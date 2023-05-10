20 Instagram Captions Perfect For All Of Your Vacation Thirst Traps

Even if you’re not a big fan of the summer heat, we all look forward to one thing: vacation. Seaside retreats, upstate day trips, European getaways — whatever you’ve got planned for this summer, you’re probably gonna want to Instagram the whole thing. And because you shouldn’t be doing any work during your time off (including thinking of captions), you’re going to want some Instagram caption inspiration.
There may have been a time in your life when you associated summer vacation with popsicles, pool parties, and no homework, but it’s not just for kids anymore. Now that you’re old enough to appreciate the pretty views and good drinks, vacationing in the summer as an adult can be just as fun as it was when you were a child, no matter where you go. Whether you’re spending your vacay at the beach or traveling to a new city, check out these 20 vacation-themed IG captions to commemorate your trip. Oh, and pro tip: If you want to make your dedicated vacation post even more eye-catching, trading in your usual photo dump for a unique scrapbook-inspired aesthetic is sure to do the trick.