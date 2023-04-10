People Who Are Good At Saving Money Swear By These Clever Things

Reading back over your bank statement at the end of the month can feel nerve-wracking. From food delivery services when you have a fully stocked fridge to subscriptions on auto-pay that drain your savings, it can be surprising to realize how much you’re spending.

Luckily, there are tons of swaps and switches you can make throughout your everyday routine if you want to save a little extra money. From reusable coffee pods to stain removers that keep clothes looking good as new, these clever products are all sworn money-savers by people who are good at budgeting.

1 These Reusable Coffee Pods For A Sustainable Choice Perfect Pod Reusable Coffee Pod Amazon $15 Instead of constantly throwing away single-use cups, reach for these reusable coffee pods if you want a more sustainable choice. All you have to do is flip open the lid, scoop up your favorite blend, close it up, and brew yourself a cup. Its two-tablespoon capacity gives you just the right amount every time, and it's compatible with most single-serve coffee makers. One Reviewer Wrote: "Gave this as a gift to my son who is cost-conscious and he loved it! Now he will save money by not buying boxes of coffee pods and he doesn't have to worry about waste and a bonus he gets to drink his favorite coffee! Wonderful!" — Amazon Customer

2 This 20-Pack Of Silicone Straws With A Cleaning Brush Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (20-Pack) + Cleaning Brush Amazon $17 This 20-pack of silicone straws makes a smart alternative to its disposable plastic counterpart. Made with food-grade silicone, they're BPA and plastic free, and they're compatible with most reusable tumblers. Simply clean them out with the included brush and throw them in the dishwasher to use them again and again with your favorite beverages. They even have a size that's perfect for smoothies. One Reviewer Wrote: "These are durable, easy to clean, and are withstanding my daughter's habit of straw chewing. They are saving money as they are re-usable!" — Annette Floyd

3 These Macaron Baking Mats Made With Nonstick Silicone HOTPOP Reusable Silicone Macaron Baking Mats (4-Pack) Amazon $16 You can try your hand at making macarons or other baked goods with these macaron baking mats; their nonstick silicone material means you don't have to use butter or cooking spray, since burnt edges and stubborn crumbs will simply fall away by themselves. They'll withstand temperatures from -40 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can use them in ovens, microwaves, dishwashers, and freezers. One Reviewer Wrote: "WHY did I not buy these sooner!? I love these things. They don't take up a lot of room, they're super easy to clean, and they save a lot of resources and money when I use them instead of parchment paper." — Tziki

4 This 6-Pack Of Glass Bottles With Airtight Seals Paksh Novelty Travel Glass Drinking Bottles (6-pack) Amazon $20 If you love making smoothies, juices, and fun drinks of all kinds, reach for this six-pack of glass bottles with airtight seals. They'll preserve your beverages over time, be they store-bought or homemade, and their glass material won't crack or shatter. As a bonus, they're compact enough to stash in your lunch or gym bag to go wherever you go. One Reviewer Wrote: "I make [iced] coffee and store [it] in these jars. The mouth is wide enough [that] I can drink directly from the jar and my hand can clean it easily. I [love] these jars! I'm saving money not buying [iced] coffee from groceries." — Quilt Mom

5 This Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set That's Free Of Toxins GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Cookware (16 Pieces) Amazon $119 Chic chefs will love this PFOA- and PFAS-free ceramic cookware set that's available in 12 adorable colors. Each piece is made with recycled aluminum and a nonstick coating and reinforced with a wobble-free base that stays in place while you whip up your favorite dish. If you find yourself switching around your pots and pans, you'll love their soft grip handles, which stay cool even on the hot stovetop. One Reviewer Wrote: "I used to have to cook for 6-10 people at a time so I had big pots and pans, so when it was just me and my husband, I was still cooking in the same pans and a lot of the time the food would go to waste. Now with the smaller pans, I don't cook as much and we're saving more money not buying all kinds of food. These pans are the perfect size for us." — Lynne

