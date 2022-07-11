Shopping
People Are Replacing Their Household Products With These Things That Are So Much More Clever
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
I find that my home always has room for improvement, which is why I’m often on the hunt for clever household products that are better than the ones I already own. For example, instead of spending unnecessary cash restocking paper lint rollers to clean up dog hair, I can use this reusable rolling tool that picks up way more fur — and I don’t have to toss it out afterwards.
I’m definitely not the only one who thinks like this — you probably do as well. Thousands of customers are replacing their average home products for versions that are more efficient and useful. From a garden hose that stretches up to three times its length to a showerhead with a color-changing LED light, these genius home upgrades are great ways to elevate your living space without breaking the bank.