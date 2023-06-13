Manifesting your dream life is easier said than done — or is it? There are so many manifestation methods that require long journal entries and purifying baths, but one of TikTok’s favorite techniques is so simple you can literally do it in your sleep. It’s called the “pillow manifestation method,” and once you know how it works, you’ll be looking forward to bedtime all day long.

If you’ve explored the corners of #SpiritualTikTok, you know the pillow method has been making the rounds on the FYP for a while, with users like Valeria Romero (aka @valeriafune) sharing their experience on how they used the technique to bring their manifestations to life. In Romero’s case, the creator went viral back in July 2022 after revealing they used the method to get an A on a test. Romero explained in the video that in order to make sure your manifestations come true, you’ll need to try this practice while you’re really relaxed so that you’re in a “really high vibration, as well as feeling worthy” of the abundance you’re attracting into your life. Once you’re in a relaxed state, write down your desires on a piece of paper, framing it in the present tense as if you already have it, and express your gratitude. For reference, the manifestation that helped Romero make the grade was, “I got an A on my exam, and I’m so thankful and happy for it.”

The creator recommends writing out the same sentence “either three or six times,” before folding the paper underneath your pillow, laying down, and reciting the affirmation back to you. The goal is to actually feel the gratitude and vibrations of your manifestation as you lull yourself to sleep.

BTW, this method isn’t exclusive to getting good grades. Romero shares that the pillow method can be used to attract “anything that you would like,” which means even your deepest desires are manifestable with this technique. Finances, relationships, career, housing, you name it — and all you need is a pen, some paper, and a comfy pillow to make it happen.

The TikToker has posted about the method numerous times ever since the initial video went viral, and given that the hashtag #pillowmethod has over 50.3 million views, it looks like the manifestation technique has reached its target audience.

A quick scroll through the comment section of the original video will show you just how effective the pillow method can truly be. User @nicaarm_22 shared their results by simply commenting “IT WORKED,” while @cripsy_girly_kenzie got more specific about their experience with the method, writing, “honestly i did this a year ago bc i really needed an apartment by the end of the month. i slept with it for a few nights then got the call that i got my apartment.”

If you’re still not sold, the #pillowmethod tag is filled with users who have positive things to say about the technique. Take @askdalila, for example, who claims the method can be used to “manifest a desire within a night,” and @iamjuliahawkins, who believes it can help you “get over your blocks, and help release all worry and fear and bring your manifestations to you even faster.”

User @creativelifeschool also calls it the “easiest, most straightforward manifestation method out there,” explaining that you can leave the paper under your pillow for as long as you want, and should use it to attract “tangible” blessings into your life, like money or a job, as opposed to a mindset or a way of life.

There’s no one right way to manifest, so even if you have a trusty manifestation method that works for you, there’s no harm in giving this simple technique a try. I mean, come on, what’s better than manifesting in your sleep?