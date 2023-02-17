People On A Budget Say These Clever Things On Amazon Save Them A Ton Of Money Around The House

The fact that you’re on a budget doesn’t have to hold you back from getting the things you need to make life easier or better on a day-to-day basis. In fact, the items on this list are all extremely affordable and come highly recommended by throngs of eager Amazon reviewers. Even if you’re not on a budget, there’s a good chance you’ll want to snag something off of this list.

There are tons of options here that are reusable to give you the biggest bang for your buck, while other items will help save you money by preventing damage from happening to the home decor, furniture, and belongings you already have. Whatever your budget status, it’s a win-win for you.

1 These Soft-Close Cabinet Bumpers That Prevent Slamming GorillaGrit Clear Soft Close Drawer Cabinet Door Bumpers Amazon $7 See On Amazon These handy little bumpers can be used to cushion cabinet doors, drawers, and doorknobs — even to protect furniture from items like heavy vases, decor, or other gadgets. Each bumper is backed with an adhesive that works on glass, wood, metal, ceramic, and granite. One reviewer said: “Don’t waste your money on expensive soft close bumpers etc, these do just as good a job at a fraction of the price, these are perfect.”

2 A 10-Pack Of Environmentally Friendly Reusable Zip Top Bags Qinline Reusable Food Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon It seems like you can never have enough zip-top bags, especially reusable ones. In this 10-pack you get two gallon-size bags, four sandwich sizes, and four snack sizes. Use them when you pack lunch or store food in the fridge or freezer. And as an added bonus, they are leak-proof. One reviewer said: “These are great. They wash up nice. I am finding ways of saving money (and the environment) by doing more of this kind of thing. Having these has greatly cut down on buying the single use baggies.”

3 This Handy Tool To Squeeze Every Bit Of Toothpaste From The Tube KINMINGZHU Rolling Tube Toothpaste Squeezer (3-Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Never feel like you’re wasting toothpaste with the help of this rolling tube squeezer. It is designed to work with any brand and tube of toothpaste (or other tubed product) for ultimate convenience. Place the end in the small opening, and then turn the knob to secure and squeeze out your product of choice. One reviewer said: “These work great for toothpaste and all those tubes you have in the bathroom laying around. They keep them neat, standing up and you get to use all of the product.”

4 These Scrubby Swedish Dishcloths You Can Use Time & Again Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Save yourself money while also becoming eco-friendlier thanks to these Swedish dish cloths. These cloths are made from a blend of cellulose and cotton, making them highly durable and absorbent. They also have a textured pattern that makes them excellent for scrubbing off dirt and grime. One reviewer said: “Great product. These will reduce my use of paper [towels] dramatically. Save money, help the environment...win win.”

5 A Handheld Milk Frother To Make Your Favorite Lattes At Home Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make your favorite barista-approved caffeinated beverage right at home thanks to this handheld milk frother. But it’s not just great for foaming up milk; use it to beat eggs or stir up matcha. The spinning wand is made from stainless steel so rust will not be an issue. And there are plenty of color options the silicone rubber handle comes in to complement your kitchen. One reviewer said: “... I would literally pay 4 times as much for it because it saves me so much money because I would rather have my own coffee at home with this than go to any coffee shop!!”

6 This Produce Saver That Will Keep Your Food Fresher, Longer Bluapple Produce Saver (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Extend the life of your fruits and veggies and get your money’s worth from this produce saver. They are shaped to look like an apple in a cute blue shade. Each one comes with a tiny package filled with an active ingredient that prolongs the freshness of your produce. The packets will last you for three months before needing replaced. One reviewer said: “I love this little money saver. I seem to always purchase too much fruit and vegetables and they go bad before we can eat them. I put this in our fridge drawer and I had grapes that lasted weeks longer than normally. It saves us a lot.”

7 A Set Of Wool Dryer Balls That Is So Much Better Than Fabric Softeners Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These wool dryer balls are going to be the only thing you want to use when drying your clothes in the future. They help fluff and soften clothing and come unscented, which is perfect for people with sensitive skin that need to avoid perfumes and similar ingredients. However, you can add a few drops of essential oil to scent the laundry as you wish. One reviewer said: “[I] used all 6 balls. there was no wrinkling, no scent, no static. and no noise. best of all, the six balls (yes, all six) reduced my drying time from 55 minutes to 30 minutes.”