6 A Large Salad Spinner With A One-Handed Pump Brieftons Large Salad Spinner Amazon $25 This large salad spinner just might be the easiest way to wash, dry, and serve your salads all in one go. Its one-handed pump makes it incredibly easy to use, and its six-liter capacity means it'll accommodate even the most enormous of salads. Simply press down on its one-handed pump and touch the brake button when you're finished, and dinner will be ready in no time flat. One Reviewer Wrote: "This is a great salad spinner — it holds three heads of romaine and it's easy enough to operate that my kids spin the salad while I'm making the rest of dinner. I also like that the button collapses so you can store the entire thing in the fridge if you want to eat later. We're eating lots of salad again and saving money by not buying bagged lettuce." — Abigail K.

7 These Stackable Storage Bins For Your Fridge & Freezer Greenco Refrigerator & Freezer Storage Bin Amazon $21 Keep food organized and fresh with these stackable storage bins. They're made of a plastic that's durable and BPA-free, so they'll last through tons of grocery trips, and they're crystal clear, so you can quickly and easily find what you're looking for. Stack them in your fridge or freezer to store fruit, veggies, dairy, and drinks without the hassle. One Reviewer Wrote: "Bought a second one for our milk products. Our [refrigerator] is so deep, the cottage cheese and sour cream would get hidden and then forgotten before [they] spoiled. [It] is saving us money!" — El

8 This Coffee Canister Made Of Durable Stainless Steel Coffee Gator Stainless Steel Coffee Grounds and Beans Container Amazon $36 Caffeine connoisseurs will love this coffee canister since it keeps your brews fresher for longer and keeps out unwanted oxygen. Its BPA-free rubber seal makes it airtight, and its layered stainless steel material makes it durable. As a bonus, its included date tracker helps you note how long you've had this particular blend and when it might expire. One Reviewer Wrote: "Received my canister today! I bought this on a lightning deal, fast ship, beautiful product, looking forward to keeping my favorite Starbucks coffee fresh and [saving] even more money!" — Laura Bailey

9 A Stain Remover That's Safe For Children's Clothes Hate Stains Co. Stain Remover for Clothes Amazon $8 If your kids tend to be messy eaters (or painters or chefs, etc.), pick up this stain remover. It boasts a unique blend of professional-grade stain removal and safety — since, it's made without any toxic ingredients and is water-based. Use it on notoriously kid-friendly substances from ketchup to fruit juice and watch as the stains dissolve before your eyes. One Reviewer Wrote: "You need this! If you have a messy child, dog, human, cat, anything! You NEED THIS. It's amazing and has saved so much money on clothes because it saves it! My son got red Slurpee on his white shirt and I thought for sure it was done for. Nope. Not with this, it took out everything!" — Tasha M.

10 These Wool Dryer Balls That Double As Fabric Softeners Simple Natural Products Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) Amazon $24 These wool dryer balls make an amazing multipurpose option on laundry days since they double as fabric softeners and wrinkle reducers. Since they're fragrance-free, they're safer for sensitive skin and for children's clothes. That said, you can also use them in conjunction with essential oils if you'd like to give your clothes a subtle scent. Because they're reusable, they're a sustainable choice that'll last you load after load. One Reviewer Wrote: "Best purchase I ever made! I never have a problem with static cling when I take my clothes out of the dryer. Plus I'm saving money NOT buy dryer sheets!" — Tracy Kirkpatrick

11 This Sandwich Box That's Portable & Compact Sistema KLIP IT Accents Collection Sandwich Box Amazon $7 Stash your PB&J in this sandwich box and put it in your bag for a delicious lunch on the go. Its lid locks into place with clips that keep it closed, and its flexible seal keeps it fresh all day long. As a bonus, it's safe in the dishwasher, fridge, and freezer, and you can even microwave it without the lid. One Reviewer Wrote: "I got this to keep at work to encourage me to make my own lunches (and save money) so I can then take lunch and eat 'out' with other people. It's the perfect size for a normal-sized sandwich, such as lunch meat and cheese or PB&J. If you have anything thicker, you do have to smush the sandwich a little. And it's exactly the size of normal Wonder bread-sized bread, so those natural breads from [Whole Foods] and such may not fit well. But it's a great little sandwich or snack holder." — Melissa Yahne

