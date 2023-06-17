40 Popular Backyard Upgrades People Are Making For Under $35 On Amazon

When you think about upgrading your yard, large-scale renovations and ambitious landscaping projects might come to mind. But don’t fret, because you can make major improvements without dropping tons of cash. On this list, you’ll find popular outdoor products people are using to upgrade their backyards, all for $35 or less. So whether you want to enhance the ambience with accent lighting, make your patio a cozier place to hang, or even just add some entertainment to the mix, there’s something here for you. So go ahead and get scrolling, because when nature calls, “add to cart” is the best answer.

1 This Water-Filled Lounger That Also Floats In The Pool Jasonwell Inflatable Lounger Amazon $34 See On Amazon You don’t need a pool to enjoy this inflatable lounger that you can fill with water — but it does work as a float, too. When you use it on the lawn, just fill it up and dip in to cool off in the backyard. It features an integrated cushion for neck support and a built-in cupholder for added convenience. It’s also available in an extra-large size, which is perfect if you’re looking for something that doubles as a kiddie pool. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 2

2 These String Lights That Add Atmosphere To Any Backyard Sunlitec Solar String Lights Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s nothing like good lighting to set a mood, and these string lights are the perfect way to make your backyard look festive for entertaining. These 25 LED cafe bulbs are solar-powered but can also be charged via USB — perfect if you’re looking for illumination during the shorter days of the year. They’re durable and water-resistant for use in all weather conditions.

3 These Artificial Plants That Add A Touch Of Low-Maintenance Greenery Ageomet Artificial Hanging Plants (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Accent your deck or outdoor eating area with these artificial plants that will look so pretty hanging from your trellis, fence, or pergola. Flowing with vibrant green silk leaves, they hang from durable stems that can be shaped into a realistic appearance. They’re a great way to make your outdoor area look more lush — without having to deal with more plant upkeep.

4 A Set Of Flameless Candles That Add Ambience The Safe Way Aignis Flameless Candles (12-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Candles have always been a go-to for adding ambience to any setting, and these flameless candles are the perfect atmospheric accessory. With 12 pillars of various sizes, you can distribute them all over your deck or around your backyard, and since they’re battery-powered, you don’t have to worry about blowing them out at the end of the night. They’re controllable via the included remotes, which let you set timers and dim the brightness.

5 These Covers That Protect Your Food From Outdoor Pests PickniKing Food Covers (3-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s nothing worse than ants and other pests ruining your al fresco dining by digging into the food before you do. Made with fine mesh, these food covers eliminate that problem, and have double-layer flaps that let you reach in to serve yourself. When the picnic is over, fold them back into the carrying bag for convenient storage.

6 The Roll-Up Dartboard That Gives You 2 Games In One Giggle N Go Reversible Roll-Up Dart Game Amazon $20.57 See On Amazon Bring your outdoor party to life with this roll-up dartboard that has a reversible design to make it fun for players of all ages and skill levels. One side of the magnetic board features a traditional dartboard setup while the other has simpler target and point system that’s perfect for beginners. The darts have blunt ends for enhanced safety. Available styles: 5

7 This Outdoor Rug That Adds Some Punch To Your Patio KIMODE Buffalo Plaid Outdoor Rug Amazon $18 See On Amazon Crafted from durable cotton and featuring a buffalo plaid pattern, this outdoor rug makes an attractive outdoor highlight. It comes in a variety of sizes — choose a smaller one to place outside your door, or opt for a larger style to create a cozy open-air living room on your patio. Plus, when it gets dirty, you can just throw it right in the wash for a quick cleaning. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 4

8 The Artificial Plants That That Also Glow At Night BEGONDIS Artificial Succulents with LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Get an extra dose of decor with these artificial succulents that are embedded with LED lights. The perfect touch of both sparkle and green for your outdoor table, they come in wooden planters that let the lights shine through. The plants are authentic-looking but don’t require any maintenance. Available styles: 3

9 A Canopy That Stops The Bugs From Biting Even Naturals Mosquito Net Round Canopy Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you love sitting outside — but don’t enjoy getting eaten up by mosquitos and other winged pests — you need this net canopy. Made from a super-fine mesh, it’s ideal for enclosing a hammock or other favorite perch. This canopy can also be used inside to create a romantic Hemingway-inspired bedroom. It installs quickly and easily and is machine-washable for easy upkeep.