8 A Mini Spatula That Gets Out All The Product The Spatty Last Drop Beauty Spatula Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you feel like you’re leaving product behind in tiny jars, consider getting these last-drop spatulas to scrape out the remaining bits. In fact, you’ll get up to 25% more out of empty jars using this small, handy device. The head is made of flexible silicone that is also highly durable. One reviewer said: “I get between and week and a month’s worth of product that otherwise would have been tossed by using this. The money you save by all the product out of the container quickly covers the cost of this spatula.”

9 These Rechargeable Motion Sensor Night Lights That Are So Helpful Auvon Rechargeable Motion Sensor Night Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You’ll love the versatile convenience these motion sensor lights add throughout your house. No batteries are necessary to operate these lights — just use the USB cable that comes with them to recharge whenever it has run out of juice. Easily apply it to any surface thanks to the sticky adhesive backing. One reviewer said: “I was very surprised at how much I like this nightlight! We keep it in an area of the bathroom where we have no outlets, so we can see when getting up at night without having to turn on lights ... I've had it for over a month and still haven't had to charge it.”

10 This Heating Tool That Reseals Open Snack Bags To Keep Things Fresher Shendian Mini Chip Bag Sealer Amazon $13 See On Amazon This mini bag sealer is the perfect tool to help keep your favorite snacks fresh. It is designed with two corrugated metal plates that reseal all types of items. You can use it safely on materials like aluminum and thicker plastics. Clamp the plates together for one to three seconds and your bag will be sealed. One reviewer said: “I use this to reseal bags of chips cookies and any other snack i cant finish. One of the best things I've purchased from amazon. Love it! Heats up in about a minute! Reseals in seconds. Keeps [things] fresh.”

11 These Silicone Baking Mats That Are Easier Than Foil Kitzini Silicone Baking Mats (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Your baking creations will never again be ruined by sticking to the bottom of the sheet pan thanks to these nifty silicone baking mats. They’re made from BPA-free silicone that is reinforced with a fiberglass mesh making them ultra durable. They can withstand temperatures that range from -40 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, too. One reviewer said: “[It’s] so nice to wash the mat and re-use it. I do a lot of cooking in my toaster oven as it uses less energy than my oven. Now I don't have to use a new sheet of aluminum foil every time I heat up pizza or tater tots or etc.”

12 An Outlet Extender With A Handy On/Off Switch GE Grounded Power Switch Amazon $9 See On Amazon This grounded power switch is compatible with just about any device that uses a wall outlet. On the side, there is a flip switch that makes it beyond easy for you to turn the appliance on and off — it’s a great solution for lights and appliances with hard-to-reach cord switches or power buttons. One reviewer said: “Perfect way to keep electronics from running all day and all night long. Just power up when you need it and turn it off when [you're] done to save even more money.”

13 These Glass Globes That Self-Water Your Houseplants Blazin' Bison Self Watering Bulbs (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add a little pizzazz to your houseplants with these self-watering bulbs. Not only do these pretty glass ornaments add a pop of color, they allow the plant to self-regulate its water intake. Even better, they’re capable of holding water for up to two weeks to save you time and energy, and keep your green friends hydrated while you’re away. One reviewer said: “After a 2 1/2 week vacation I came back to all my plants alive and healthy! These are great at keeping my plants watered when I get forgetful about watering them!”

14 A Reusable Lint Roller That’s Better Than Disposable Sticky Sheets ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $31 See On Amazon This reusable lint roller is a must-have for all pet owners out there. The roller has nylon strips that grab hair, lint, and fuzz off of clothes and furniture with ease. When the waste section is full, pop it open and empty out the contents into the trash. One reviewer said: “No more lint roller, no more Scotch tape wrapped around my hand. The Chom Chom is simply the best for removing the cat hair on top of my comforter. I can't believe how quick and easy it is to use. I'm very impressed.”

15 This At-Home Knife Sharpener That Handles All Types Of Blades AnySharp Pro Knife Sharpener Amazon $22 See On Amazon This handy little knife sharpener brings old knives new life, and is so simple to use. It will work with straight and serrated edges. The sharpening blade is made from a tungsten carbide that helps preserve the life span of your most used and loved knives, as well. Just run your blade through with easy, light strokes. One reviewer said: “[Take] the knife or even scissors that you wish to sharpen, and just glide them along the sharpening groove in the direction of the arrow about 3-4 times, and your blades edge is like new!”