12 This 10-Pack Of Swedish Dishcloths That Are So Absorbent Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $20 This 10-pack of Swedish dishcloths makes a fantastic alternative to the rolls of paper towels you replace once a week. They're made of absorbent cellulose and cotton, and they work wet or dry, whether you're wiping down countertops or mopping up spills. Since one dishcloth equates to 15 paper towels, you can save tons of money each year on disposable paper products with this much more sustainable choice. One Reviewer Wrote: "These towels are amazing. Super absorbent, easy to maintain/clean, and don't smell like a dirty sponge because they dry quickly. I am a big paper towel user for pretty much anything but lately, I've been trying to switch to 'greener' methods of cleaning to save money and not be wasteful. These helped lessen my paper towel consumption SIGNIFICANTLY and it's just as effective. I've only used one so far to clean all of my counters, stove, and a very dirty grill." — Nana

13 These Cloth Napkins That Are So Elegant Ruvanti Cloth Napkins (12-Pack) Amazon $23 Choose these cloth napkins over their paper counterparts for an elegant choice that'll last for years to come. They're made of soft and absorbent cotton that effectively mops up spills and looks amazing on your dinner table. Between solid colors, stripes, and fun patterns, you won't run out of style options to complement your decorative tastes. One Reviewer Wrote: "We did away with napkins in order to save money and create less waste for the environment. So far, so good. We used them — nice size — not too small. Big enough to cover your lap. Smooth material. Washed nicely. I took [them] out of the dryer right away and folded them, so no wrinkles." — Keri Byrne

14 A Rice Cooker With An 8-Cup Capacity Instant Pot Zest 8 Cup Rice Cooker Amazon $50 Make family meals a breeze with this rice cooker, which boasts an eight-cup capacity to speed up the process of cooking for large groups. With four programs, you can cook rice, oatmeal, and grains to perfection. It doubles as a warmer that keeps food ready to eat during potlucks and parties. It comes with a dishwasher-safe tray, a measuring cup, and a rice spoon, all of which will help you whip up a delicious base in no time at all. One Reviewer Wrote: "I use it almost every morning [to] to make oatmeal for me and my kids. I just dump it in, press a button, and breakfast cooks while I get ready for the day. I find that it's way easier to clean up than when I cook oatmeal in the microwave and it splatters all over the place. This thing has already saved us tons of time and money! I highly recommend it." — Sarah

15 A Reusable Makeup Remover That Saves You Money On Wipes The Original Makeup Eraser Amazon $12 If you've ever caught yourself at the end of a long day with a full face of makeup and no wipes to remove it, try this reusable makeup remover. The Makeup Eraser is made with a microfiber material that quickly picks up and removes cosmetics, even mascara that otherwise wouldn't budge. In between uses, you can toss it in the washing machine, and it'll give you three to five years of effective makeup removal. One Reviewer Wrote: "It saves you money in the long run because you only need this to take makeup off completely! I put it in the washer and drier and it doesn't lose its effectiveness or softness." — Mark Betts

16 These Solar Powered Outdoor Lights That Turn On & Off Automatically Xibolar Solar Spot Lights Outdoor (6 Pack) Amazon $40 If you're looking for an eco-friendly way to illuminate your backyard or garden, these solar-powered outdoor lights just might do the trick. Each one boasts 32 LED bulbs that brighten up your space, and a full solar charge lasts up to 12 hours. As a bonus, their automatic on-and-off features mean they'll light up the night and shut off during the day without you having to lift a finger. One Reviewer Wrote: "Just what I needed to light up my driveway. The bid for lighting from the electrician was too expensive for my budget so I was pleased to find this set. They were easy to install myself [and] save me a ton of money. Fully charged, they last all [night]." — Robert From Out West

