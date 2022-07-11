People Are Replacing Their Household Products With These Things That Are So Much More Clever

I find that my home always has room for improvement, which is why I’m often on the hunt for clever household products that are better than the ones I already own. For example, instead of spending unnecessary cash restocking paper lint rollers to clean up dog hair, I can use this reusable rolling tool that picks up way more fur — and I don’t have to toss it out afterwards.

I’m definitely not the only one who thinks like this — you probably do as well. Thousands of customers are replacing their average home products for versions that are more efficient and useful. From a garden hose that stretches up to three times its length to a showerhead with a color-changing LED light, these genius home upgrades are great ways to elevate your living space without breaking the bank.

1 This Clip-On Strainer That Takes Up Less Storage Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap-On Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your kitchen has limited storage space, using this clip-on strainer is a great way to free up a shelf. Made from flexible silicone, it snaps onto nearly any pot or pan for quick and easy draining. The slim design takes up just a quarter of the space of a traditional colander, and several reviewers have stated that it works just as well — if not better. According to a reviewer: “Way better than a standard strainer/colander for draining water from pasta and other boiled items and way easier to wash and store.” Available colors: 5

2 These Blackout Curtains That Really Block Out Light NICETOWN Blackout Curtains Amazon $32 See On Amazon Not only do these ultra-thick blackout curtains keep light from entering your room, but they also thermally insulate your home — keeping heat out in the summer and cold air out in the winter. Unlike traditional curtains, these are designed with an exterior black layer that blocks UV rays and an interior layer that’s available in any color you like. The double-layer design also absorbs excess outside noise, so you can get a good night’s rest. According to a reviewer: “I have been buying several “blackout” curtains and they don’t even come close to this curtain. This is the definition of blackout and is amazing quality.” Available sizes: 30

Available colors: 27

3 A Smart Light Bulb That Lets You Customize Your Lighting Kasa Smart Light Bulb Amazon $12 See On Amazon With this smart light bulb from Kasa, you can set timers and adjust the brightness levels of the lighting in your home via a smartphone app or by using a simple voice command if you have a smart assistant. You can even set the light bulbs to get gradually brighter in the morning or darker at night. According to a reviewer: “Much better than trying to use a standard outlet timer. Plus you can adjust the brightness and set it to come on slow.”

4 The Airtight Canister That Keeps Coffee Beans Fresher Coffee Gator Coffee Canister Amazon $24 See On Amazon Believe it or not, the freshness of coffee beans affects the overall taste of your morning beverage. This stainless steel canister is airtight, with a rubber seal that preserves the flavor of your beans. The Gator canister is also designed with a built-in date tracker, so you can see when your coffee is due to expire. According to a reviewer: “Immediately after transferring coffee into the Gator canister, the coffee tasted better and became more aromatic.” Available colors: Gray, Silver

5 The Motion-Sensor Lights That Aren’t Harsh Like Overhead Lights Brilliant Evolution Wireless Stair Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Because these self-adhesive lights are completely wireless, you can use them to illuminate your dark stairwell without any cumbersome wires getting in the way. The battery-operated light strips are motion-activated, detecting movement from up to 10 feet away, and automatically shutting off after 30 seconds of inactivity. According to a reviewer: “Placed them on my stairwell, so when I come down the stairs at night, the stairs are illuminated and I don't have to put on the hall lights.”

6 This Reviewer-Favorite Pet Hair Remover That Doesn’t Use Sticky Paper ChomChom Pet Hair Remover Amazon $28 See On Amazon With more than 86,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it’s clear that the ChomChom pet hair remover is a favorite among dog and cat owners. The rolling tool lifts hair from your furniture, bedding, and clothes, packing it into an internal chamber that can be opened for easy disposal. According to a reviewer: “No more sticky rollers, no more vacuuming my couches. This clever device does it well, quickly, and emptying out all the collected fur/hair is a breeze.”