16 A Flexible Brush To Clean Out Your Dryer Vent & Improve Efficiency Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon This flexible dryer vent cleaner delivers safety and efficiency when it comes to your dryer vent. The head of the brush is equipped with synthetic bristles that are situated on a bendable 40-foot-long hose. Use a power drill and attach it to the end for even more high-powered results to remove old lint from your dryer vent. One reviewer said: “The brush and extensions were very easy to use; it cleaned out decades of lint. Admittedly, I have an older dryer, however, the dry time got cut in half now that the vent is clean. Not [to] mention, it will probably cut down on my energy bill significantly. I would highly recommend!”

17 This Simple Bidet That Attaches Directly To Your Toilet Seat Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $27 See On Amazon Say goodbye to constantly spending money on toilet paper thanks to this bidet attachment. It connects directly to the seat of your toilet for an easy-to-do installation. The spray nozzle can adjust its angle to help get you perfectly clean after each trip to the bathroom. One reviewer said: “If you’re like I was ... looking for a great first match with a bidet to save money on TP and wipes for that extra clean and fresh feeling. Then you have come to the right place.”

18 A Faux Rock Perfect For Hiding A Spare Key RamPro Hide-A-Spare-Key Fake Rock Amazon $7 See On Amazon This key hider rock looks so real, upon first glance you won’t think twice about it. However, pop off the top and it is the perfect place to hide a spare key so you never have to worry about getting locked out of the house. Its discreet look camouflages it with its surroundings for safekeeping. One reviewer said: “Looks like a real rock and blends in with the others. After paying a locksmith 100 bucks to get into [my] house, this is a smart cheap alternative.”

19 A Mineral Oil That Will Restore Your Wooden Cutting Boards Thirteen Chefs Mineral Oil Amazon $13 See On Amazon This mineral oil is the ultimate food-safe, moisturizing product for a wide array of kitchen utensils you cook with every day. It’s safe to use on surfaces like bamboo, marble, and soapstone. If you have wooden cutting boards you use often, this oil will help keep moisture locked in so cracks won’t be an issue. One reviewer said: “This product brought old cutlery and cutting boards back to life! Would recommend using this product ! A little goes a long way. Every drop is worth the money spent!”

20 A Pour Spout That Aerates Wine For Improved Taste TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer and Wine Stopper (2-pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Always pour yourself the perfect glass of wine with this handy aerator spout. Inside the pour spout is a metal disc with holes in it that regulate how fast vino comes out of the bottle, while providing the perfect amount of oxygen and filtering sediment. And you don’t just get the pour spout; you also get a wine stopper to keep whatever wine you don’t drink fresh for a few extra days. One reviewer said: “I love the taste of my wine so much more when I pour it through the aerator ! This bottle stopper looks very nice in my bottle and seals it well.”

21 This Brush Made To Safely Clean Cast Iron Pans OXO Good Grips Cast Iron Pan Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon This cast iron pan brush specially made to clean your cast iron skillets is going to be one of your new kitchen favorites. On one side it has thick, stiff bristles that are great for removing leftover food without using soap. The other side has a scraper that is perfect for getting into the corners and around the edges for cleaning. One reviewer said: “So glad I bought this. Only takes a minute to clean even the worst stuck on mess with just a little water. Scrub then rinse and after the third rinse it is clean. It's cleaning of all the stuff that wouldn't come off before. Pans are looking better than ever.”

22 This Slide-On Door Stopper That Prevents Drafts Everlasting Comfort Under Door Draft Stopper Amazon $20 See On Amazon This under-door draft stopper is ridiculously easy to install. It simply slides right under the bottom of the door, while the two foam strips on the side secure it in place. Not only is it great for stopping drafts, but it also helps with cutting down excess noise. One reviewer said: “[The] amount of heat it helps keep in the house is amazing it will save you money on your heating bill and [I] am sure it will also help keep the house cool during A/C time.”