17 This Pet Hair Remover That'll Replace Your Old Lint Roller ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover Amazon $30 Anyone with a furry friend will absolutely adore this pet hair remover since it quickly and effectively removes debris without unnecessary adhesives. All you have to do is roll it back and forth, and it'll pick up stray hairs and deposit them in the included chamber. Once you're done cleaning up, you can press the catch on the handle to empty it out, and you'll be ready for another round of fetch. One Reviewer Wrote: "At first I was skeptical, but after using this on the bed, the sheets, the couch, and so on. I can definitely say it works exactly how it's advertised. This will definitely not only save money on buying those rolling tape hair removers, but also save the planet in not being so wasteful in creating more trash." — Robert

18 This Bidet Attachment That Saves On Toilet Paper Greenco Bidet Attachment Amazon $28 This bidet attachment allows you to adjust its water pressure, so you'll feel comfortable and clean after you use the bathroom. It's made of durable plastic that won't rust, and its universal fit accommodates most toilets. Each one comes with all the accessories and instructions you need for an easy installation. One Reviewer Wrote: "Remember those York Peppermint

19 A Microfiber Mop With An Extendable Handle Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s objectively annoying to have to mop under tables, couches, and chairs; that’s why the extendable handle on this microfiber mop is so useful. Its microfiber pads effectively pick up dust, dirt, and all sorts of debris for significantly cleaner floors and are made with soft edges that won't scratch walls or furniture. Whether your floors are made of hardwood, tile, laminate, or stone, you'll be amazed by their newfound shine. One Reviewer Wrote: "Overall, I am SUPER happy with this product. Works on all types of hard floors, gets in the nooks and crannies, [and] picks up everything. Everything is reusable so I can feel good about saving money and putting less trash out. You won't be disappointed if you're looking for a new broom and/or mop, GET THIS ONE." — Shelly Ballesteros

20 This Battery Organizer That Keeps Everything In One Place THE BATTERY ORGANISER Battery Storage Organizer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Instead of rummaging through kitchen drawers and cabinets for batteries that might not even work anymore, pick up this battery organizer, and you’ll know where to look every time. Each case can hold up to 180 total batteries, so you're highly unlikely to run out anytime soon, and its clear cover helps you find what you're looking for fast. As a bonus, you'll also receive a small battery tester to make sure each one still works — from A to D and everything in between. One Reviewer Wrote: "Batteries are expensive and the only way to save money is to buy the bulk packages. This organizer is large enough to hold all the AA and AAA batteries I need it to. I tossed the wall-type I was trying to use when I received this one." — Iva G.

21 These Washable Pee Pads For Mess-Free Potty Training PUPIBOO Washable Pee Pads (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Pick up these washable pee pads for a sustainable choice that'll help with the puppy potty training process. Also great for senior pets, each one features a multilayer design that's alternately absorbent and waterproof, so it'll do the job without soaking or damaging your floors. You can even put them in the washing machine on laundry day, and they'll be squeaky clean for your puppy or kitty. One Reviewer Wrote: “Easy to clean - you have to wash it but saves on buying pee pads to throw away.” — T Higgins

22 A Feather Duster With An Extendable Handle Estilo Ceiling & Fan Duster Amazon $12 See On Amazon Anyone can use this feather duster with an extendable handle to clean around ceiling fans, taller shelves, and hard-to-reach crevices, but allergy sufferers in particular might find relief from the decreased amount of dust. Each of its fluffy fibers quickly and effectively picks up dust, and in between cleans, you can wash it with warm water and let it air dry. You can even use it to dust off your electronics, from laptops to keyboards to TVs. One Reviewer Wrote: "Amazing tool that saved me A TON OF MONEY!! I love this cleaning brush! I bought two a few years ago for my mother and mother-in-law and finally bought one for myself. It's amazing! It makes my cleaning twice as fast! After receiving a quote from a cleaning company of $400, I decided to pay a little money for some cleaning supplies and clean a little at a time. Fans — DONE!" — JK

