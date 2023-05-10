20 Instagram Captions Perfect For All Of Your Vacation Thirst Traps

Even if you’re not a big fan of the summer heat, we all look forward to one thing: vacation. Seaside retreats, upstate day trips, European getaways — whatever you’ve got planned for this summer, you’re probably gonna want to Instagram the whole thing. And because you shouldn’t be doing any work during your time off (including thinking of captions), you’re going to want some Instagram caption inspiration.

There may have been a time in your life when you associated summer vacation with popsicles, pool parties, and no homework, but it’s not just for kids anymore. Now that you’re old enough to appreciate the pretty views and good drinks, vacationing in the summer as an adult can be just as fun as it was when you were a child, no matter where you go. Whether you’re spending your vacay at the beach or traveling to a new city, check out these 20 vacation-themed IG captions to commemorate your trip. Oh, and pro tip: If you want to make your dedicated vacation post even more eye-catching, trading in your usual photo dump for a unique scrapbook-inspired aesthetic is sure to do the trick.

1 “OOO ✌️” If your co-workers haven’t seen your Out Of Office email yet, this will definitely catch their attention.

2 “Good times and tan lines.” Not to tell you how to use your captions, but this one would be perfect for a group pic of your besties on the beach.

3 “Beach hair, don’t care.” Why bother styling your hair if it’s just gonna get messed up later?

4 “Vacation is going swimmingly.” You don’t need to be near a body of water to appreciate this one.

5 “Sorry if I’ve been slow to respond — I’m on island time.” Sorry, not sorry.

6 “Beaches, bonfires, and barbecues.” The “Bears, beets, Battlestar Galactica” of summer.

7 “Feeling salty in the best way.” Nothing beats that post-beach salty air shine on your skin.

8 “‘Tis the sea-sun!” It’s not just a holiday season greeting anymore.

9 “Namast’ay at the beach.” Yoga enthusiasts will get a kick out of this.

10 “Live footage of me ignoring my email inbox.” Don’t let your boss see this one.

11 “Sun’s out, buns out.” Hamburger buns, that is.

12 “You know what they say: outdoor showers bring summer flowers.” My new motto!

13 “Took Hot Girl Summer a little too seriously.” Hot Girl Summer is a lifestyle at this point.

14 “Beach. Pool. Ice cream. Repeat.” The perfect vacation schedule.

15 “Happy as a clam.” I think I finally understand this saying now.

16 “Anyone want to play mermaids?” If you ever used to pretend you were a mermaid in the pool as a kid, this one is for you.

17 “Catch flights not feelings.” Feelings don’t have Biscoff cookies and salted peanuts.

18 “BRB, booking my next vacation already.” Anyone have a good vacay recommendation?

19 “No shoes, no worries.” Not even flip-flops.