10 The Oversized Shade That Shields You On Hot, Sunny Days AsterOutdoor Sun Shade Sail Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a design that looks like a giant sail, this sun shade gives you some much-needed relief from both heat and brightness. What’s more, it’s crafted from high-density polyethylene that protects you from up to 95% of UV rays, without eliminating airflow. It can be attached to your roof, fence, or trees via the stainless steel D-rings and included ropes. Available sizes: 13

Available colors: 6

11 A Solar Lamp That’s A Perfect Patio Table Centerpiece Blazin' Solar-Powered Mosaic Lamp Amazon $28 See On Amazon Featuring a rainbow of colors, this cracked glass mosaic lamp is a beautiful addition to any outdoor dining area. Powered by solar energy, it delivers up to 10 hours of illumination on a full charge, and automatically turns on at dusk. This light is waterproof and will stand up to outdoor weather conditions. Available styles: 3

12 These Curtains That Add Privacy & Protection BONZER Waterproof Outdoor Curtains Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get some privacy while you’re enjoying the outdoors with these curtains. Made from thick, sun-blocking fabric, they’re finished with corrosion-proof grommets for easy hanging. These waterproof curtains will even enable you to sit outside in inclement weather, so you can have a hot cup of tea in the rain — without getting wet. They’re machine-washable for easy care. Available sizes: 15

Available colors: 13

13 The Hammock Chair That’s So Comfy For Lounging Jelofly Hammock Chair Amazon $30 See On Amazon When you don’t have space for a whole hammock — and even when you do — this hammock chair gives you all the relaxing vibes while taking up less space. Made from sturdy canvas that holds up to 350 pounds, it comes with a rope and spreader bar for hanging. Plus you can choose from several colors, like natural beige or emerald green. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 4

14 A Tote Blanket That Has A Carrying Handle For Portability Scuddles Outdoor Blanket Tote Amazon $27 See On Amazon Make toting an outdoor blanket along so much easier with this version that rolls up and features an easy-carry handle. Available in a wide range of sizes, the blanket features a waterproof backing to block moisture and keep everything dry. You’ll never run out of uses for this item, whether it’s taking it to your next tailgate, swim meet, outdoor concert, or beach day. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 9

15 These Solar Lights That Illuminate Your Outdoors On The Cheap Gigalumi Solar Path Lights (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon It used to be that adding lighting to your yard cost quite a bit, but these solar lights are a wallet-friendly way to illuminate your outdoor space. Use them to line a pathway for safety, brighten up a conversation area, or highlight a particularly attractive landscape feature. These lights stake easily into the ground and have sensors that trigger them to illuminate at dusk and turn off at sunrise.

16 The Mosquito Repeller That Creates A 15-Foot Barrier Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Amazon $18 See On Amazon Ensure your backyard is mosquito-free with this Thermacell repeller that creates a 15-foot bug-free zone. It works using a fuel pod to shield your space from mosquitos without sprays, and the included repellent mats provide up to 12 hours of bug protection each. And since the fuel pod acts as a power source to diffuse the repellent, you won’t need batteries or outlets to run it, either. Available colors: 12

17 A Rugged Cover That Shields Your Grill From The Elements Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover Amazon $16 See On Amazon Protecting the outdoor gear you already have can keep your backyard looking great, and this grill cover can help you do just that. Made from heavy-duty fabric, this cover stays securely in place thanks to adjustable hook-and-loop straps that deliver the perfect seal. It’s both windproof and rainproof, so you can be sure it stands up to the elements. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 4

18 These Genius Grill Lights That Let You Barbecue In The Dark Benicci Flexible Magnetic Grill Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your barbecue well illuminated with this pair of grill lights. Featuring flexible, adjustable necks that allow you to angle the brightness where you need it most, these lights attach to your grill with super strong magnets. They even come with a convenient storage case.