7 An Instant-Read Meat Thermometer With A Screen That’s Easier To Read Kizen Instant-Read Meat Thermometer Amazon $16 See On Amazon This highly rated meat thermometer reads temperatures in as little as three seconds, displaying the numbers on a large, bright LED screen. The device is also fully waterproof, so you can use it to measure the heat of frying oil and beverages. When not in use, the thermometer folds up for compact storage. According to a reviewer: “Responds quickly. Easy to read with the background light. Better than our old fork.” Available colors: 3

8 These Aloe-Infused Sheets That Are Softer Than The Rest Sleep Restoration Aloe-Infused Sheets Amazon $46 See On Amazon Treated with aloe vera — which is known for its moisturizing properties — this sheet set is incredibly soft. The microfiber material is silky against your skin, and is easy to launder in the washing machine. Complete with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases, the set is available in cream, gray, navy, and white. According to a reviewer: “I didn't expect for the sheets to feel much different being "infused with aloe" because I figured that washing them would have removed any plus that the aloe would add. However, the sheets softness truly surprised me. They are very soft and comfortable.” Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

Available colors: 4

9 A Memory Foam Bath Mat That’s Comfier Than A Bath Rug Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Designed with a luxurious velvet cover and anti-slip PVC backing, this memory foam bath mat provides a soft cushion for your feet after stepping out of the shower. Drying in minutes, the ultra-absorbent mat is a step up from your average rug. It comes in a wide variety of colors and patterns, so you can find one that complements your bathroom’s decor. According to a reviewer: “It is very soft and absorbent, stays in place well. Way better than a rug!” Available sizes: 8

Available colors and patterns: 27

10 These Extra-Long Oven Mitts That Offer More Protection HOMWE Extra-Long Oven Mitts Amazon $17 See On Amazon Unlike traditional oven mitts, these silicone mitts feature cuffs that extends up the arms, providing additional protection against hot oven racks and pans. Withstanding temperatures up to 450° Fahrenheit, the textured oven mitts allow you to safely grip cookware, pots, and pans without any slipping. According to a reviewer: “I love the longer length - no more burns on my wrist when taking cookie trays out of the oven!” Available colors: 14

11 The Pasta Maker That’s Faster Than Rolling & Cutting By Hand Nuvantee Pasta Maker Amazon $32 See On Amazon Instead of rolling out your pasta by hand and cutting it into pieces, you can take a shortcut by using this manual pasta maker — and get better results. Complete with seven different thickness options, the stainless steel device can create spaghetti, fettuccine, linguini, and more. All you need to get started is flour, salt, and eggs. According to a reviewer: “Definitely worth the money as the results are much better than rolling them out by hand and cutting them.”

12 This Rechargeable Lighter That Works In Windy Conditions Power Practical USB-Rechargeable Lighter Amazon $24 See On Amazon Here’s a USB-rechargeable lighter that doesn’t use a flame to light candles, barbecues, or campfires. Rather, it relies on plasma technology — so it even works in windy or rainy conditions. The extended design allows you to access hard-to-reach spots, and it charges completely in less than an hour. According to a reviewer: “I've been using this to light my BBQ and it works great. It's long enough like most other lighters but it works so much better.” Available colors: Black, Gold, Silver

13 A Set Of Measuring Cups With Square Spoons For Reaching Into Spice Jars Simply Gourmet Measuring Cups and Spoons Amazon $34 See On Amazon Made from sleek, durable stainless steel, this set of measuring cups and spoons is a must-have for any avid cook. The extra-long spoons have square-shaped heads, which allows them to fit into narrow spice jars more easily. Each cup and spoon is also constructed with a loop at the end, so you can hang them up when not in use. According to a reviewer: “The square measuring spoons are awesome. Unlike round ones, these fit into spice bottles.”

14 These Glass Food Containers That Are Oven-Safe & Stain-Resistant Superior Glass Meal Prep Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Complete with locking lids, these glass food containers are perfect for meal prepping at the beginning of the week or storing leftovers after dinner. Unlike plastic, the glass material resists staining and can be placed directly in the oven to warm up your meals. Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. According to a reviewer: “I recently purchased these to replace the plastic food containers. Nice to be able to put them in the oven for meal prepped dinners.”

15 This Electric Fly Swatter That Zaps Bugs Without Effort Zap It! Electric Bug Zapper Amazon $25 See On Amazon This electric fly swatter is perfect for those who loathe cleaning up the mess after they’ve successfully crushed a fly against a window or piece of furniture. Designed with a 4,000-volt grid, the swatter zaps bugs with an electric shock — eliminating them instantly. It’s also USB-rechargeable, lasting up to 10,000 zaps before needing to be juiced up again. According to a reviewer: “Much better than squashing them on the counter with a nasty fly swatter.” Available sizes: Mini, Medium, Large

16 A Sturdy Bamboo Charcuterie Board With A Hidden Storage Drawer Dynamic Gear Cheese Board Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made from sleek, sturdy bamboo wood, this cheese board is a cut above the rest — that’s why it has an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon after 3,700 reviews. It’s designed with deep grooves that hold fruit, crackers, and nuts, and it even has a built-in drawer that holds the stainless steel serving utensils. According to a reviewer: “An excellent cheese board made of high-quality bamboo material. The finish is smooth and beautiful, and the drawer opens and closes smoothly but tightly.”