23 These Touch-Up Markers To Repair Wooden Furniture DAIXISM Wood Furniture Repair Kit Amazon $9 See On Amazon Quickly and easily fix your favorite pieces of furniture thanks to this wood repair marker kit. In it, you get six different finishes of markers, and then the same six in crayon form for deeper dings. It’s perfect for fixing up nicks, scratches, and other damage that inevitably happens over time. One reviewer said: “Good and accurate description. Saved lot of money in repairs.”

24 A 3-Pack Of Drain Snakes That Makes You Your Own Plumber Forlivese Drain Snake (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon You can save yourself a lot of time and money for clog fixes with these drain snakes. They are made from a flexible plastic with hooks along the edges that are designed to grab and pull out hair from your drains. They’re 25 inches long, giving you great reach to snag the clog. One reviewer said: “Saves from a lot of plumber’s bills. This is the third time I have bought them. Whenever a friend or relative has a stopped drain, I volunteer to unstop their drain. I then give [them] the clog remover for later use.”

25 These Cable Savers That Protect Your Charger Cords From Damage Jetec Charger Cable Savers (24-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Preserve the integrity of all your charging cords with the help of these cable savers. You get a total of 24 in this pack. The cable savers are made from a flexible silicone that makes them easy to put on and take off, as well as move with the cords. One reviewer said: “Saved my new iPad cable from fraying.”

26 These Reusable K-Cup Filters That Save On Disposables K&J Reusable Filter Cups (4-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Turn your Keurig into an eco-friendlier drink machine when you switch to using these reusable filter cups. They are compatible with just about every Keurig model on the market. The micro-etched stainless steel mesh prevents sediment from seeping out into your coffee or tea for a super tasty brew. One reviewer said: “Saves money. Is eco-friendly. Reusable and good quality. I would buy them again and do recommend them for anyone with a Keurig.”

27 A Miniature Sewing Kit That Has Everything You Need ARTIKA Sewing Kit Amazon $7 See On Amazon Clothing repair projects can now be taken on right at home thanks to this complete sewing kit. Aside from a colorful spectrum of threads that traverses the rainbow, this kit comes with scissors, needles, pins, measuring tape, clips, and a thimble. It’s the perfect size to take with you on the go, as well. One reviewer said: “The sewing kit is wonderful! It has everything you need for sewing ... New slacks are always too long on me, so I have to hem them. Great value for the money.”

28 A Stain Remover Powerful Enough To Defeat Red Wine Chateau Spill Red Wine Stain Remover Amazon $8 See On Amazon This 4-ounce bottle may be small, but the stain remover inside it is super powerful. The ingredients that make up this stain remover are nontoxic and biodegradable, and are tough on wine but gentle on rugs, furniture, clothes, and more. You can use it as a laundry pretreatment, too. One reviewer said: “I have a beige couch, several shirts of varying colors, and a medium pink rug that don’t have stains because of this stuff! I honestly didn’t expect it to work, but I spilled the wine on my couch and I had nothing to lose. It got the stain out after it had dried and been there for days!”

29 A Magnet That Shows If The Dishwasher Is Clean Or Dirty Cinch! Reversible Dishwasher Magnet Amazon $10 See On Amazon Use this double-sided dishwasher magnet to alert your household whether the load in the dishwasher is clean or dirty. The extra strong magnet ensures it will stay secured to the door even when you open and close it. Eliminate the guesswork and double washes for everyone. One reviewer said: “My wife and I were always [rewashing] dishes because we didn’t realize the other one had done it. We tried other systems, but this is the simplest and best solution.”

30 These Washable Puppy Pee Pads That Look Like Rugs PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Potty pads have never been more attractive looking than these, that have the appearance of small area rugs. They are ultra-absorbent and will soak up your pet’s mess without soaking through to the floor. There is also a nonslip backing to secure them in place on the floor. One reviewer said: “No more shredded disposable pads. Plus, not only will these washable pads help reduce waste, they are also stylish enough that guests think they are just a little rug.”

31 A Set Of Cute, Unbreakable Wine Glasses FineDine Unbreakable Wine Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These unbreakable wine glasses are the perfect party cups for when you have guests over. They’re made from stainless steel, which also helps regulate the temperature of whatever you happen to be drinking. Thanks to their incredible durability, these cups are also great to take with you for outdoor events. One reviewer said: “I got these because I am tired of plastic wine glasses that get scratched up and nasty looking. These proved to be the perfect solution with the added bonus that they tend to keep the temperature of your wine more constant.”

