8 TikTok-Viral Pasta Salad Recipes To Try This Summer

There’s a lot to love about summer — relaxing vacations, trips to the beach, the ice cream man taking up residency on your block, and the list goes on. Not to mention, there are several meals that are best enjoyed in the summer heat, which means we spend all year dreaming of the next time we’ll get to enjoy our favorite dishes. Pasta salads fall under this category, and if you’ve been on TikTok recently, you know the classic bite is trending just in time for long days by the pool and tasteful tan lines.

The hashtag #pastasalad has nearly 400 million views as of May 31, and with summer right around the corner, it’s safe to assume the trendy dish is going to get more popular as the season goes on. Because the chilled dish is so easy to make, there’s a good chance pasta salads will become your new summer staple. But you don’t have to follow the same recipe every time, because TikTok is filled with tons of creative pasta salad inspiration, from using vegan-friendly ingredients to taking notes from your favorite sandwiches. Here are eight of the best recipe ideas on the app, so you can spend less time searching for the perfect bite, and more time enjoying your meal by the water.

Mayo Pasta Salad Pasta salads hit differently when they have all your favorite ingredients, and if you love bacon, pepperoni, and ranch dressing, @erikagraydon has just the recipe for you. The creator’s go-to recipe also contains rotini pasta, Italian dressing, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheese, mayo, and pepper for even more flavor.

Elote-Inspired Pasta Salad User @foodsofjane shares that the inspiration for this pasta salad came from elote, a seasoned corn-on-the-cob side dish, and Chipotle’s corn salsa, so you can expect tons of tangy flavors. To make the meal, you’ll need mayo, lime juice, cilantro or parsley, chili powder, grilled corn, red onions, jalapeños, and cotija cheese.

Grinder Pasta Salad Sandwiches are a pretty great summer staple too, but if you need a break from subs, this grinder pasta salad recipe from @britscookin is a great alternative. The dish features a pasta of your choice, pepperoni, ham, salami, cheese, turkey, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and a dressing that can be made with a creamy mix of mayo, rice wine vinegar, herb seasonings, red chili flakes, and banana peppers.

Pasta Salad With Special Dressing @Carlapslv calls this one their “favorite pasta salad recipe of all time,” so you know it’s good. The summertime dish contains all the usual ingredients you’d find in a pasta salad — pasta, tomatoes, cucumbers, garlic, and onions — but the real “star of the recipe” is the dressing, which is made from a blend cottage cheese, roasted red pepper, yogurt, garlic, and seasoning.

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad Whether you’re hosting a dinner party or cooking for one, you can’t go wrong with a chicken Caesar pasta salad. According to this recipe from @mad_about_food, you’ll need one pound of chicken, eight ounces of pasta, romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and a mix of mayo, lemon juice, white vinegar, dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, and black pepper for the dressing.

Vegan Pasta Salad Not only is this @healthygirlkitchen pasta salad recipe vegan, but it only takes 10 minutes to make. In order to prepare the dish, you’ll need to make sure your kitchen is stocked with rotini pasta, red peppers, celery, chickpeas, cucumbers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, black olives, dill, and dairy-free yogurt.

BLT Pasta Salad TikToker @eatpayylove is reinventing your favorite sandwich with this BLT-inspired recipe. Along with traditional fixings like pasta, tomatoes, and red onions, you’ll also need crispy bacon bits, lettuce, shredded chicken, sharp cheddar or blue cheese, and Greek yogurt-based ranch, lemon juice, dill, salt, and pepper for the dressing.