23 These Reusable Produce Bags That Cut Down On Plastic Waste Naturally Sensible Reusable Produce Bags (5 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Reach for these reusable produce bags instead of their plastic alternatives at the grocery store if you’re looking for a greener way to shop. They’re made with a strong, high-quality mesh that won’t rip or tear, even when they’re holding heavier fruits, and their pop-locks and drawstrings secure produce in place. The more you use these over time, the less plastic you'll use, and since they're so well-made, that might just be a while. One Reviewer Wrote: "We purchase a lot of fruits and vegetables and these have saved us money by allowing us to store the produce longer and allows us to see what is in the bags. I would highly recommend." — Eers111

24 This Smart Bulb That Connects To Alexa & Google Home Sengled Smart LED Light Bulb Amazon $10 See On Amazon This smart bulb won't just save money on your energy bill — it'll save you the physical effort of getting up to turn the lights on and off. When you connect it to your Alexa or Google Home, you can control and adjust your light level with the sound of your voice, and you can add up to 64 bulbs to your network at a time. With up to 25,000 hours of light included with each bulb, you know it'll illuminate you and your home for years to come. One Reviewer Wrote: "These bulbs burn for over a year. I still have one in my bedroom for over two years... They have saved me a lot of money in the end. Just added another to my living room as I work into the PM hours and gives me security when arriving home." — Marsha Confer

25 This Waterproof Shower Timer That Helps With Time Management dretec Digital Timer Water Proof Shower Timer Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you need to get out of the door in a hurry, use this waterproof shower timer to keep your routine running smoothly. It's fully water resistant and can withstand submersion up to one meter for about 30 minutes, so you can use it in the bathtub, too. With an included magnetic back, retractable stand, and hook, you can display it on any surface for a speedy shower that'll save time, money, and (of course) water. One Reviewer Wrote: "Helps to save money on water! Love this! I do wish it had an auto-off, but the battery lasts forever. Our family of seven uses it every shower to try to stay between a four and eight-minute shower — works very well! We have it right in the shower on a metal pole. No issues!" — Teebee

26 This Toilet Valve That's Super Easy To Install Fluidmaster 400H-002 Performax Universal Toilet Fill Valve Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’ve never installed a toilet valve before, have no fear; this one comes with step-by-step instructions for an easy process that won’t take too long. It's a universal fit for most toilet models, and it features water level adjustment dials to customize your flushes. If you need to adjust its height, all you have to do is twist it; it'll accommodate tank sizes from nine to 14 inches. One Reviewer Wrote: "This toilet valve works perfectly and only took me 15 minutes and a wrench to install. The valve functions as expected and fixed my issue with a previous valve that wouldn't shut off. The instructions included are easy to follow and there are plenty of videos to watch if you need further clarification. This is an easy repair and saves a lot of money over paying a plumber!" — kstone

27 These Produce Storage Containers With An Innovative Design LUXEAR Fresh Produce Storage Containers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These produce storage containers won’t just keep food fresh; each one features a removable insert and a mini colander that keeps water flowing to the bottom. They're made with food-grade plastic that's BPA-free and resists stains and odors, so you know they'll take good care of your snacks, produce, and takeout meals. One Reviewer Wrote: "We figured we had nothing to lose to try these! Imagine our surprise when we're finding we [can] keep our greens and salad fresh long enough to have time to eat them and so ultimately saving money in the long run! [Whoever] invented these, thank you! We love them!" — Heather Young

28 These Silicone Food Savers That’ll Replace Your Cling Wrap Food Huggers Reusable Silicone Food Savers (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Instead of covering up half-used lemons, avocados, and bell peppers with cling wrap, give these silicone food savers a try. They'll create an airtight seal around fruit and vegetable slices of all sizes, eliminating unnecessary single-use plastics. One set comes with five pieces, each of which is differently sized to accommodate every chef. One Reviewer Wrote: "These look so pretty in your fridge, and they have really saved me a lot of money from #1 throwing away less food and #2 not buying plastic wrap to use once and throw away. They really work and keep food fresh for a long time. I think they may even work better than plastic wrap which I can never get to stick anyway. They clean up easily and store nested in each other so they don't take up much space. The fact they are cheerful bright colors is just a bonus. I may order a second set in different colors!" —mel