19 The Deck Lights That Can Also Illuminate Stair Steps GIGALUMI Solar Deck Lights (12-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Sometimes the upgrades that have the biggest impact are the ones that take the least effort, like these deck lights. They install easily with either the included screws or adhesive tape, and since they’re solar powered, they’re easy on your electric bill, too. Thanks to the L-shaped design, they fit easily over rectangular railings, deck ledges, and stairs for chic yet functional accent lighting. Available colors: 2

20 A Clever Hose Sprayer That Won’t Tire Out Your Hands Almadirect Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Snag this versatile garden hose nozzle to spray your greenery with ease and comfort. The design boasts a convenient thumb toggle to power it on and off, so you won’t need to keep your fingers pressed on a trigger the whole time to use it. Choose from 10 different sprayer settings, like shower, mist, jet, and more. Available colors: 3

21 This Natural Insecticide You Can Use On Edible Plants Bonide Captain Jack's Neem Oil Amazon $11 See On Amazon For those who want to avoid using harsh insecticides in their garden, try this neem oil spray. Neem oil is a natural pesticide made from the pressed seeds of the neem tree, and this version works as both an insecticide, miticide, and fungicide. Super versatile, it eradicates aphids, caterpillars, mites, mildew, and more — and you can rest assured knowing it’s safe to use on edible plants. Just spray it on and rinse it away.

22 A Charming Beverage Dispenser With Rustic Vibes FineDine Glass Drink Dispenser Amazon $23 See On Amazon For all your outdoor picnics and barbecues, this glass drink dispenser is sure to be a crowd pleaser thanks to its charming Mason jar aesthetic. The dispenser has a 1-gallon capacity and features a removable tin lid atop a wide mouth, perfect for pouring in beverages of all kinds. Just turn the handle on the stainless steel spigot to dispense your drink.

23 The Oscillating Sprinkler That Works With Almost Any Hose Aqua Joe Oscillating Sprinkler Amazon $20 See On Amazon Why spend thousands on a fancy irrigation system when you can score this wallet-conscious oscillating sprinkler instead? It fits any standard garden hose and sprays water back and forth, covering up to 3,6000 square feet thanks to 16 nozzles. There’s a sliding wheel at the base that allows you to control the range of spray, too.

24 A Delightful Crescent Moon Lamp That’s Powered By The Sun Homeimpro Garden Solar Lights Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re looking for low-effort lighting that’s heavy on charm, this solar lamp is for you. Featuring a glass, orb-shaped bulb nesting in a stainless steel crescent, this light is here to bring whimsical lunar vibes to your garden. Just ensure the solar panel is in direct sunlight, and watch as the bulb casts enchanting shadows through the perforations in its metal cradle once the sun sets.

25 These 2-Tone Planters With Removable Drip Trays QCQHDU Hanging Planters (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon For minimalist decor with practical upgrades, look no further than these hanging planters with a color-block design. Made from recyclable plastic and stone powder, they’re super lightweight and easy to maneuver. The most clever feature, however, are the detachable trays that catch drainage. They even have clear windows, so you can check the water level, too. Available colors: 16

26 This Wall-Mounted Holder That Easily Stores Heavy Gardening Tools Berry Ave Broom Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stop storing your gardening tools in a messy heap and start neatly organizing them with this broom holder. It features five spring-loaded holders for tools like hoes and rakes, plus six hooks for smaller items like dustpans and rags. All the screws and anchors needed for installation come included, and better yet, the whole thing can hold up to 35 pounds.

27 The Cute Tote That Keeps All Your Gardening Equipment On Hand GERYMU Garden Tool Caddy Amazon $17 See On Amazon The best part of gardening is arguably enjoying the flowers, fruits, and veggies, but the second best part is the accessories, like this cute garden tool tote bag. Made from durable, water-resistant Oxford cloth, this tote features eight side pockets perfect for trowels and more, plus a deep center chamber ideal for carrying your harvest. The wide shoulder straps make it easy to tote around, too. Available colors: 14

28 An Adjustable Bird Bath That Brings Nature To You Hainizi Deck-Mounted Bird Bath Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you thought you didn’t have space for a bird bath, think again, because this deck-mounted bird bath features an adjustable clamp that lets you attach it to a railing. Just secure the steel frame, insert the plastic bowl, and fill it with water — no tools required. Plus, it’s easy to detach any time you need to clean it.

29 These Motion-Sensor Lights That Provide Convenience & Security Candlite Solar Outdoor Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Snag these solar outdoor lights that couldn’t be simpler to use. The set comes with two fixtures, each boasting four adjustable lighting panels that you can angle to your desired position. They illuminate areas up to 800 square feet and are motion-activated for convenience. Since they have an IP65 waterproof rating, you can count on them to still operate in all sorts of inclement weather.

