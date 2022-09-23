After dad shoes and low-rise jeans, another somewhat divisive trend has taken the fashion world by storm — bucket hats. If you step outside or scroll through Instagram, chances are quite high you’ll find someone wearing one (and probably looking great doing it).

If you didn’t know, these hats were originally designed in the early 1900s, solely with function in mind. Thanks to their signature downward-slanting brim, they helped protect fishermen and Irish farmers from the rain. Fast-forward to the swinging ’60s and the mod fashion movement, and the bucket hat experienced a metamorphosis — going from a purely practical item to a stylish piece to have in your closet.

Jump ahead a few decades and they were adopted by the hip-hop community in the ’80s and ’90s, with rappers like LL Cool J and many more embracing them. By 2000, bucket hats were something of a staple for Jay-Z (today, some might even call him the King of Bucket Hats). However, as the early aughts came to a close, the popularity of the sloping styles waned and they became seen as uncool and dorky. People (albeit, not everyone) shunned the style for the most part.

Everything changed when Rihanna’s best friend Melissa Forde launched a whole line of bucket hats in 2015 (the Fenty founder modeled a few, naturally). Then, the fashion sphere saw a slew of designers introduce different takes on the controversial accessory for the Spring/Summer 2018 season. If you remember, Karl Lagerfeld paid homage to their utilitarian roots and sent clear plastic waterproof versions down the runway at Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, as I mentioned, they’re everywhere again with celebs and influencers alike sporting them nonstop. If you’re feeling the trend, keep scrolling for some inspiration on how to wear a bucket hat.

With A Cozy Sweater & Skirt

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Model Paloma Elsesser paired a glossy bucket hat with an evergreen plaid sweater, a dramatic black skirt, and fierce slingbacks. An elevated, office-ready take.

With A Leather Jacket & Graphic Tee

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Here, Dua Lipa wore a hot pink and red crochet style with an oversized leather Balenciaga jacket, a vintage Fred Flintstone graphic tee, and red cargo pants. Off-duty perfection.

Denim On Denim

Michael Hickey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tierra Whack chose a frayed denim iteration for a performance and coordinated it effortlessly with overalls worn over a white tee. The rapper added an assortment of jewelry to spice up the look, too.

With Accessories On Accessories

Speaking of — Rihanna rocked this fuzzy black bucket hat with a black T-shirt and sunglasses, plus plenty of bling.

With A Bra Top

As for Vanessa Hudgens, she styled a white version with a contrasting black bra top and matching jeans. She also added a pearl necklace for good measure.

With A Bikini

SZA has long been a fan of the bucket hat. Here, she paired a black and white tropical-print one with a strappy bikini. A classic beach babe look.

With An Oversized Shirt & Crop Top

Another bucket hat enthusiast, Hailey Bieber went for a monochromatic, all-black ‘fit in this pic, layering a baggy button-down over a cropped tee and topping things off with a matching lid.

With A Chic Set

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Amandla Stenberg’s cozy brown bucket hat added a playful touch to her polished plaid look. The trendy corset they wore under their blazer should also be noted here.

With A Pleated Mini

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For an outing with BFF Olivia Rodrigo, Iris Apatow matched her bucket hat to her beige pleated mini skirt. So fab.

With A Blazer

BG024/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber looked super stylish when she hit the pavement in this outfit, which saw the model pair a patterned hat with an oversized blazer, high-waisted jeans, and chic lace-up boots.

With An All-Leather Look

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid offset a fierce leather-on-leather look by adding a whimsical lavender bucket hat.

With Jeans & Furry Heels

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner showed off a patent bucket hat here, pairing it with an oversized leather jacket, a printed top, classic jeans, and fluffy heeled sandals. It was definitely a moment.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.