29 This Digital Coin Bank That Gives Your Loose Change New Life M&R Digital Counting Coin Bank Amazon $16 See On Amazon Instead of letting loose change fall by the wayside, invest in this digital coin bank; you might be shocked by how much money you have lying around. Its clear LCD screen counts your coins as you drop them in the jar; it'll accept all US currency, including half-dollar and dollar coins. As a bonus, it makes a great educational gift for the kids in your life who are just learning about money and math. One Reviewer Wrote: "Bought for my son and he loves it! He filled the bank in no time! He had fun watching the total add up. It encourages saving money. Would definitely buy again. Good quality!" — Barbara J. Ladas

30 This Motion Sensor Garage Light With Extra Bright LEDs TANBABY Motion Sensor Garage Light Amazon $29 See On Amazon It sounds counterintuitive that this motion sensor garage light could save energy and burn bright, but that's exactly what it does. Its sensor is highly sensitive, so it'll turn on when it detects movement from people, cars, and even garage doors; once all has been still for 30 seconds, it'll turn off again. With a lifespan of 50,000 hours, it'll last through countless exits, entrances, and car repairs. One Reviewer Wrote: "Easy to install and saved me money. I had intended to hire an electrician to put up additional lighting in my garage but now I don’t have to." — Celeste Peterson - EPF

31 A Portable Water Bottle With An Included Filter Brita Plastic Water Filter Bottle Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re always drinking from water fountains and the tap when you’re on the go, pick up this insulated water bottle. Its included filter means you can feel confident about the quality of your water wherever you go. Plus, it has a leakproof lid and built-in straw that make sipping a breeze. You can toss it in your bag and bring it wherever life takes you. One Reviewer Wrote: "Great way to save the planet one useless plastic water bottle at a time! I would encourage EVERYONE to buy this. You’ll save so much money. Think about the cost of a water bottle at the airport! With this, you can go through security and then fill up with tap water which will taste great! I travel a lot and would never fly without it" — TLove

32 This Vertical Planter That Holds Up To 15 Plants At Once Amazing Creation Stackable Planter Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’ve got a green thumb and very little space, you might love this vertical planter. With five stackable pots, it can hold up to 15 different plants at once without taking up too much space on your windowsill or kitchen counter. It's super lightweight and durable, and the included soil separators help air circulate to your plants, so they can breathe a little better. One Reviewer Wrote: "This was [given] to me as a gift and it has been so useful to plant my herbs. I don’t have a lot of space so it helps that it’s vertical and it also looks very pretty. I have saved so much money at the grocery store now that I have my herbal garden and flowers all the time it’s also very easy to maintain. I highly recommend it!" — William Crandall

33 This Herb Container That Saves You Money At The Farmer’s Market NOVART XXL Herb Keeper and Herb Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon Do your fresh herbs seem to expire faster than you can use them? Invest in this herb container, and they just might last you two to three weeks longer than they otherwise might. Its glass interior and stainless steel core let your herbs breathe, which promotes longevity and keeps them tasting fresh. Whether you prefer parsley, cilantro, rosemary, or mint, you'll be able to whip up your favorite recipes with panache while actively saving money. One Reviewer Wrote: "This is such a money saver, we had at [least] 3 different jars in the fridge that had herbs in them, but they still didn't last as long as we hoped- plus, they took up so much space. This spiffy little contraption is exactly what we've been looking for. It looks good in the fridge, it keeps stuff fresh longer than the crisper/a mason jar situation, and it's roomy enough for several herbs. So glad we bought it." —Amazon Customer

34 A Bottle Emptying Kit That Makes Recycling A Breeze Flip-It! Bottle Emptying Kit (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon So you’ve reached the last few drops of your dish soap/shampoo/any thick liquid in a plastic bottle. Instead of letting it “soak” in the sink, reach for this bottle emptying kit that helps you squeeze out every bit that’s left, so you're not wasting money on the products you use every day. When you're done, your bottle will be completely empty for hassle-free recycling. You can buy them in a pack of two or six. One Reviewer Wrote: "This is a money saver! I can fit this [onto] any bottle and get several more uses out of my body wash, lotion, shampoo...whatever! Normally I would throw away at that point, so I’m thrilled with this product!" — T. Smith