30 These Soothing Wind Chimes That Come Backed By High Ratings UpBlend Outdoors Wind Chimes Amazon $30 See On Amazon Bring tranquility to your yard with this set of outdoor wind chimes that boast a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon. Suspended from a rustic wooden plate, these chimes sound off in the pleasing E-major scale, and you can choose from alto or soprano tones. Plus, the chimes themselves come in a handful of metallic options like silver and copper. Available colors: 6

31 The Elevated Pet Bed You Can Use Both Indoors & Out Bedsure Original Elevated Dog Bed Amazon $28 See On Amazon While you’re laying on your chaise lounge, your pup deserves an equally comfy place to perch, and this elevated dog bed is just the ticket. The weatherproof mesh platform is suspended 8 inches off the ground to help keep pets from overheating by increasing airflow. The nonslip feet on the bottom ensure it stays securely in place, too. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 6

32 This Solar-Powered Torch That’s Totally Flameless Everbeam Solar Torch Amazon $23 See On Amazon Enjoy the ambience of an open flame without any of the fire hazard, thanks to this solar torch. The artificial flame is comprised of a whopping 96 LED bulbs that flicker in a pattern, giving it a realistic look. It turns off automatically during the day to charge, then turns on again at night. And because it has an IP65 weatherproof rating, it’ll stand up to the elements.

33 A Portable Speaker That Doesn’t Skimp On Power MusiBaby Outdoor Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $26 See On Amazon This outdoor Bluetooth speaker checks all the boxes. For one, it has an IPX5 rating which means it can handle, light rain, splashing, and more. For another, it has a long battery life that can play 1,500 minutes on a charge. Finally, it offers up rich bass and powerful 360-degree sound thanks to its cylindrical shape. Available colors: 4

34 These Textured Outdoor Pillow Covers That Add A Pop Of Color To Your Yard Kevin Textile Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Make your outdoor furniture comfier and more visually appealing with these throw pillow covers. They’re water-resistant, making them a great choice for outdoors, and the hidden zipper matches the fabric color for a streamlined look. Thanks to their textured, woven finish, they’re quite stylish too. Available colors: 15

35 The Hanging Bird Feeder That Replenishes Itself Jealoeur Bird Feeder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Nurture the wildlife in your yard with this bird feeder. Featuring a durable chamber with a 2.2-pound capacity, this bird feeder features a latched seal on the roof that ensures squirrels stay out while also shading and protecting feathered friends. Its unique gravity design replenishes food after birds have finished the available seed in the tray. Available colors: 5

36 A Sleek Ice Bucket To Keep All Your Beverages Chilled FineDine Double-Wall Stainless Steel Ice Bucket Amazon $28 See On Amazon Function and style converge in this stainless steel ice bucket that features chic, clean lines. It’s double-wall insulated to keep ice super cold and has a bamboo lid with a handle that acts as storage for the included steel tongs. The bucket itself also has a handle, which makes it super portable for outdoor gatherings.

37 This Heavy-Duty Holder That Keeps Hoses Neatly Coiled Sageme Hose Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Protect your hose from damage and kinks by storing it neatly around this hose holder. Made from sturdy iron, this holder features a minimalist design that won’t look out of place wherever you choose to install it. Installation couldn’t be simpler, either, since it comes with all the screws and anchors you need to mount it.

38 This Magnetic Mesh Panel That Gives You A Screen Door On A Budget Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $25 See On Amazon No need to spend tons installing new sliding screens, because this magnetic screen door gets the job done with way less money. These mesh panels use 26 magnets to create a seal that you can easily push through, even without using your hands. Just secure it to your existing door frame with either the included thumbtacks or hook-and-loop tape to keep bugs out and fresh air circulating.

39 A Convenient Spray That Weatherproofs Your Furniture Scotchgard Sun and Water Shield Amazon $10 See On Amazon Keep your outdoor furniture looking its best with this sun and water shield spray. Whether you’re using it for awnings, chairs, grill covers, or anything else, the formula helps to protect upholstery from damaging UV rays to prevent fading, while also delivering a water-resistant coating. Just spray it on and you’re good to go.