17 The Microwavable Popcorn Maker That’s Better Than Using Bags HOTPOP Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $15 See On Amazon Place your kernels inside this silicone bowl with a little bit of oil (if you like), put it in the microwave, and voilà! You have fresh, fluffy popcorn that tastes better than what you get from a paper bag — just ask the 19,900 customers who gave this product a five-star rating on Amazon. The dishwasher-safe bowl collapses when not in use, making it ideal for compact kitchens. According to a reviewer: “I love the fresher taste you get as opposed to the popcorn in a bag. It's super easy to clean, just soap and hot water. Also love the way it collapses for easy storage.” Available colors: 16

18 This Microfiber Hair Towel That’s Gentler & More Absorbent Than Terry Cloth Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you have long hair that takes forever to dry, you should check out this hair towel wrap made out of absorbent microfiber. Soft and lightweight, the towel quickly soaks up moisture from your hair, cutting down the time it takes before you can style it. An elastic lining and button closure in the back keeps the towel securely on your head. It soaks up more water than terry cloth, and is gentler on strands, too. According to a reviewer: “Exceeded my expectations, honestly. I have very long hair and this still works perfectly. It’s so much better than having a heavy towel on my head!” Available colors and patterns: 11

19 A Highly Rated Ice Cream Scoop That Digs Into Even The Hardest Ice Cream SUMO Ice Cream Scoop Amazon $11 See On Amazon Boasting an average of 4.9 out of five stars on Amazon after 3,500 reviews, it’s clear that this ice cream scoop from SUMO isn’t your average scoop. The stainless steel scoop is designed with a chiseled tip that glides through rock-solid ice cream, and the rubber handle ensures a secure grip. It’s also dishwasher-safe, so it’s easy to clean. According to a reviewer: “Holy cow, now THIS is an ice cream scoop. [...] It hacks through the hardest ice cream better than any other scoop we've owned.” Available colors: Blue, Green, Red

20 This Satin Pillowcase That Won’t Damage Your Skin & Hair Like Cotton Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Amazon $20 See On Amazon Unlike traditional cotton pillowcases, this satin pillowcase won’t dry out skin at all — in fact, the lustrous material preserves your face’s natural moisture while you sleep. It also prevents tangles and breakage in your hair, so you can wake up with smooth, silky strands. According to a reviewer: “I don’t think I will go back to using regular pillow cases again. Such a difference. Really helps maintain the integrity of my color processed hair.” Available sizes: Queen, King

Available colors and patterns: 11

21 The Reusable Organic Food Wraps That Are More Eco-Friendly Than Plastic Bee's Wrap Reusable Food Wraps (3-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon An eco-friendly alternative to plastic bags, these organic cotton food wraps are fully reusable — just rinse them off with soap and water and let them dry. Each wrap is coated in beeswax and tree resin, allowing the material to secure tightly around your leftover produce and meals. You’ll also save money, since you won’t need to stock up on plastic wrap every time you go to the store. According to a reviewer: “Can't recommend these beeswax wraps enough. The antimicrobial aspect of the beeswax keeps fruits and vegetables super fresh for much longer than plastic bags.” Available colors: 4

22 These Multi-Blade Scissors That Cut Up Fresh Herbs Faster Than Regular Shears Jenaluca Herb Scissors Amazon $17 See On Amazon Reduce the amount of time you spend chopping herbs by using these multi-blade scissors. Designed with five individual stainless steel blades, the scissors make easy work of cutting mint, basil, rosemary, thyme, and more. The comfy rubber handles ensure a secure grip, while the plastic blade cover also acts as a pick to remove remaining bits of plant debris. According to a reviewer: “The herb scissors make it easier to add herbs to all kinds of food. They chop without bruising the herbs. Quicker and easier prep means I use more healthy herbs every day.” Available colors: Black, Green

23 A Microfiber Spin Mop That Actually Reaches Into Tight Spaces O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop Amazon $33 See On Amazon With a triangle-shaped microfiber head and an extendable handle, this spin mop is designed to reach tough corners and tight spaces beneath furniture. The included bucket includes a hands-free wringing feature which allows you to control how much water you use — just press the foot pedal to activate the spinning basket inside. According to a reviewer: “Mop is very easy to use, and does a better job than a regular mop.”