35 This Digital Food Scale For Super-Specific Recipes GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale Amazon $10 See On Amazon Home chefs and bakers will love this digital food scale for its specificity and convenience since they won’t have to convert ounces or grams into cups or tablespoons anymore. With an 11-pound capacity, you can measure all the food you want at once, and its smooth surface is easy to clean in case of spills (yes, flour, we're talking about you). Since it stands just half an inch tall, it'll barely take up any counter space, so you'll have room for all the ingredients and utensils you need. One Reviewer Wrote: “I use this scale to weigh my coffee and water using the grams and [milliliters]. So far it has upped my coffee game by an insane amount. Not only does this allow me to make significantly better coffee but it also allows me to make precisely the same cup of amazing coffee every time! I also use this scale to weigh items that need [to be] shipped out for my own eCommerce store! So far the scale has worked out great for me while using it for that and has even saved me a bit of money from shipping items...” — Brandon

36 These Adjustable Dumbbells That Get Heavier When You Get Stronger Nice C Adjustable Dumbbells (2-Pack) Amazon $60 See On Amazon If you’ve been lifting weights at home and your arms feel stronger than ever, invest in these adjustable dumbbells. Each one comes with four weight blocks that allow you to customize your workout and accommodate your newfound strength. They're coated with slip-resistant neoprene that gives you a firm grip, even when you're getting sweaty. One Reviewer Wrote: "These are really great. Adjustable as you progress. Like having three to four (or more depending on your own weight size) weights for a nice price. Saves money in the long run and very well made." — Libra woman

37 A Portable Blender That’s Small But Mighty Hamilton Beach Portable Blender Amazon $22 See On Amazon Don’t let the small size of this portable blender fool you; its powerful stainless steel blades will easily cut through fruits, veggies, and ice for smooth beverages every time. The jar, blades, and travel lid are all dishwasher safe, so you can clean up fast without acrobatically scrubbing its interior. The best part? The jar doubles as a to-go cup, so you can simply blend and be on your way. One Reviewer Wrote: "I [chose] this one because it has an electric cord [versus] some of the other ones that use USB. It is small enough to take with us when we travel and having an electric cord allows us to make smoothies and margaritas while on vacation. Made my own margaritas in the hotel room and took it to the pool and saved a ton of money by not having to get a drink at the tiki bar." — lorianne66

38 This Sleek Trash Can With A Motion Sensor NINESTARS Motion Sensor Trash Can Amazon $21 See On Amazon Not only is this trash can super sleek, but it has a built-in motion sensor that helps prevent the spread of germs. With a splash-proof lid and a leakproof base, it's a great fit for daily use in your bathroom, no matter how humid the conditions may be. All you need are two AA batteries, and its advanced infrared technology will prolong their lives, making it so that you don’t have to constantly replace them. One Reviewer Wrote: "This trash can is the best I’ve ever owned. It’s hands-free with the sensor and keeps the garbage smell trapped. It’s the perfect size to use all those plastic Walmart and Publix bags. Haven’t had to buy any trash bags so this little guy has saved so much money. Easy to wash down with a hose and soap." — The Artist

39 This At-Home Dry Cleaner That Cuts Your Laundry Bill In Half Woolite At Home Dry Cleaner (6 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cut your laundry bill in half with this at-home dry cleaner, which uses bag-free technology to collect dirt and lint in your dryer filter. After 20 minutes, your clothes will be free of odors, stains, and wrinkles without any fading — and, without the use of harsh chemicals. Each box cleans up to six loads or 30 pieces of clothing, so you're seriously saving money while you take care of your clothes. One Reviewer Wrote: "Having this product has saved me so much money on dry cleaning. I use it on all my garments that cannot be washed. Highly recommend it." — art lover