming the event and adding fun artwork and special effects. You can send the invite via text, social media, or email, and it also allows you to keep track of the parties you plan to attend. It’s fun and simple to use, and that’s a major part of the appeal.

The other draw is that you can make a Partiful invite for literally anything your heart desires. On TikTok, creator @monicabttoliveira went viral when she shared the multiple Partiful invites she’s sent to her best friend with themes like “Depressed era over, let’s go out tn” featuring jumping Lisa Frank-style dolphins and fireworks effects and another that read “Got paid, let’s go to the mall?” with the sad hamster meme as the main image. There’s an artful touch that goes into creating Partiful invites, and these only scratch the surface.

The Many Uses Of Partiful

Think about how often you’d like to text a friend to meet up for coffee so you can complain about your annoying boss or how many times you’ve wanted to invite them over to comfort you when an ex breaks no contact.

That was the most-loved invite from @monicabttoliveira’s video. “He broke no contact. Meet at my house,” which she decorated with the awkward monkey meme — another perfect creative choice.

In her comments, one person said, “An invitation for ‘he broke contact’ is sending meeeee.” Another wrote, “May this type of friendship find me,” while someone else added, “This is adorable. I love womanhood.”

Other creators are equally obsessed, like @typicalelena who posted in October to say she can’t stop making Partifuls since moving into her first apartment. It started with a Halloween party invite titled “Costume or Canceled” and was quickly followed by a “Whine and Wine” night and a “FASHION CRISIS, HELP ME GET DRESSED” where she invited friends over to help her get ready.

One person quipped in her comments, “I see my future.” Another said, “If I received these I’d be attending every single one.” The Partiful artwork and special effects really set the mood for the gathering, and it also allows you to see exactly what you’re getting into. But most important? It’s also inspiring. Who wouldn’t want to attend a get-together called, “Techno & Tonic Takeover!” — especially if it included eye-catching sparkles?

Some people are sending invites to their partners as a way to stay on the same page, too, like creator @kishimanuel who has texted invites titled “let’s get a sweet treat (you can’t say no)” and “can u come over” with smiley face art. Is there a cuter, more personalized way to schedule a date night? Probably not.

The options are endless when it comes to creating Partiful invites. You can make one for a shopping trip, a big blowout bash, a one-on-one coffee meet-up, brunch with a few pals — and then use the app to see who’s coming, who’s a maybe, and who has to back out.

Creator @vaianapartiful also said it’s not too late to schedule an end-of-year vision board party with all your closest friends. Again, the “I’m just a girl” sad hamster meme as the invite’s art was the perfect touch.

The invites going viral on TikTok are often funny, niche, and exciting, but the juiciest Partiful events have to be the calls for a morning-after debrief or the ones that quickly gather friends after a cheating scandal.

Creator @extraextrajen sent invites to her friends called, “He cheated, again, cry session at my house NOW” and “HE LIKED MY STORY. coming to your house.” It’s like the modern version of sending your bestie a Google Cal invite for your shared plans while being able to add a personal hilarious touch like a cover photo or event description so they know exactly what type of energy is coming their way should they RSVP “yes.”