24 The Hangers That Save More Space On Your Closet Rod HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Looking for an easy, wallet-friendly way to free up some space in your closet? These hanging organizers will do the trick. You can store them either vertically or horizontally — each one has space for up to five garments. The strong plastic swivel hooks are designed to hold up to 8 pounds at a time. According to a reviewer: “Simple, easy to use, and effective. My once over-stuffed closet has enough room to slide things around in now.”

25 This Wrinkle-Release Spray That’s A Great Alternative To Ironing The Laundress Wrinkle Release Spray Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re traveling or simply pressed for time, sometimes lugging out the ironing board just isn’t possible. And honestly, who needs to iron when you can get creases out of your clothes with this wrinkle-release spray? Formulated with plant-based ingredients, the floral citrus-scented spray can be used on silk, linens, suits, and more. Just spritz, then tug on the fabric with your hands to remove wrinkles. According to a reviewer: “This is the perfect solution for those set in wrinkles. I find it to work just as good as ironing, and takes way less time.”

26 A Light-Up Showerhead For More Relaxing Nighttime Showers KAIREY Color-Changing Showerhead Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only can this rainfall showerhead increase the feeling of your water pressure, but it also has a built-in LED light that changes seven different colors — perfect for taking nighttime showers without turning on your bathroom light. The handheld attachment fits any standard shower hose, and it’s easy to install without any tools. The best part? The lights are powered by the water — no batteries required. According to a reviewer: “Super easy to install and made my water pressure 10x better. The lights are really cool and makes showering at nighttime that much better.”

27 These Spoon Rests That Also Have Space For Pot Lids IYOOH Spoon Rest and Lid Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Designed with a built-in divider and five different slots, this spoon rest can hold a variety of kitchen utensils as well as a pot lid. Place your spatulas, chopsticks, and serving forks on the plastic surface — the holder will catch any drips or spills. Heat-resistant up to 320 degrees Fahrenheit, the spoon rest is also dishwasher-safe. Each pack comes with two. According to a reviewer: “So much better than old style spoon trivet. You can fit multiple utensils and it’s machine washable. Great for someone who cooks often.”

28 This Shower Curtain Liner That Resists Soap Scum More Effectively LiBa PEVA Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Instead of frequently replacing your shower curtain liner because it gets gross, invest in this shower curtain liner that allows water to bead right off — which means no more soap scum and mildew. Along with rust-resistant grommets for hanging, the liner features three heavy-duty magnets at the hem to keep it from blowing around. According to a reviewer: “This curtain is super thick and way better than I expected. Does not stick to me while showering. Stays in place and rinses clean of soap easily.” Available sizes: 4

29 A Cooling Bamboo Blanket That Won’t Overheat You Like Other Blankets DANGTOP Cooling Bamboo Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon The cooling bamboo fibers in this blanket make it an excellent choice for those who tend to sweat at night. Lightweight and soft, the blanket provides a thin layer of comfort, while dissipating body heat. There are multiple calming shades to pick from, as well as three different sizes to suit your bed. According to a reviewer: “I slept so much better with this. With most blankets I wake up all sweaty. Have been using this for a few weeks and haven't woken up sweaty once.” Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 10

30 This Automatic Toilet Cleaning System That Doesn’t Require Scrubbing Fluidmaster Flush 'n Sparkle Automatic Toilet Cleaner Amazon $10 See On Amazon With this automatic toilet cleaning system, your porcelain bowl will be freshened up with each and every flush. Complete with a bleach cartridge that lasts up to three months, the cleaning system is easy to install in just a few minutes. The mechanism is designed to avoid contact with your toilet’s rubber fill valve, so it won’t cause any damage. According to a reviewer: “As it states, it is better than just throwing a block of chemicals in the tank that will eventually ruin rubber fittings. It is better than any sticky or hanging thing you set in the bowl. It is really easy to install. Cleans well.”

31 The Outlet Extender That’s More Streamlined Than A Power Strip POWRUI Outlet Extender Amazon $20 See On Amazon Taking up a fraction of the space of a conventional power strip, this outlet extender is equipped with six AC outlets and two USB ports — allowing you to power up to eight devices and appliances at one time. The surge protector also has a built-in LED light that automatically turns on in the dark. According to a reviewer: “This is so much better than a regular surge protector, no more strips taking up space on the floor. Stays right over the wall socket, and the usb ports are great for phone chargers.”