32 This Magnetic Holder For Your Bars Of Soap VeoryFly Magnetic Soap Holder Amazon $11 See On Amazon This magnetic soap holder is a game-changer when it comes to storing soap. It has two parts — mount one part to the wall (it has adhesive backing) and press the other into the soap bar. They magnetically hold together to allow soap to dry between uses so it lasts longer. One reviewer said: “I went on a bar soap craze at the beginning of this year, but I hate the goop build up you get by putting soap in a regular soap dish ... I decided to try these because of their minimalist design and I LOVE them! They have a strong hold, even with bigger bars of soap.”

33 This Portable Spray Mop You Fill With Your Own Cleaner MEXERRIS Microfiber Spray Mop Amazon $23 See On Amazon Cleaning floors just became a whole lot simpler thanks to this handy microfiber spray mop. It has a refillable tank, a squeezable trigger, a head that rotates 360 degrees, a scrub attachment, and three microfiber pads. Use it as a wet or dry mop to keep things tidy. One reviewer said: “My partner and I love this ... because we can wash and reuse the pads. It’s not battery operated. And we can mix our own cleaning liquid. So we are saving so much money in the long run and we’re helping the planet.”

34 A Dematting Brush Perfect For Long-Haired Cats & Dogs Hertzko Pet Dematting Tool Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keep your pet’s fur looking amazing all year long with the help of this dematting brush. This comb head is double-sided which removes loose hair and helps gets rid of mats and knots. The rounded teeth at the end are perfect for reaching your pet's belly, too. One reviewer said: “I thought I’d be paying big money grooming my poor cat. This year for some reason he was matted beyond belief, this took them right out in less than 10 minutes. Shocked at how well this thing worked!”

35 This Bumper Thumper Guard That Helps Protect Your Car Luv-Tap Bumper Thumper Front Bumper Guard Shock Amazon $30 See On Amazon Protect the front of your car with this handy bumper guard. This shock-absorbing license plate frame is over 2 inches thick, ensuring you get solid protection. It’s also designed to perfectly frame your license plate without causing any visual obscurement. One reviewer said: “I love this bumper license plate protector! I live in a city where people don't park properly, or don't know how to park at all. With these, I feel at ease, knowing this will protect me from drivers parking in front of me, and decide to love tap me.”

36 This Marker That Makes Tile Grout Look Brand New Rainbow Chalk Markers Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon This grout marker will save you a lot of elbow grease and scrubbing time when it comes to refreshing the tile work in your home. In total, this small pen is capable of treating up to 150 feet of grout. It’s also nontoxic so you can feel at ease using it in the kitchen. One reviewer said: “This worked great! ... Definitely an easy fix if you don’t have the time or money to regrout your tile!!”

37 These Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels For An Eco-Friendlier Option AM NOLIMIT TRADE Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels Amazon $7 See On Amazon Create an eco-friendlier household by switching over to these reusable bamboo paper towels. This roll comes with 20 sheets. You’ll be able to get anywhere from 80 to 100 uses from each sheet — equaling up to 200 rolls of traditional paper towels. Toss in the laundry and use over and over. One reviewer said: “Definitely value for your money, I am amazed by how long I have had my first roll!”

38 These Microfiber Bottle Brushes That Work For Different Shapes & Sizes Turbo Microfiber Bottle Brushes (5-Piece Set) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This set of bottle brushes is perfect for getting deep into all of those bottles you have around the house. You get five different size brushes with different handle lengths and bristle sizes. They’re great to clean out water bottles, baby bottles, tumblers, decanters, and more. Toss them in the dishwasher to clean. One reviewer said: “The different sizes are wonderful. We’re able to keep the baby bottles clean and I can even use them to clean other things, like the kids humidifiers.”

39 A Pack Of Workout Cards Perfect For Fitness Lovers NewMe Fitness Workout Cards Amazon $21 See On Amazon Any fitness lover is going to flip for this deck of workout cards and the fun it brings to exercising. Each card is made from water-resistant plastic, which is exactly what you’ll want once you start to break a sweat. There are a total of 50 and each one has a different exercise listed so you can mix and match to create a workout, or randomly draw cards to make it easy. One reviewer said: “Very good to practice by [myself]. Simple but perfect.”