32 A Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack That Takes Up Less Storage Space Seropy Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $10 See On Amazon Designed with stainless steel slats and anti-slip silicone edges, this space-saving drying rack rests securely over your sink. Place rinsed dish ware, produce, and cutlery on top — the excess water drains directly into the basin below. When not in use, the rack can be neatly rolled up and placed in a drawer. According to a reviewer: “Fits perfectly on my sink. Much better than taking up space with one of those ugly dish drainers.” Available colors: Gray, Black

33 This Expandable Hose That Retracts To A Non-Bulky Size Gardguard Expandable Hose Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’re working with limited space in your garden, this expandable hose is a great investment. Made with durable polyester fabric, the hose stretches up to three times its original length, then contracts without any kinks, twists, or tangles, so you don’t have to worry about tripping over any bulk. The easy-grip nozzle has 10 different spraying patterns to suit your garden’s needs. According to a reviewer: “The nozzle has quite a few settings and gets some good distance. [...] So much better than the heavy old green hose... should have switched sooner!!” Available sizes: 25 feet, 50 feet, 75 feet, 100 feet

Available colors: 8

34 A Memory Foam Pillow That Keeps You Cooler With Temperature-Regulating Gel WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only is this memory foam pillow supportive, but it also can help cool you down at night. The foam is infused with a temperature-regulating gel that dissipates your body heat while you sleep. In addition, the ventilated design increases airflow for better circulation. If you like your pillow to be firmer than a down-filled one, this is the one for you. According to a reviewer: “Honestly a bit shocked what a difference this pillow has made in my life. Way better than feather or polyester fiber pillows right out the package.” Available sizes: Standard, Queen, King

35 These Power Drill Scrubbing Brushes That Offer A More Thorough Clean Holikme Power Drill Scrubbing Brushes (Set of 4) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These brush attachments transform your power drill into your new favorite cleaning tool. Perfect for tubs, stove grates, bathroom tiles, and more, the elongated attachments are designed to scrub tight spaces and hard-to reach corners. Compatible with most cordless drills, the bristled brushes come in a wide range of thicknesses for a variety of cleaning jobs. According to a reviewer: “These cleaned deep mildew on tile grout and water scale from glass shower door better than anything I've ever used. I feel a little odd taking the drill into the shower, but these were extremely effective.” Available colors: 6

36 These Silicone Scrubbers That Are More Odor-Resistant Than Sponges Peachy Clean Dish Scrubbers (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from soft but tough, silicone, these dish scrubbers resist odor better than their spongey cousins. Plus, they’re infused with a light peach scent that keeps them smelling even fresher. Gentle enough to use on delicate cookware and glasses, they’re also dishwasher-safe, so you can use them over and over again. According to a reviewer: “I love this product! I have been using it for months and purchased twice already. It doesn’t get that terrible moldy smell regular sponges get and it still works well with food that gets stuck in plates and containers.”

37 This Double Hamper That Makes Wash Day Easier By Sorting Laundry Beforehand Simple Houseware Double Laundry Hamper Amazon $33 See On Amazon Outfitted with removable mesh laundry bags, a lid, and a built-in divider, this double hamper is definitely an upgrade from a traditional basket. The dividing panel allows you to separate your light and dark clothes, so you don’t have to go to the trouble on laundry day. Durable yet lightweight, the hamper is easy to pick up and move around the house. According to a reviewer: “I really like this hamper. It was very easy to be put together and the fact that there is a separator, makes it even better. Definitely a great purchase.” Available colors: 8

38 The Nesting Cutlery Organizer That Takes Up Less Drawer Space Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Organizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Thanks to its individually stacked compartments, this cutlery organizer can hold up to 24 pieces of silverware at once, and it takes up way less space than a traditional organizer. The nonslip bottom keeps it from sliding around, and the icons on each compartment indicate what kind of utensil is inside. According to a reviewer: “I hated my big bulky organizer and was so done with the mess of them when I found this.... this thing is amazing and my utensil drawer has never looked better.”

39 A Universal Knife Block That’s More Practical Than Other Knife Blocks Laxinis Universal Knife Block Amazon $15 See On Amazon This universal block doesn’t have compartments that only accommodate certain blade sizes; rather the slots can take on any-size knife, so you’re not limited in storage options. The sleek stainless steel is not only durable — it gives the block a contemporary look. There are 12 knife slots total, as well as an extra compartment for your kitchen shears. According to a reviewer: “Replaced my old block with this one. What a difference, it matches my silver and black appliances. It holds a lot of knives (I have many in there) and my scissors. My counter looks better with this replacement.”